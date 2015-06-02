The Best Instagram Snaps From Last Night’s CFDA After-Party

Last night, the fashion and celebrity world collided for the annual CFDA Awards ceremony–honoring the very best in American fashion. While the likes of Kim Kardashian, Amanda Seyfried, and January Jones looked picture-perfect on the red carpet, it was during the after-party—held at New York City’s The Standard Hotel, and co-hosted by the CFDA and Refinery 29—that the stars and designers in attendance really let loose.

From Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas hitting the photo booth together, to Jhené Aiko’s buzzy performance, here are the must-see Insta snaps, straight from the guests themselves.