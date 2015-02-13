StyleCaster
Share

The Absolute Best Runway Pieces From NYFW: Day Two

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Absolute Best Runway Pieces From NYFW: Day Two

Leah Bourne
by
The Absolute Best Runway Pieces From NYFW: Day Two
8 Start slideshow

It’s day two of New York Fashion Week, and we are already seeing some trends emerge from the week: 1990s minimalism (a la Carolyn Bessette Kennedy) and 1970s Boho being the main themes so far.

MORE: The 25 Best Instagrams From Day of NYFW

Wes Gordon showed perfect print slip dresses trimmed in lace, while at Australian-label Zimmermann’s show, we were seriously coveting the caftan-like dresses that came down the runway. No surprise, the accessories at Kate Spade were all kinds of awesome—we’re already dreaming of the jewel-encrusted loafers the label showed. Next fall can’t come soon enough!

Scroll through the gallery above for our favorites from the day.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8

This print cocktail dress with lace detailing at Wes Gordon.

The jewel encrusted loafers at Kate Spade.

The knit two-tone skirt at Orley.

The green fringe cross-body bag at Rebecca Minkoff.

The army green fur trimmed jacket at Jason Wu.

The white ankle-length dress at Jason Wu.

The fringe skirt at Sally LaPointe.

The ankle-grazing caftan at Zimmermann.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Boho is Back for Fall 2015

Boho is Back for Fall 2015
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share