The Best Instagram Snaps From Last Night’s CFDA After-Party

Last night, the fashion and celebrity world collided for the annual CFDA Awards ceremony–honoring the very best in American fashion. While the likes of Kim Kardashian, Amanda Seyfried, and January Jones looked picture-perfect on the red carpet, it was during the after-party—held at New York City’s The Standard Hotel, and co-hosted by the CFDA and Refinery 29—that the stars and designers in attendance really let loose.
From Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas hitting the photo booth together, to Jhené Aiko’s buzzy performance, here are the must-see Insta snaps, straight from the guests themselves.
Joe Jonas, Thakoon Panichgul, Lily Aldridge, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid.
Photo via @BellaHadid
Joan Smalls and a friend at the after party.
Photo via @NYDoorman
The model crew--including Joan Smalls and Natasha Poly--at last night's after party.
Photo via @DerekBlasberg
Diane von Furstenberg and Proenza Schouler designer Lazaro Hernandez.
Photo via @Kristinicestudeman
Gigi Hadid, Harley Viera-Newton, Richard Chai, Phillip Lim, Joe Jonas, and more letting loose.
Photo via @Pieraluisa
Models Jacquelyn Jablonski and Hanne Gaby Odiele.
Photo via @Vancebrooking
CFDA President Diane von Furstenberg at the end of the long night.
Photo via @Enri_bruni_nyc
Designer Wes Gordon and Karen Duffy.
Photo via @KCD300
Jhené Aiko performing at last night's CFDA after party.
Photo via @Jheneaiko
Designer Bibhu Mohapatra with actress Taraji P. Henson and his date, model Lily Donaldson.
Photo via @BibhuMohapatra