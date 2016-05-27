12 Amazing Bottles of Rosé to Try This Summer—Under $25

Over the last decade, rosé has morphed from being considered a lesser wine—one regularly scoffed at by aficionados—to the unofficial drink of summer. In fact, it’s so popular that there have been reports of rosé shortages by the time August hits (we kid you not).

So what exactly is rosé wine? No, it’s not red and white wine mixed together, it’s actually made when red grapes are lightly crushed and left to soak with their skins for a period of time. Then the juice is strained and fermented, creating rosé.

The wine has become such a phenomenon because it pairs well with pretty much any summer food from barbecue to sushi, can be made into a cocktail (we suggest making rosé ice cubes and pouring club soda over ’em for an easy-to-make crowd pleaser), and the fact that it goes down really easy. Plus, there are plenty of inexpensive varieties that taste just as good as the better stuff.

Here, our 12 picks to get your summer started, the rosé way. Whether you’re lounging poolside, throwing a dinner party, or heading to the park for a lazy afternoon, there’s a perfect bottle for you. The best part? All of our selections are less than $25.