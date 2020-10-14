Here’s Who’s Still Together From Every Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Since The Bachelorette premiered over a decade ago, there have been more than a dozen women who looked for love on the show. But “Who’s still together from The Bachelorette?” is the real question.

The Bachelorette premiered in January 2003 with Trista Rehn as Bachelor Nation’s first-ever female lead. Trista was the runner-up on season 1 of The Bachelor with Alex Michel. And it’s a good thing that Alex didn’t pick her, as Trista (and her husband Ryan) became one of the most successful couples from the franchise. Not only are they married (the two tied the knot in Bachelor Nation’s first-ever televised wedding, we might add), but Trista and Ryan also share two beautiful children.

Since the first season of The Bachelorette, there have been many women who have given out roses on the show. While some have been success stories (such as season 13’s Rachel Lindsay and season 9’s Desiree Hartsock), there have been many Bachelorettes whose relationships just didn’t work out. (Season 15’s Hannah Brown ended her engagement to her winner, Jed Wyatt, before her finale even aired. Ouch.)

Ahead, we looked back at every couple and winner from The Bachelorette to see where they are now. Find out who’s still together.

Season 1: Trista Rehn & Ryan Sutter

Status: Married with children

Trista was the first-ever Bachelorette in 2003. Trista was chosen as the Bachelorette after she came in second on season 1 of The Bachelor with Alex Michel. In the season 1 Bachelorette finale, Trista accepted a proposal from her winner, Ryan Sutter, and the two got engaged. The two tied the knot in the franchise’s first-televised wedding, which consisted of three episodes, in 2003. The two are parents to two kids: daughter Blakesley, who was born in 2009, and daughter Maxwell, who was born in 2007.

Season 2: Meredith Phillips & Ian McKee

Status: Split

Meredith came in fourth place on season 4 of The Bachelor with Bob Guinney. She became the season 2 Bachelorette and got engaged to her winner, Ian McKee, in the finale. Less than a year after her season, however, the two ended her engagement. She is now married to her high school sweetheart, Michael Broady, who she reconnected with after the show.

Season 3 Jen Schefft & Jerry Ferris

Status: Split

Jen was the winner of The Bachelor season 3 with Andrew Firestone. The two got engaged in the finale, however, a few months after their season, they ended their engagement. Jen went on to become the season 3 Bachelorette. One of her finalists, Jerry Ferris, proposes to her in the finale, but she rejects it. He proposes again in the “After the Final Rose” special, but she rejects it a second time and tells him that they’re better as friends. “I think that you know I was so committed to this — I hope that you know that — and I really tried to make it work, but I think we talked a lot, and we saw each other, and I think that we both came to the realization that we were better as friends,” she said. She married businessman Joe Waterman in 2009. The two share two daughters, Charlotte and Mae.

Season 4: DeAnna Pappas & Jesse Csincsak

Status: Split

DeAnna was the runner-up on season 11 of The Bachelor with Brad Womack after Brad chose no one in his finale. She went on to become the season 4 Bachelorette and got engaged to Jesse Csincsak in her finale. The two ended their engagement after less than a year. DeAnna went on to marry her husband, Stephen Stagliano, in 2011. They share two children: daughter Addison Marie, born in 2014, and son Austin Michael, born in 2016.

Season 5: Jillian Harris & Ed Swiderski

Status: Split

Jillian came in third on season 13 of The Bachelor with Jason Mesnick. She went on to become the season 5 Bachelorette. In the finale, she got engaged to her winner, Ed Swiderski. However, less than a year after their season, the two ended their engagement. Jillian, who is Canadian and was the first non-American Bachelorette, is engaged to Justin Pasutto. The couple share two children: son Leo and daughter Annie.

Season 6: Ali Fedotowsky & Roberto Martinez

Status: Split

Ali came in fourth on The Bachelor season 14 with Jake Pavelka. She went on to become the season 6 Bachelorette and got engaged to her winner, Roberto Martinez, in her finale. She married her husband, Kevin Manno, in 2017, and the couple share two children: son Riley, who was born in 2018, and daughter Molly, who was born in 2016.

Season 7: Ashley Hebert & J.P. Rosenbaum

Status: Married with children

Ashley, who came in third on season 15 of The Bachelor with Brad Womack, was the season 7 Bachelorette. In her finale, she accepted a proposal from her winner, J.P. Rosenbaum, and the two got engaged. A year after their season, J.P. and Ashley tied the knot in a televised wedding, titled The Bachelorette: Ashley and JP’s Wedding. The couple share two children: son Fordham Rhys, born in 2014, and daughter Essex Reese, born in 2016.

Season 8: Emily Maynard & Jef Holm

Status: Split

Emily was the winner of The Bachelor season 15 with Brad Womack, however, the two split after the finale. She went on to become the season 8 Bachelorette. In her finale, she accepted a proposal from her winner, Jef Holm, and the two got engaged. However, less than a year after the proposal, Emily and Jef ended their engagement. In 2014, Emily married her husband, Tyler Johnson. The two share three kids: Gibson, Gatlin and Jennings. Emily is also a mom to daughter Ricki from her relationship with late race car driver Ricky Hendrick.

Season 9: Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried

Status: Married with children

Desiree, who came in fourth on The Bachelor season 17 with Sean Lowe, was the season 9 Bachelorette. She got engaged to her winner, Chris Siegfried, in the finale, and the two married in a televised wedding in 2015 two years later. The two welcomed their first child, a son named Asher Wrigley, in 2016. Their second child, another son named Zander Cruz, was born in 2019. The family currently live in Portland, Oregon.

Season 10: Andi Dorfman & Josh Murray

Status: Split

Andi came in third on season 18 of The Bachelor with Juan Pablo Galavis after she quit the show. She went on to become the season 10 Bachelorette and get engaged to her winner, Josh Murray, in the finale. The couple split less than a year later in 2015. Andi detailed their tumultuous relationship in her 2016 book, I’m Not Okay.

Season 11: Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth

Status: Split

Kaitlyn came in third on season 19 of The Bachelor with Chris Soules. She went on to be one of two Bachelorettes chosen for season 11. On night one, the contestants chose between Kaitlyn and Nilsson (another contestant from Chris Soules’ Bachelor season) as their permanent Bachelorette. Kaitlyn won over Britt and went on to accept a proposal from Shawn Booth in the finale. The couple split in 2018, three years after their season. “Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time,” the two wrote in a statement at the time. Kaitlyn went on to date Jason Tartick, who came in third on The Bachelorette season 14 with Becca Kufrin.

Season 12: JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers

Status: Engaged

Caila Quinn, who came in third on season 20 of The Bachelor with Ben Higgins, was originally chosen as the season 12 Bachelorette. But when Ben chose Lauren Bushnell over Jojo as his winner, ABC pivoted to Jojo as the Bachelorette. In the finale, Jojo accepted a proposal from her winner, Jordan Rodgers, and the two got engaged.

Season 13: Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo

Status: Married

Rachel came in third on season 21 of The Bachelor with Nick Viall. She went on to become the season 13 Bachelorette, making her the franchise’s first-ever Black lead. In the finale, she accepted a proposal from her winner, Bryan Abasolo, and the two got engaged. They married in 2019, two years after her season.

Season 14: Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen

Status: Split

Becca was originally chosen by Arie Luyendyk Jr. as the winner of The Bachelor season 22. However, after she got engaged in the finale, Arie changed his mind and chose his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Becca then became the season 14 Bachelorette and got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. The two were engaged for two years before their breakup in 2020. Their breakup came after Garrett’s controversial comments about Black Lives Matter.

“I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement,” Becca said on an episode of her podcast, “Bachelor Happy Hour,” at the time. “After many conversations, we came to this decision. It wasn’t something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn’t based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else’s opinions or comments. There’s much more to it. To any relationship, there’s a lot of layers, and it’s not for me to divulge details. It’s no one’s business other than what I’m telling you right now.”

Season 15: Hannah Brown & Jed Wyatt

Status: Split

Hannah B., who came in fifth on season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood, got engaged to Jed Wyatt on the season 15 finale of The Bachelorette. However, as their season aired, reports came out that Jed had a girlfriend he hadn’t broken up with yet before Hannah’s season. The news led Hannah to end their engagement, which was filmed for her season’s “After the Final Rose” special.

Season 16: Clare Crawley & Dale Moss

Status: Engaged

Before Clare’s season of The Bachelorette premiered in 2020, news broke that she left in the middle of the season to be with her winner, Dale. (Tayshia Adams, a runner-up from season 23 of The Bachelor, went on to replace her.) Life & Style reported at the time that Clare—the season 16 Bachelorette and Juan Pablo Galavis’ runner-up on The Bachelor season 17—had accepted Dale’s proposal and the two got engaged. “She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show,” a source told Life & Style at the time.

