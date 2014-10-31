StyleCaster
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2014

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2014

Emily Kanoff
by
It’s Halloween! It’s time to eat too much candy, listen to “Monster Mash” on repeat, tell spooky stories, and gossip about celebrity costumes behind their backs. Did you see Chris Colfer as Grumpy Cat? How about North West as an adorable skunk? Some are creative, some are cheesy, all are worth taking a look at.

Scroll down for the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2014—so far!

Beyonce and Blue Ivy as Michael and Janet Jackson:

Janet and MJ

Janet and MJ

Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner as Mario & Luigo:

Kate Moss as Cara Delevingne:

Out with my hubby and my wifey @caradelevingne

Out with my hubby and my wifey @caradelevingne

January Jones as a jolly Christmas Tree:

Hashtag Christmas tree.

Hashtag Christmas tree.

Lindsay Lohan as a vampire:

Lance Bass as a #TBT:

#halloween #TBT

#halloween #TBT

Katy Perry as a Cheeto:

IDFWU *drops mic*

IDFWU *drops mic*

Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and crew as “Sons of Anarchy”:

Tallulah Willis as Justin Bieber:

Justin Bieber as the Red Power Ranger:

North West as a skunk:

⚫️⚪️◾️◽️🎃👻

⚫️⚪️◾️◽️🎃👻

Taylor Swift as a “Pegacorn”:

Lucy Hale as the Twitter bird:

This year I go as the Twitter bird.

This year I go as the Twitter bird.

Her “PLL” co-star Colton Haynes as Princess Fiona from “Shrek”:

Paris Hilton as a Playboy Bunny:

#BunnyLove 🐰

#BunnyLove 🐰

And Minnie Mouse:

Minnie Mouse 🐭

Minnie Mouse 🐭

Julianne Hough as Austin Powers’ Felicity Shagwell:

Nicole Richie as Cruella Deville (with her little Dalmatians):

◾️◽️101 MADDENS◽️◾️

◾️◽️101 MADDENS◽️◾️

Padma Lakshmi and Susan Sarandon as a “ghoulish” bride and groom:

Jason Biggs as a carrot and his son Sid as a little whoopie cushion:

Liv Tyler as a “Bun in the Oven”:

Halloween school dance. My favorite party!!!!!

Halloween school dance. My favorite party!!!!!

Chris Colfer as “Grumpy Cat”:

The “Today Show” hosts as classic “SNL” characters:

Rachel Zoe and Roger Berman as The Huntsman and his Evil Queen:

Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer as Axl Rose & Slash:

#axlandslashforever #welcometothejungle @kellysawyer

#axlandslashforever #welcometothejungle @kellysawyer

Sarah Hyland as Little Orphan Annie:

Lea Michele as Little Red Riding Hood:

Little Red #Halloween 🎃👻

Little Red #Halloween 🎃👻

“Scandal” star Katie Lowes as the Tooth Fairy:

Charlotte Ronson as a very fashionable cat:

Happy 🐯🎃🐯 Halloween #tbt

Happy 🐯🎃🐯 Halloween #tbt

Donald Faison and wife Cacee Cobb as King Kong and Ann Darrow:

Ashley Benson as a doll/cabaret dancer combo:

💋👻

💋👻

Aly & AJ Michalka as Romy and Michelle:

Did someone say Romy & Michele? #postits

Did someone say Romy & Michele? #postits

And a bonus: Little babies dresses up as Beyonce and Jay Z at The Lourve in Paris:

