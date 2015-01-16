StyleCaster
Share

The Best and Worst Looks From The Critics’ Choice Awards

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Best and Worst Looks From The Critics’ Choice Awards

by
The Best and Worst Looks From The Critics’ Choice Awards
18 Start slideshow

Awards season is officially underway, with a seemingly endless lineup of events attracting fashion’s most watched faces to the red carpet. At last night’s 20th annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards Emily Blunt, Rosamund Pike, Amy AdamsAngelina Jolie, Felicity Jones, Jennifer Anniston, Marion Cotillard, Keira Knightley, as well as more A-list and up-and-coming celebrities turned out for the red carpet.

MORE: The 10 Stars to Track Throughout Awards Season 

The most buzz-worthy looks so far include Cotillard going full volume in a dramatic, white Dior gown, and Blunt’s red-hot, cutout Emilio Pucci look.

We had been looking forward to seeing how mom-to-be Knightley dressed her baby bump this awards season, and unfortunately last night’s pick did disappoint us just a little. The star opted for a soft, floor-length Delpozo dress that hid any sign of her pregnancy.

Keep clicking to see who wore what at last night’s Critics’ Choice Awards!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 18

Rosamund Pike in Valentino.
Photo: Wenn

Angelina Jolie in Versace.
Photo: Wenn

Emily Blunt in Emilio Pucci. Photo: Wenn

Amy Adams in custom Max Mara. Photo: Wenn

Keira Knightley in Delpozo. Photo: Wenn

Reese Witherspoon in Lanvin. Photo: Wenn

Julianne Moore in Saint Laurent. Photo: Wenn

Jennifer Aniston in Gucci. Photo: Wenn

Felicity Jones in Dolce & Gabbana Photo: Wenn

Jessica Chastain in Antonio Berardi. Photo: Wenn

Leslie Mann in Reem Acra.
Photo: Wenn

Diane Kruger in Naeem Khan. Photo: Wenn

Rosario Dawson in Vivienne Westwood.
Photo: Wenn

Quvenzhané Wallis.
Photo: Wenn

Michelle Monaghan in Elie Saab.
Photo: Wenn

Jenny Slate in Miu Miu.
Photo: Wenn

Marion Cotillard in Dior
Photo: Wenn

Jamie Chung in Yanina Couture.
Photo: Wenn

Next slideshow starts in 10s

New Spring Beauty Products We Need Now

New Spring Beauty Products We Need Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share