17 Inspiring Men’s Fashion Blogs to Bookmark Now

Let’s face it: Most guys simply aren’t as interested in style as we are. They might enjoy the idea of fashionable clothing, but rarely do they glean as much joy from shopping and following trends as women. Not to mention, options for men are pretty limited when it comes to self expression through fashion. For example, a woman can take something like a gold lamé skirt and make it work at the office or out at night, while men don’t really have that luxury. So, as a result, most stick to the same old jeans and tees.

However, some men do want ideas on new ways to wear things, but don’t always know where to look. This, people, is where fashion blogs come in. Girls aren’t the only stylish bloggers out there, as the number of insanely dapper male-focused fashion blogs out there are growing every day, offering a variety of street style shots, shopping advice, and styling tips for guys of all tastes.

From New York City-based male bloggers like One Dapper Street and The Metro Man, to those who are internationally making their mark like Les Freres Joachim and Fashitects, these dudes are using their style savvy to not only blog, but also appear in magazines and sitting front row at Fashion Week just like their female counterparts. Speaking of females, there’s even a male-focused blog called Style Girlfriend that’s helmed by a gal who gives men fashion advice from a woman’s perspective.

All in all, you have to check out these male bloggers. Whether you’re using them for inspiration on how to dress you man up or how to style some pieces you can steal from his closet, these guys know their fashion.