The Best of Miami Street Style During Art Basel: Warm Weather Whimsy

While most art lovers, scenesters, and general revelers tend to get torn between the hottest exhibits or the exclusive parties, the StyleCaster crew hit the streets of Miami beach to find fashion inspiration between the lines at Miami Art Week. We teamed up with Société Perrier to scout out the best street style looks from both the sultry party nights and the casual recovery days on the beach.
One Miami Art Basel trend is clear–warmer temperatures inspired a relaxed, eclectic vibe amongst our favorite street style snaps. Whether pairing athletic-inspired pieces with more tailored feminine items, favoring hits of denim, or keeping with the beachy mood, these ladies (and gent!) surely took advantage of their warm-weather sojourns away from typical December temperatures.
Check out our slideshow to see the hottest looks!
For more information about Fashion at Miami Art Week, click here.
For more information on our relationship with Perrier: cmp.ly/3
Shimmering like a tropical cocktail, Alexandra Duisberg goes body conscious in this mesmerizing rainbow dress.
Anything looks good with a Thunderbird! Leandra Medine of The Man Repeller keeps it simple with colorful sneakers, streamlined shades, and an arm party full of bracelets.
Photo:
Ben Fink Shapiro/Ben Fink Shapiro
Annabelle Caufman Soudavar puts a feminine spin on athletic wear, pairing crisp trainers with ladylike shorts.
Caviar and Cashmere’s Caitlyn Chase and Stylecaster Editor in Chief Laurel Pinson add a little slinky drama with maxi lengths.
This beach babe lets her cover-up take center stage with slinky eye-catching embellishments.
We saw no shortage of mini-dresses—the Afshani sisters two opted for peekaboo crochet and moody tie dye.
There is something timeless and sexy about the way Timo Weiland designer, Donna Kang, pairs high waisted Levi’s shorts with perfectly beat up, white tennis shoes.
Singer, songwriter, and producer Freddy Wexler, brings a little New York music scene style to the sands of Miami, pairing rustic denim with worn in black boots.
Putting an arty spin on the tuxedo look, this reveler pairs a sharp blazer with sleek printed jeans for a look that’s dressed up but never stiff.