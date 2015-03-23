20 Too-Cute Gingham Pieces to Snag This Spring

Forget everything you thought about gingham: The retro flashbacks, visions of Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz,” tea towels–the lot. Because this Spring, the plaid-inspired pattern is getting a revival.
With designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Derek Lam and Balmain offering a fresh take on the print, and high street stories following suit, gingham has cast off its dated image for a cool, fashion girl take. Whether you wear the trend head-to-toe with matchy-matchy co-ords, or pick an accessory in the pattern that will make your outfit pop, we rounded up 20 of the best gingham pieces to own this Spring. Keep scrolling to shop ’em all.
Midi skater dress in gingham, $37; at ASOS
Gingham top, $44.90; at Zara
MSGM organza-paneled gingham tweed mini skirt, $375; at Net-a-Porter
Chloé gingham check frill top, $990.94; at Farfetch
Asos fluffy peg pants in gingham check, $63; at ASOS
Lisa Marie Fernandez black and white gingham seersucker Yasmin bikini, $325; at SSENSE
Apiece Apart Valencia circle skirt in gingham, $425; at Moda Operandi
Sadie gingham cut out shoulder top, $14; at ASOS
Gingham narrow trouser, $69.90; at Zara
Dolce & Gabbana gingham wedge sandal, $757.09; at Farfetch
High waisted gingham check pencil skirt, $69.90; at Express
ASOS Reclaimed Vintage co-ord crop top in textured gingham, $57; at ASOS
Diane Von Furstenberg Lina top, $198; at Shopbop