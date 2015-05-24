The Best Fuss-Free Summer Hair Ideas

If you’re anything like us, come summertime you’d prefer to be spending your time outdoors instead of stuck inside, fiddling with an elaborate beauty routine. When the sun is out, we want everything to be easy—between sunny beach days and BBQs, who has time to stress about their hair? Avoid feeling like a hot mess when the temperature rises with a few expert tips to tackle summer strands. Read on for everything you need to know from the lowdown on accessories to fun twists on the ponytail.

Consider Before You Cut

“Apart from the obvious lifestyle factor, hair texture and suitability are also major considerations,” shares Anthony Barrow, a senior stylist at Cutler Salon in New York City. “An aptitude to cope with their new look is a given, as low-fuss hair is a must for a care-free summer.”

Find An Easy Braided Style

“A great and simple braid style is to begin by putting your hair into a ponytail, either low and to the side or directly in the center,” says Joico Spokesperson Paul Norton. “Once you have secured the elastic you have much more control over the hair while braiding. Next, use a texturizing spray like Joico Hair Shake on the hair to help you create a modern feeling in your braid. Depending on your taste it can certainly be messy and more undone looking.”

Achieve The Wet Look

“A combo is always good to create this look,” shares Barrow. “Think moisture, soft hold and shine. A smoothing balm (like Redken Outshine 01) mixed with a light-hold gel (I love Redken Velvet Gelatin 07) will provide a controlled, sleek look with a wet finish.”

Un-boring Your Bun

“Adding a rougher, messy texture to any hair style will certainly keep the look from being boring, especially buns,” shares Norton. “Also consider adding a couple pieces of clip in hair extensions concealed at the root to give you a much more dramatic effect.”

Try A Variation On A Ponytail

“Make your pony more dynamic!” advises Barrow. “After securing your ponytail, separate random pieces, texturize or ply with product and wrap them down around the main tail and secure for a unique look.”

Tame Your Curls

“Focus on the area that frames the face. When hair around your face is more controlled you instantly look more pulled together,” explains Norton. “The right products can make a difference in taming that unruly mane too. I recommend keeping your at optimum health and manageability by using K-PAK Deep-Penetrating Reconstructor coupled with K-PAK Intense Hydrator.”

Maintain Your Sleekness

“Outside of a keratin treatment, using the right products and applying them properly is key,” says Barrow. “Always work from roots to ends, smoothing as you go. Stick to pure bristle brushes and always use a nozzle on your dryer.”

Heat-Free is The Way

“Creating a deep side part on damp hair and twisting the hair away from the face,” shares Norton.“First, followed by random twist throughout the entire head confining each twist with bobby pins until the entire head is up in a cute heat free up-do.”

Work Your Frizz

“Work to your hair’s strengths! Excess volume/frizz is great for exaggerating shapes/silhouettes,” says Barrow. “Exposing these features can give a fresh, modern feel to your look, particularly with the right hair cut/style and working with the right products.”

Load Up On Accessories

“A simple head band can be a life saver when it comes a simple hair style,” explains Norton. “First apply it to the head like a crown. Next tease out your ends a bit and begin around the face to twist and tuck the ends into the head band until you make your way around the entire head.”

