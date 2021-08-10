‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Recap: Katie’s Aunt Grills Her Winner For Dating 3 Bachelorettes

Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette finale was three hours filled with tears, accusations, apologies, and a proposal. But, the main focus is who popped the question to the Bachelorette. Well, going into the finale, it was unknown who Katie would end up with. However, I maintain the fact that I’ve seen zero chemistry between her and Justin in the episodes leading up to the finale. Still, you never know who’s going to get down on one knee and more importantly, who Katie will say yes to marrying.

The finale was a hybrid of After the Finale Rose and a traditional finale. Hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe recapped the drama from the season including Greg: the nice-boy-turned-problematic-ex who stormed off last week, leaving Katie crying on her knees. (Not the best look from either of them, honestly.)

OK, let’s get into it. The episode starts with Blake’s one-on-one date. There are only two men left which means a rose is also an invitation to spend alone time in the Fantasy Suite. Katie and Blake have a balloon fight before getting in the hot tub where Katie tells him about Greg leaving and how it affected her emotionally.

After, Blake admits to the camera his reaction to her confession. “I love her a lot. But if Katie’s still hung up on Greg and she can’t match that, then there’s no point in getting engaged if she’s having doubts,” he says. I mean, fair. No one wants to propose to a person who’s still into their ex. His fears are quickly extinguished during the “dinner portion” of their date. (I’m putting dinner in quotations because they never actually eat…never.)

Blake says a lot of words before he gets to the important part: whether or not he loves Katie. So, let’s just skip ahead. “It was the one, one part of the night that just solidified things for me,” Blake says about their hometown date. “And it was when you took off your high heels and we were playing hockey. You scored a point and you were backpedaling backwards after you scored it and your hands were in the air and you yelled, ‘Go America!’ And it was when I remembered that moment, that without thinking about it and without trying to think about it, I just realized. I said to myself like, ‘Fuck, I love her.'”

Katie, who has said she didn’t want to say the L-word until there was only one man left, breaks her own rule. “As much as I want to be stubborn and just do like you, it’s scary and it’s crazy, but I fucking love you so much and I couldn’t be happier that you’re here,” she responds. Lots of f-bombs are dropped but so are l-bombs so it’s still romantic.

They go into the fantasy suite (duh) and are shown making out on the bed before it fades to black. This is ABC after all. The next morning, they’re having breakfast in bed and Katie says the entire experience is “truly perfect.” Greg, who?

Next is the moment we all saw coming: Katie breaks it off with Justin. She says that she already told Blake she loves him. Justin gets choked up, but ultimately maintains his composure and goes home.

Time for Blake to meet Katie’s family! Oh boy, this is good. Katie’s mom is relatively easy on Blake, but her aunt? She grills him and then, well, eviscerates him and it’s thrilling to watch. Aunt Lindsey pulls Blake to chat one-on-one and asks him, “What made you want to go on this season after you flunked out of the last one?” Ouch. Blake says, “We just hit it off. We just click. I feel like I’ve known her forever.”

Lindsey is not impressed. “You ultimately mean nothing,” she responds. “I hate to break it to you. You better be secure as fuck coming into our family because at the end of the day you’re here because we want you here—not because we need you here.”

Blake holds his own and he and Katie have their finale date later in the episode. He looks at engagement rings with Tayshia (Neil Lane, of course). Blake seems uneasy, but he moves forward with ring shopping. When it’s time for him to meet Katie at their picturesque maybe-proposal spot, I’m unsure of what’s going to happen. Is he going to propose? Will they leave boyfriend and girlfriend?

Katie opens up to Blake first and for a second I thought she was going to propose. I didn’t think she would get down on one knee because her dress wouldn’t allow it, but still. “That chemistry was instant,” she tells Blake. “But I never knew I’d be falling head over heels in love with you. You are caring and supportive and confident and passionate and you love me for me and that’s a love I never even knew existed…I love you today, tomorrow and forever and I can’t wait for our adventure to begin.”

Blake begins his final speech with more words about his love for Katie, but then he drops a plot twist. “I can’t give you what you came here for. Because you deserve a lot more than that,” he says. Excuse me, what? They kiss (???) and then he says, “That being said, Katie Lane Thurston, will you marry me?” She says yes, he gets the final rose, and I’m still confused about that weird proposal.

However, during the interview section of the show, they seem genuinely in love. Katie already got her time to tell off Greg and talk to Justin. She’s completely ready to start her life with Blake and I’m actually hopefully that their love will last.