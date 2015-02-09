StyleCaster
The Best Looks From the 2015 BAFTA Awards

by
With all the excitement going on in America (New York Fashion Week starts on Thursday, and a pretty stellar red carpet for the 2013 Grammys last night), we almost forgot that some of our favorite A-listers are have been abroad, at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts—aka BAFTA—awards in London.

MORE: Grammys Red Carpet 2015: All the Looks! 

Essentially the British Oscars, the awards show honors the best in film, and some of the night’s glamorous winners included Julianne Moore and Eddie Redmayne. The real wins, however, were to be found on the red carpet, where starlets like Rosamund Pike, Reese Witherspoon, and Amy Adams showed off an array of impressive gowns.

Click through for the best dressed stars at the 2015 BAFTAs, and let us know your favorites!

 

Felicity Jones

Julianne Moore

Keira Knightley

Eddie Redmayne and wife Hannah Bagshawe

Rosamund Pike

Amy Adams

Lea Seydoux and Monica Belucci

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Dianna Agron

