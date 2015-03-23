20 Too-Cute Gingham Pieces to Snag This Spring

Forget everything you thought about gingham: The retro flashbacks, visions of Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz,” tea towels–the lot. Because this Spring, the plaid-inspired pattern is getting a revival.

With designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Derek Lam and Balmain offering a fresh take on the print, and high street stories following suit, gingham has cast off its dated image for a cool, fashion girl take. Whether you wear the trend head-to-toe with matchy-matchy co-ords, or pick an accessory in the pattern that will make your outfit pop, we rounded up 20 of the best gingham pieces to own this Spring. Keep scrolling to shop ’em all.