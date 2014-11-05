StyleCaster
Share

The Best Black Leather Jackets for Women—at Every Price Point

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best Black Leather Jackets for Women—at Every Price Point

by
The Best Black Leather Jackets for Women—at Every Price Point
17 Start slideshow

There are some items that simply defy trends and continue to be must-haves every season, and black leather jackets top that list for most women.

MORE: 50 Ways To Dress Like a Fashion Editor on a Student’s Budget

Not only are they incredibly versatile—a classic leather moto style works just as well for work as it does as a unexpectedly sophisticated topper for elegant evening attire—they’re also something that’ll last forever, if you want it to.

Sure, some leather jackets carry a pretty hefty price tag, but a classic style could be considered the ultimate investment. Conversely, if you’re shopping on a tight budget, there are plenty of styles that look the part without being made of real leather.

Either way, we suggest snagging one immeddiately, and we’ve rounded up the best leather jackets for women at every price point.

 

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17

Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $34.80; at Forever 21

 

Faux Leather Biker Jacket, $59.90; at H&M

Steve Madden Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $99; at Alloy Apparel

Leather King Classic Asymmetrical Cycle Jacket, $119; at Wilson's Leather

Warehouse Textured Collar Biker Jacket, $123; at ASOS

 

Pixie Biker Jacket, $198; at French Connection

Faux Leather jacket with detachable fur collar, $129; at Zara

BCBGENERATION Black Faux Leather Berber Trim Asymmetrical Zip Front Jacket, $135; at Bluefly

Real Leather Biker Jacket, $249; at Zara

OBEY Savages Leather Jacket, $404; at Revolve Clothing 

OAK Rider Leather Jacket, $630; at Net-a-Porter

Whistles Dylan Biker Jacket, $595; at Whistles

Schott Brothers Perfecto Lambskin Leather Jacket, $650; at Schott Brothers

Rimone Leather Jacket, $995; at Club Monaco

T by Alexander Wang Leather Motorycle Jacket with Fur Collar, $1,250; at Shopbop

Acne Studios More Black Leather Jacket, $1,850; at Acne Studios 

 

Saint Laurent Leather Biker Jacket, $5,590; at Net-a-Porter

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Celebrities With the Best Hair For Fall

Celebrities With the Best Hair For Fall
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share