20 Too-Cute Gingham Pieces to Snag This Spring

20 Too-Cute Gingham Pieces to Snag This Spring
Forget everything you thought about gingham: The retro flashbacks, visions of Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz,” tea towels–the lot. Because this Spring, the plaid-inspired pattern is getting a revival.

With designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Derek Lam and Balmain offering a fresh take on the print, and high street stories following suit, gingham has cast off its dated image for a cool, fashion girl take. Whether you wear the trend head-to-toe with matchy-matchy co-ords, or pick an accessory in the pattern that will make your outfit pop, we rounded up 20 of the best gingham pieces to own this Spring. Keep scrolling to shop ’em all.

1 of 20

Midi skater dress in gingham, $37; at ASOS

Finders Keepers Lucid Dreams playsuit, $159; at Fashion Bunker

Diane Von Furstenberg 440 Micro Mini cross body bag, $186; at MATCHESFASHION.COM

Gingham top, $44.90; at Zara

Finders Keepers The Otherside blazer, $179; at Fashion Bunker

MSGM organza-paneled gingham tweed mini skirt, $375; at Net-a-Porter

Chloé gingham check frill top, $990.94; at Farfetch

Asos fluffy peg pants in gingham check, $63; at ASOS

Lisa Marie Fernandez black and white gingham seersucker Yasmin bikini, $325; at SSENSE

Apiece Apart Valencia circle skirt in gingham, $425; at Moda Operandi

Sadie gingham cut out shoulder top, $14; at ASOS

Gingham narrow trouser, $69.90; at Zara

Dolce & Gabbana gingham wedge sandal, $757.09; at Farfetch

Minkpink Lana culottes, $59; at Market HQ

High waisted gingham check pencil skirt, $69.90; at Express

Check It Out playsuit, $55; at Beginning Boutique

Minkpink gingham crop top, $69; at Nordstrom

ASOS Reclaimed Vintage co-ord crop top in textured gingham, $57; at ASOS

Finders Keepers Vital Signs top, $119; at Fashion Bunker

Diane Von Furstenberg Lina top, $198; at Shopbop

