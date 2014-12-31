StyleCaster
9 Inspiring Biographies Every Fashion Girl Should Read

9 Inspiring Biographies Every Fashion Girl Should Read

Kristen Bousquet
As someone interested in the fashion world, you probably have at least one person in the industry that inspires you. Whether it be a famous designer, a CEO or some entrepreneur who’s made a difference, what they’ve done has made you want to do better.

Lucky for you, lots of these fashion gurus have written about their inspiring lives, and we’ve rounded up some of the absolute best fashion biographies to read this year!

The Woman I Wanted to Be by Diane von Furstenberg; $19.90 at amazon.com

#GIRLBOSS by Sophia Amoruso; $16.17 at amazon.com

I’ll Drink to That: A Life in Style, With a Twist by Betty Halbreich; $18.58 at amazon.com

Grace: A Memoir by Grace Coddington; $20.83 at amazon.com

D.V. by Diana Vreeland; $14.07 at amazon.com

If You Have to Cry, Go Outside: And Other Things Your Mother Never Told You; $12.61 at amazon.com

Alexander McQueen: The Life and the Legacy; $16.54 at amazon.com

Elsa Schiaparelli: A Biography by Meryle Secrest; $25.37 at amazon.com

Champagne Supernovas: Kate Moss, Marc Jacobs, Alexander Mcqueen and the 90s Renegades Who Remade Fashion by Maureen Callahan; $17.77 at amazon.com

 

 

