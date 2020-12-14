All the ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers You Need to Read About Tayshia’s Twist-Filled Finale

If you thought the Clare-Tayshia switch was wild, wait until you read The Bachelorette finale 2020 spoilers for Tayshia’s winner.

The Bachelorette season 16 finale airs on Tuesday, December 22, which means that we still have time until we learn which contestant wins Tayshia Adams’ season. But for those who can’t wait, Reality Steve has already revealed Tayshia’s winner—and the spoilers that lead to her twist-filled finale. However, before we dive into Tayshia’s finale, let’s recap what happened so far that led us to this point in Bachelor Nation history.

The Bachelorette season 16 premiered in October 2020 with Clare Crawley, the runner-up from Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season of The Bachelor in 2014, as the lead. However, after the first episode, it was clear that Clare only had eyes on one contestant: Dale Moss. After four episodes and three rose ceremonies, Clare quit the show to be with Dale, who proposed to her before they left. In came Tayshia Adams, the runner-up from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019. Tayshia was a breath of fresh air for many of the contestants, who were able to shine without the threat of Dale. There’s been some mild drama so far (a.k.a. Bennett and Jordan’s feud), but that’s nothing compared to what happens in Tayshia’s finale. Ahead, read Reality Steve’s Bachelorette finale 2020 spoilers for Tayshia’s winner.

Brendan’s Parents Don’t Come to Hometown Dates

Since his first one-on-one date with Tayshia, Brendan Morais has been a frontrunner for her. But there’s drama ahead for him. In December 2020, Reality Steve reported that Brendan’s parents don’t come to Hometown Dates, which occurred a week after Brendan failed a lie detector test when he told Tayshia that he’s excited for her to meet his family. Instead of his parents, Brendan’s brother, Dan, sister in law, Christi, and niece Aliyah meet Tayshia.

Brendan Self-Eliminates

The massive twist from Tayshia’s season is that Brendan self-eliminates sometime between the final three and final two. Tayshia’s final four are Ben, Brendan, Ivan and Zac. Ben is sent home in the final four. According to Reality Steve, Brendan eliminates himself because he’s not ready to commit to an engagement or another serious relationship after his divorce. As he explained to Tayshia in a one-on-one date, Brendan finalized his divorce from his ex-wife a year before he went on The Bachelorette. Brendan and Tayshia bonded over their shared experiences as divorced singles, so, of course, she was “distraught” when he sent himself home, according to Reality Steve.

Tayshia’s Winner Is Zac

Reality Steve reports that Tayshia’s winner is Zac. According to Reality Steve, Tayshia chose Zac because he opened up to her the most over the course of the show. So far, Zac has told Tayshia about his battle with a brain tumor, his sobriety after his fight with addiction, his divorce and how he’s cheated on a girlfriend (it was when he was in middle school, but still, he was honest.) Though Zac received Tayshia’s final rose, the two are not engaged, which makes Tayshia the first Bachelorette since season 3’s Jen Schefft to not leave the show with an engagement.

Zac & Tayshia May Not Still Be Together

Don’t be surprised if Zac and Tayshia aren’t still together. According to Reality Steve, sources have told him that Zac and Tayshia are either broken up or friends close to them are sure they won’t work out. All of this leads us to our next spoiler…

Brendan Was Tayshia’s First Choice

According to Reality Steve, Brendan was Tayshia’s first choice, which explains her reaction when he eliminated himself. Still, Tayshia chose Zac in the end, but given Reality Steve’s spoilers that Zac and Tayshia may not still be together, there’s a chance that she could reunite with Brendan post-show or on After the Final Rose. As Bachelor Nation members know, Tayshia broke up with John Paul Jones on Bachelor in Paradise season 6 in 2019, but asked to give their love another shot on After the Final Rose. The two didn’t work out, but their on-and-off relationship did mean that Tayshia isn’t above reconnecting with a Bachelor Nation ex.

The Bachelorette season 16 airs Tuesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. Ways to watch for free here.

