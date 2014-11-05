The Best Black Leather Jackets for Women—at Every Price Point

There are some items that simply defy trends and continue to be must-haves every season, and black leather jackets top that list for most women.

Not only are they incredibly versatile—a classic leather moto style works just as well for work as it does as a unexpectedly sophisticated topper for elegant evening attire—they’re also something that’ll last forever, if you want it to.

Sure, some leather jackets carry a pretty hefty price tag, but a classic style could be considered the ultimate investment. Conversely, if you’re shopping on a tight budget, there are plenty of styles that look the part without being made of real leather.

Either way, we suggest snagging one immeddiately, and we’ve rounded up the best leather jackets for women at every price point.