“The Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay Debuts Braids as “New Summer Do”

New hair. We care—a lot, actually. On Wednesday, Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay debuted her “new summer do” on Instagram, and we’re still not over how fab she looks. The 31-year-old lawyer, who currently has 30-plus men vying for her heart on Season 13 of the ABC dating show, swapped her previous wavy locks for a head of phenomenal-looking braids.

The reality star showed off her look yesterday on her Instagram story, where she sported a simple t-shirt while showcasing her new, long braids, which were tied in a half-up bun on top of her head and cascaded down her shoulders. The caption simply read, “New summer do!!”

As for her style, Lindsay, who previously revealed that she is engaged to her season’s “Bachelorette” winner, considers herself a “tomboy” who loves embracing the latest trends in fashion, hair and makeup.

“My favorite is to wear [a crop top] with a baggy boyfriend jean, and maybe a cute heel,” she told People. “I also like a crop top with a pair of overalls, and I like a crop top with a high-waisted pant.”

New man. New hair. Rachel’s sure got an exciting summer ahead of her.