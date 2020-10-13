Here’s Where to Find Clare & Tayshia’s ‘Bachelorette’ Cast on Instagram

It’s finally time to unveil The Bachelorette‘s Season 16 cast Instagrams. For a minute there, it looked like we’d never get to this moment. After production on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette was halted back in March, details about her cast became murkier than ever. These delays left ABC’s original plans for Clare’s cast—which was then primarily comprised of suitors under 30—completely up in the air (you know, given the fact that it’s a lot for anyone to uproot their life to participate in a reality dating show—no less in the middle of a pandemic!) But now, Clare’s cast is officially confirmed in time for The Bachelorette’s return to ABC on October 13.
On September 29, host Chris Harrison took to Facebook Live to confirm The Bachelorette’s list of contestants—which, as we know, will also include another leading lady, Tayshia Adams. Rumor has it, Tayshia will be taking over Clare’s role as bachelorette this season after Clare falls for one of her contestants (*ahem* Dale Moss) and leaves the show early to be with him. Now, that’s just one of the insane Bachelorette spoilers predicted by Reality Steve so far, and things may end up looking a little different. For now, though, curious fans already know what to do: It’s time to search these Instagrams for clues!
Find every member of The Bachelorette season 16 cast on Instagram below. Happy sleuthing!
Clare Crawley
Tayshia Adams
Hiii!✨ Needed a lil break from the gram to recharge & spend time with my friends & fam. Anyone else feel like so much has already happened in 2020 even though we’re just gettin started!? 🤪 If there’s anything that January has taught me is to not take ANYTHING for granted. So taking a step back to love a little more on the ones near & dear to me was a priority for me! 💕 Anyway, I’m back and stoked to share all the exciting things I’ve been working on! First on the list, this amazing trip with @judithmarch ✨ 🌿I’m curious though...What did January teach you!?
AJ Yalowan
Age: 28
Occupation: Software Salesman
Hometown: Playa Del Rey, California
Ben Smith
Age: 29
Occupation: Army Ranger Veteran
Hometown: Venice, California
Bennett Jordan
Age: 36
Occupation: Wealth Management Consultant
Hometown: New York City
Blake Monar
Age: 31
Occupation: Male Grooming Specialist
Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona
Blake Moynes
Age: 29
Occupation: Wildlife Manager
Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Brandon Goss
Age: 28
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio
Brendan Morais
Age: 30
Occupation: Commercial Roofer
Hometown: Milford, Massachusetts
Chasen Nick
Age: 31
Occupation: IT Account Executive
Hometown: San Diego, California
Chris Conran
2019 was such a year of growth for me. I had so many challenges that I never talk about, and so many trials that beat me down. Life is all about how you react, respond, and bounce back to better yourself from eachthing thrown your way. I’m thankful for all the friends who I consider family who are always there for me, and I look forward to a positive 2020. You can’t change the past events or things you don’t control. Just keep looking forward and bettering yourself along the way. Cheers to a new year! . . . Posted two times last year. Let’s see if I can post three this year.
Age: 27
Occupation: Landscape Design Salesman
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Dale Moss
32 years baby!!! I can’t begin to put into words how grateful I am for all the amazing experiences and people god has brought into my life. If there’s one thing this year has taught me it’s that tomorrow isn’t promised so you gotta make the most of today! So that’s exactly what I’m going to do 😉 🥂 🎂 🎉. I appreciate all the love and birthday wishes. - Dalé ✌🏽 #Libra #BirthdayBoy
Age: 32
Occupation: Former Pro Football Wide Receiver
Hometown: Brandon, South Dakota
Demar Jackson
Doing, is one thing.. But doing it right is a whole different story ———— Lead with your heart and let everything else fall into place This week: Scottsdale @themadisonscottsdale Tuesday - 12pm, & 6pm Wednesday - 12pm Thursday - 6am & 6pm Friday - 6am Saturday - 8am Tempe @themadisontempe Friday - 9am Sunday - 12pm . . 📸: @heybrynnjones #blacklivesstillmatter #Partyonabike #partydale #fitness #spin #BLM
Age: 26
Occupation: Spin Cycling Instructor
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
Eazy (Uzoma Nwachukwu)
Age: 29
Occupation: Sports Marketing Agent
Hometown: Newport Beach, California
Ed Waisbrot
Age: 36
Occupation: Health Care Salesman
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Garin Flowers
Age: 34
Occupation: Professor of Journalism
Hometown: North Hollywood, California
Ivan Hall
Age: 28
Occupation: Aeronautical Engineer
Hometown: Dallas, TX
Jason Foster
Age: 31
Occupation: Former Pro Football Lineman
Hometown: Arlington, Virginia
Jay Smith
Age: 29
Occupation: Fitness Director
Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Jeremy Higgins
Age: 40
Occupation: Banker
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
Joe Park
Age: 36
Occupation: Anesthesiologist
Hometown: New York City
Instagram: @krap_eoj (currently private)
Jordan Chapman
Age: 26
Occupation: Software Account Executive
Hometown: New York City
Jordan Manier
Age: 30
Occupation: Cyber Security Engineer
Hometown: Santa Monica, California
Kenny Braasch
Age: 39
Occupation: Boy Band Manager
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Mike Tobin
Age: 38
Occupation: Digital Media Adviser
Hometown: Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Page Pressley
It’s said “do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life”. There’s a lot of truth to that but a lot of nuance to unpack there. What we love and how we love can and will change over time; just like any relationship, our work is no different. I felt a lot of shame for being tired of running the pass or service everyday, of feeling a certain joylessness in the redundancy of that repetition that used to give me so much joy and I was so scared to ask myself if I was tired of cooking. I wouldn’t dare to answer “yes” and what came next if I gave that answer scared me even more. The truth was that I wasn’t tired of cooking at all. In fact, I had let my focus of being an excellent leader and operator take that joy and as resentful as I got about how and why that I happened I had nobody to blame but myself. We make our own choices. I needed to shine some light on other areas of my life that I very much care about and love to let cooking breath and come back to life. What I learned is this: when you love something, you can give it space and grow both with it and away from it because it’s always there, it’s a constant. Give yourself freedom to feel and freedom to think so you may have freedom to act on what comes from it. #cheflife #chef #bonappetit #eater #eateraustin #food #foodandwine #worklifebalance #dowhatyoulove #lovewhatyoudo #loveyourself #rethinksustainability #sustainableliving 📸 @michaelanthony11
Age: 37
Occupation: Chef
Hometown: Austin, Texas
Riley Christian
Age: 30
Occupation: Attorney
Hometown: Long Island City, New York
Robby Stahl
Age: 31
Occupation: Insurance Broker
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Tyler Cottrill
28 today 😅 *panics internally* Thank you to everyone who wished me a happy birthday. I’ve lived a lot of life and learned many lessons in those years, but I’m still very much a work in progress. As a way of reflecting on that time, I thought I’d share some of what I’ve come to know and live by - all of which I have to remind myself of from time to time too. (1) There’s strength in loyalty, not in numbers. You don’t need a certain number of friends, just a number of friends you can be certain of. You will become a product of the people you surround yourself with - choose wisely. It’s okay to unfollow people in real life. I keep a very small circle and because of that, I know for a fact that I have zero weak links in that chain. (2) The greatest attribute a person can have is the ability to self-educate. You don’t have to always accept things as they are told to you. “Why” is perhaps the most powerful word we know - don’t be afraid to use it. Truly, how free are you if you can’t think for yourself? (3) One of the greatest feats of strength a person can demonstrate is to be alone with their own thoughts. Too often, we seek out “noise” to distract ourselves with because those thoughts are too intimidating. It’s scary to sit down with yourself and try to find out who you really are and understand yourself, but it’s necessary in my opinion. Make sense of yourself before you try to make sense of the world. Self-mastery. Self-discipline is self-love. (4) Find joy, not happiness. Happiness is too result-reliant. We chase some achievement expecting that it will make us happy or provide some fulfillment, meanwhile we’re miserable the entire time we’re chasing it. And even if we achieve it, that sense of happiness may only last for 15 seconds and then it’s “well, what next?” Joy is in the process. Joy is in the daily grind, and that provides gratitude. Gratitude always reciprocates. Don’t sacrifice family, friends, memories or too much time pursuing happiness because it will constantly evade us. Have no regrets when that 16th second arrives. (5) When you leave this world, leave with the gas tank on E. Exhaust every bit of talent you have while you have the time to use it.
Age: 28
Occupation: Lawyer
Hometown: Morgantown, West Virginia
Tyler Smith
GIVEAWAY!!! On Friday September 18th the @yeeyeeapparel fall collection is launching at 10amCST and I’m giving away 4 $50 @yeeyeeapparel gift cards! A portion of the proceeds from sales will benefit @veteran_outdoors ________ To enter: -follow @yeeyeeapparel and @tylersmith11 -like this post -tag friends in separate comments -share in your stories for extra entry ________ Winners will be announced Thursday September 17th at 8pm CST. 📸: @theantman.co
Age: 36
Occupation: Music Manager
Hometown: Georgetown, Texas
Yosef Aborady
Age: 30
Occupation: Medical Device Salesman
Hometown: Daphne, Alabama
Zac Clark
Age: 36
Occupation: Addiction Specialist
Hometown: Haddonfield, New Jersey
Zachary Johnson
Age: 37
Occupation: Cleaning Service Owner
Hometown: St. George, Utah
The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8/7c on ABC.
