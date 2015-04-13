12 Brilliant Apps That Make Wedding Planning a Breeze

So, you’re engaged! You’ve got the ring, told your friends, and updated your Facebook status—but now what? Planning a wedding can be one of the most stressful, expensive, and time-consuming things you’ll do in your life, which is why you need all the help you can get. Luckily, there are 12 apps that help take the anxiety out of wedding planning by managing your gift registry, organizing your vendor contacts, sorting out the music, offering free checklists, planning a budget, and much, much more.

Before you even start thinking about your big day, download these free apps, stat.

WeddingWire

Before you visit any other wedding app, click here . WeddingWire connects couples and wedding planners with over 200,000 event merchants–from venues to photographers. You can read through over one million user reviews too, so you’ll know whether the business you’re booking is legit. The service also offers a heap of free online planning tools , including checklists, wedding website builder tools, budget planning, seating plans, and inspiration boards.

Evernote

Early on in your planning, you’ll want to set-up a home for all your essential documents. You could use Google Drive, Dropbox, or the free version of Evernote.

Evernote is essentially a note-taking app that can let you and your partner collaborate on documents. With shared notebooks, both of you will be able to access and edit important information, like invitation mockups, seating plan drafts, your budget, and vendor contracts.





The Knot Wedding Planner

Similar to WeddingWire, The Knot Wedding Planner acts like a personal wedding coordinator. It’s developed by one of the world’s most popular wedding websites, and is a hub of wedding inspiration, plus provides tools to help plan the details and book vendors all in one place.

Spotify

No DJ? No worries–just use Spotify, which is an enormous money saver. Create a shared playlist in Spotify and outsource the job by asking your bridal party–or your guests–to add in their favorite tracks leading up to the big day.

Zola

Zola is how digitally-savvy couples set-up a gift registry. It’s easy to use, and is even available to Apple Watch users–simply create your registry, add the gifts you’d like, personalize with your own photos and notes, and invite your guests. When you’re ready to start receiving your gifts, Zola will ship to your door.

Appy Couple

Appy Couple is the MVP of wedding planning apps. Head here for your wedding photo sharing, and to manage RSVPs, travel itineraries, the gift registry, and more.

Wedding Party

Wedding party is like a social networking app for your wedding events. Get all the photos from all your guests in one place, without asking everyone to use a wedding hashtag . The app automatically organizes your photos by event, so you can have pictures from your engagement party, bridal shower, wedding, and honeymoon organized in albums. Guests can also connect over the app ahead of the actual big day.

Mint

If you’re planning a wedding, you probably know by now that these events can get very expensive, very quickly. The free Mint app helps you spend smarter and save more, and is an easy way to track your wedding spending. Download it to build and manage a budget, receive bill reminders, and get customized tips for reducing fees and saving money.

Periscope

Invite out-of-town guests who can’t make the trip for your wedding to participate via Periscope. Set-up an account with the new live-streaming app, invite those who can’t make it, and live stream your wedding using a phone or other web device.

Pinterest

Organize your wedding inspiration on Pinterest, and invite your bridal party to edit, view, and comment on your pinboard. Way easier than texting everyone photos of the dress.

RightGift

RightGift is an online gift registry that helps make the whole receiving thing way less stressful.

WeddingHappy

WeddingHappy begins by asking for your anticipated wedding date. Then, it builds you a customized schedule with a to-do checklist and suggested due dates (you can then edit the tasks and dates as well.) Within the app you can manage contacts and vendor information, find wedding professionals using a search and review system integrated with Yelp, and set-up notifications for when tasks are due. That’s only the beginning–this is one seriously handy wedding app.