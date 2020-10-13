StyleCaster
Share

Here’s Where to Find Clare & Tayshia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Cast on Instagram

What's hot
StyleCaster

Here’s Where to Find Clare & Tayshia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Cast on Instagram

by
Clare's Bachelorette Cast
Photo: ABC.

It’s finally time to unveil The Bachelorette‘s Season 16 cast Instagrams. For a minute there, it looked like we’d never get to this moment. After production on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette was halted back in March, details about her cast became murkier than ever. These delays left ABC’s original plans for Clare’s cast—which was then primarily comprised of suitors under 30—completely up in the air (you know, given the fact that it’s a lot for anyone to uproot their life to participate in a reality dating show—no less in the middle of a pandemic!) But now, Clare’s cast is officially confirmed in time for The Bachelorette’s return to ABC on October 13.

On September 29, host Chris Harrison took to Facebook Live to confirm The Bachelorette’s list of contestants—which, as we know, will also include another leading lady, Tayshia Adams. Rumor has it, Tayshia will be taking over Clare’s role as bachelorette this season after Clare falls for one of her contestants (*ahem* Dale Moss) and leaves the show early to be with him. Now, that’s just one of the insane Bachelorette spoilers predicted by Reality Steve so far, and things may end up looking a little different. For now, though, curious fans already know what to do: It’s time to search these Instagrams for clues!

Find every member of The Bachelorette season 16 cast on Instagram below. Happy sleuthing!

Watch 'The Bachelorette' $5.99+
buy it

Clare Crawley

View this post on Instagram

Two more weeks!!🌹

A post shared by Clare Crawley (@clarecrawley) on

Tayshia Adams

AJ Yalowan

View this post on Instagram

Back on the gram bby 🤷🏽‍♂️

A post shared by AJ (@ajbytheway) on

Age: 28
Occupation: Software Salesman
Hometown: Playa Del Rey, California

Ben Smith

View this post on Instagram

308 N. Ogden Dr.

A post shared by ✖️BEN SMITH✖️ (@benveesmith) on

Age: 29
Occupation: Army Ranger Veteran
Hometown: Venice, California

Bennett Jordan

Age: 36
Occupation: Wealth Management Consultant
Hometown: New York City

Blake Monar

Age: 31
Occupation: Male Grooming Specialist
Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Blake Moynes

Age: 29
Occupation: Wildlife Manager
Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Brandon Goss

Age: 28
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Brendan Morais

Age: 30
Occupation: Commercial Roofer
Hometown: Milford, Massachusetts

Chasen Nick

Age: 31
Occupation: IT Account Executive
Hometown: San Diego, California

Chris Conran

Age: 27
Occupation: Landscape Design Salesman
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Dale Moss

Age: 32
Occupation: Former Pro Football Wide Receiver
Hometown: Brandon, South Dakota

Demar Jackson

Age: 26
Occupation: Spin Cycling Instructor
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona

Eazy (Uzoma Nwachukwu)

Age: 29
Occupation: Sports Marketing Agent
Hometown: Newport Beach, California

Ed Waisbrot

View this post on Instagram

Say you’ll never let me go 📸: @j_tbest

A post shared by Ed Waisbrot (@ed.waisbrot) on

Age: 36
Occupation: Health Care Salesman
Hometown: Miami, Florida

Garin Flowers

Age: 34
Occupation: Professor of Journalism
Hometown: North Hollywood, California

Ivan Hall

View this post on Instagram

⁣📸 @harbenconnor

A post shared by Ivan Hall (@ivanbhall) on

Age: 28
Occupation: Aeronautical Engineer
Hometown: Dallas, TX

Jason Foster

Age: 31
Occupation: Former Pro Football Lineman
Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Jay Smith

View this post on Instagram

Business as usual

A post shared by Jay Smith (@smithjay_) on

Age: 29
Occupation: Fitness Director
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jeremy Higgins

View this post on Instagram

Adventures in #tulum.

A post shared by Jeremy Higgins (@jeremy__higgins) on

Age: 40
Occupation: Banker
Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Joe Park

Age: 36
Occupation: Anesthesiologist
Hometown: New York City
Instagram: @krap_eoj (currently private)

Jordan Chapman

Age: 26
Occupation: Software Account Executive
Hometown: New York City

Jordan Manier

View this post on Instagram

You live, love and learn. ❤️

A post shared by Jordan Manier (@jordankmanier) on

Age: 30
Occupation: Cyber Security Engineer
Hometown: Santa Monica, California

Kenny Braasch

View this post on Instagram

by @aldrindelcarmen_ 🤘🏼

A post shared by KENNY Braasch (@kennybraasch10) on

Age: 39
Occupation: Boy Band Manager
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Mike Tobin

Age: 38
Occupation: Digital Media Adviser
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Page Pressley

View this post on Instagram

It’s said “do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life”. There’s a lot of truth to that but a lot of nuance to unpack there. What we love and how we love can and will change over time; just like any relationship, our work is no different. I felt a lot of shame for being tired of running the pass or service everyday, of feeling a certain joylessness in the redundancy of that repetition that used to give me so much joy and I was so scared to ask myself if I was tired of cooking. I wouldn’t dare to answer “yes” and what came next if I gave that answer scared me even more. The truth was that I wasn’t tired of cooking at all. In fact, I had let my focus of being an excellent leader and operator take that joy and as resentful as I got about how and why that I happened I had nobody to blame but myself. We make our own choices. I needed to shine some light on other areas of my life that I very much care about and love to let cooking breath and come back to life. What I learned is this: when you love something, you can give it space and grow both with it and away from it because it’s always there, it’s a constant. Give yourself freedom to feel and freedom to think so you may have freedom to act on what comes from it. #cheflife #chef #bonappetit #eater #eateraustin #food #foodandwine #worklifebalance #dowhatyoulove #lovewhatyoudo #loveyourself #rethinksustainability #sustainableliving 📸 @michaelanthony11

A post shared by 𝗣𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗹𝗲𝘆 (@pagepressley) on

Age: 37
Occupation: Chef
Hometown: Austin, Texas

Riley Christian

Age: 30
Occupation: Attorney
Hometown: Long Island City, New York

Robby Stahl

View this post on Instagram

😒😒

A post shared by RL Stahl (@robby_stahl) on

Age: 31
Occupation: Insurance Broker
Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Tyler Cottrill

View this post on Instagram

28 today 😅 *panics internally* Thank you to everyone who wished me a happy birthday. I’ve lived a lot of life and learned many lessons in those years, but I’m still very much a work in progress. As a way of reflecting on that time, I thought I’d share some of what I’ve come to know and live by - all of which I have to remind myself of from time to time too. (1) There’s strength in loyalty, not in numbers. You don’t need a certain number of friends, just a number of friends you can be certain of. You will become a product of the people you surround yourself with - choose wisely. It’s okay to unfollow people in real life. I keep a very small circle and because of that, I know for a fact that I have zero weak links in that chain. (2) The greatest attribute a person can have is the ability to self-educate. You don’t have to always accept things as they are told to you. “Why” is perhaps the most powerful word we know - don’t be afraid to use it. Truly, how free are you if you can’t think for yourself? (3) One of the greatest feats of strength a person can demonstrate is to be alone with their own thoughts. Too often, we seek out “noise” to distract ourselves with because those thoughts are too intimidating. It’s scary to sit down with yourself and try to find out who you really are and understand yourself, but it’s necessary in my opinion. Make sense of yourself before you try to make sense of the world. Self-mastery. Self-discipline is self-love. (4) Find joy, not happiness. Happiness is too result-reliant. We chase some achievement expecting that it will make us happy or provide some fulfillment, meanwhile we’re miserable the entire time we’re chasing it. And even if we achieve it, that sense of happiness may only last for 15 seconds and then it’s “well, what next?” Joy is in the process. Joy is in the daily grind, and that provides gratitude. Gratitude always reciprocates. Don’t sacrifice family, friends, memories or too much time pursuing happiness because it will constantly evade us. Have no regrets when that 16th second arrives. (5) When you leave this world, leave with the gas tank on E. Exhaust every bit of talent you have while you have the time to use it.

A post shared by Tyler Cottrill (@tkcowboy_) on

Age: 28
Occupation: Lawyer
Hometown: Morgantown, West Virginia

Tyler Smith

Age: 36
Occupation: Music Manager
Hometown: Georgetown, Texas

Yosef Aborady

Age: 30
Occupation: Medical Device Salesman
Hometown: Daphne, Alabama

Zac Clark

View this post on Instagram

Felt the ❤️today | # 6 | Thank YOU |

A post shared by CLARKY (@zwclark) on

Age: 36
Occupation: Addiction Specialist
Hometown: Haddonfield, New Jersey

Zachary Johnson

Age: 37
Occupation: Cleaning Service Owner
Hometown: St. George, Utah

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

Watch 'The Bachelorette' $5.99+
buy it

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

New Entertainment Newsletter

Tags:
share