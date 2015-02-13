The Absolute Best Runway Pieces From NYFW: Day Two

It’s day two of New York Fashion Week, and we are already seeing some trends emerge from the week: 1990s minimalism (a la Carolyn Bessette Kennedy) and 1970s Boho being the main themes so far.

Wes Gordon showed perfect print slip dresses trimmed in lace, while at Australian-label Zimmermann’s show, we were seriously coveting the caftan-like dresses that came down the runway. No surprise, the accessories at Kate Spade were all kinds of awesome—we’re already dreaming of the jewel-encrusted loafers the label showed. Next fall can’t come soon enough!

Scroll through the gallery above for our favorites from the day.