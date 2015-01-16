The Best and Worst Looks From The Critics’ Choice Awards

Awards season is officially underway, with a seemingly endless lineup of events attracting fashion’s most watched faces to the red carpet. At last night’s 20th annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards Emily Blunt, Rosamund Pike, Amy Adams, Angelina Jolie, Felicity Jones, Jennifer Anniston, Marion Cotillard, Keira Knightley, as well as more A-list and up-and-coming celebrities turned out for the red carpet.

The most buzz-worthy looks so far include Cotillard going full volume in a dramatic, white Dior gown, and Blunt’s red-hot, cutout Emilio Pucci look.

We had been looking forward to seeing how mom-to-be Knightley dressed her baby bump this awards season, and unfortunately last night’s pick did disappoint us just a little. The star opted for a soft, floor-length Delpozo dress that hid any sign of her pregnancy.

