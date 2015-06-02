StyleCaster
The Best Instagram Snaps From Last Night’s CFDA After-Party

Leah Bourne
by
Last night, the fashion and celebrity world collided for the annual CFDA Awards ceremony–honoring the very best in American fashion. While the likes of Kim Kardashian, Amanda Seyfried, and January Jones looked picture-perfect on the red carpet, it was during the after-party—held at New York City’s The Standard Hotel, and co-hosted by the CFDA and Refinery 29—that the stars and designers in attendance really let loose.

MORE: Every Must-See Look From the CFDA Awards 

From Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas hitting the photo booth together, to Jhené Aiko’s buzzy performance, here are the must-see Insta snaps, straight from the guests themselves.

MORE: The Olsen Twins Won Big at the CFDA Awards 

 

Joe Jonas, Thakoon Panichgul, Lily Aldridge, Bella Hadid, and Gigi Hadid.

Photo via @BellaHadid

Juliette Lewis and Betsy Johnson.

Photo via @Bridgetoharah

Joan Smalls and a friend at the after party.

Photo via @NYDoorman

The model crew--including Joan Smalls and Natasha Poly--at last night's after party.

Photo via @DerekBlasberg

Joe Jonas—enjoying a burger.

Photo via @Crisurena

Diane von Furstenberg and Proenza Schouler designer Lazaro Hernandez.

Photo via @Kristinicestudeman

Gigi Hadid, Harley Viera-Newton, Richard Chai, Phillip Lim, Joe Jonas, and more letting loose.

Photo via @Pieraluisa

Models Jacquelyn Jablonski and Hanne Gaby Odiele.

Photo via @Vancebrooking

CFDA President Diane von Furstenberg at the end of the long night.

Photo via @Enri_bruni_nyc

Designer Wes Gordon and Karen Duffy.

Photo via @KCD300

Jhené Aiko performing at last night's CFDA after party.

Photo via @Jheneaiko

Designer Bibhu Mohapatra with actress Taraji P. Henson and his date, model Lily Donaldson.

Photo via @BibhuMohapatra

