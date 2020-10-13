Here’s Where to Find Clare & Tayshia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Cast on Instagram

It’s finally time to unveil The Bachelorette‘s Season 16 cast Instagrams. For a minute there, it looked like we’d never get to this moment. After production on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette was halted back in March, details about her cast became murkier than ever. These delays left ABC’s original plans for Clare’s cast—which was then primarily comprised of suitors under 30—completely up in the air (you know, given the fact that it’s a lot for anyone to uproot their life to participate in a reality dating show—no less in the middle of a pandemic!) But now, Clare’s cast is officially confirmed in time for The Bachelorette’s return to ABC on October 13.

On September 29, host Chris Harrison took to Facebook Live to confirm The Bachelorette’s list of contestants—which, as we know, will also include another leading lady, Tayshia Adams. Rumor has it, Tayshia will be taking over Clare’s role as bachelorette this season after Clare falls for one of her contestants (*ahem* Dale Moss) and leaves the show early to be with him. Now, that’s just one of the insane Bachelorette spoilers predicted by Reality Steve so far, and things may end up looking a little different. For now, though, curious fans already know what to do: It’s time to search these Instagrams for clues!

Find every member of The Bachelorette season 16 cast on Instagram below. Happy sleuthing!

Clare Crawley

Tayshia Adams

AJ Yalowan

Age: 28

Occupation: Software Salesman

Hometown: Playa Del Rey, California

Ben Smith

Age: 29

Occupation: Army Ranger Veteran

Hometown: Venice, California

Bennett Jordan

Age: 36

Occupation: Wealth Management Consultant

Hometown: New York City

Blake Monar

Age: 31

Occupation: Male Grooming Specialist

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

Blake Moynes

Age: 29

Occupation: Wildlife Manager

Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Brandon Goss

Age: 28

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio

Brendan Morais

Age: 30

Occupation: Commercial Roofer

Hometown: Milford, Massachusetts

Chasen Nick

Age: 31

Occupation: IT Account Executive

Hometown: San Diego, California

Chris Conran

Age: 27

Occupation: Landscape Design Salesman

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Dale Moss

Age: 32

Occupation: Former Pro Football Wide Receiver

Hometown: Brandon, South Dakota

Demar Jackson

Age: 26

Occupation: Spin Cycling Instructor

Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona

Eazy (Uzoma Nwachukwu)

Age: 29

Occupation: Sports Marketing Agent

Hometown: Newport Beach, California

Ed Waisbrot

Age: 36

Occupation: Health Care Salesman

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Garin Flowers

Age: 34

Occupation: Professor of Journalism

Hometown: North Hollywood, California

Ivan Hall

Age: 28

Occupation: Aeronautical Engineer

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Jason Foster

Age: 31

Occupation: Former Pro Football Lineman

Hometown: Arlington, Virginia

Jay Smith

Age: 29

Occupation: Fitness Director

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jeremy Higgins

Age: 40

Occupation: Banker

Hometown: Washington, D.C.

Joe Park

Age: 36

Occupation: Anesthesiologist

Hometown: New York City

Instagram: @krap_eoj (currently private)

Jordan Chapman

Age: 26

Occupation: Software Account Executive

Hometown: New York City

Jordan Manier

Age: 30

Occupation: Cyber Security Engineer

Hometown: Santa Monica, California

Kenny Braasch

Age: 39

Occupation: Boy Band Manager

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Mike Tobin

Age: 38

Occupation: Digital Media Adviser

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Page Pressley

Age: 37

Occupation: Chef

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Riley Christian

Age: 30

Occupation: Attorney

Hometown: Long Island City, New York

Robby Stahl

Age: 31

Occupation: Insurance Broker

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Tyler Cottrill

Age: 28

Occupation: Lawyer

Hometown: Morgantown, West Virginia

Tyler Smith

Age: 36

Occupation: Music Manager

Hometown: Georgetown, Texas

Yosef Aborady

Age: 30

Occupation: Medical Device Salesman

Hometown: Daphne, Alabama

Zac Clark

Age: 36

Occupation: Addiction Specialist

Hometown: Haddonfield, New Jersey

Zachary Johnson

Age: 37

Occupation: Cleaning Service Owner

Hometown: St. George, Utah

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c on ABC.

