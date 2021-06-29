‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Katie Calls One Man a ‘Liar’ & Welcomes Tayshia’s Ex to Her Season

Katie and the men begin the episode with a dare-filled group date. There’s a much-needed lightness in the air after the heavy moments from last week’s final date. Katie admits to wanting to find a man who has a sense of humor, so she sends her contestants off to complete wacky challenges like eating an absurd amount of Twinkies, getting body parts waxed, dirty talking, and “proposing” after eating habanero peppers. Yes, really.

After a sweet reprieve from the drama, the men are back at it during the after party. The point of discussion: Thomas. Tre and Andrew S. disagree on whether or not to tell Katie that Thomas basically admitted to wanting to be the Bachelor (not a good look). “I can’t let it go on,” Tre says. “I can’t let her hurt four or five weeks down the line.” But, Andrew S. says it’s not their business to interfere and thinks they should trust Katie’s judgement. I’ve watched enough of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to know that telling the lead about the toxic person in the house can backfire, so Andrew S. is right to be nervous.

Tre ends up telling Katie and guess what? It works in his favor because he walks away with the date rose. Also, some afterparty honorable mentions: Katie and Andrew S. enjoy some impromptu Taco Bell, Greg is still a bonafide Good Guy, and Mike P. and Katie continue their connection.

Now, it’s time for the plot-twist that we all saw coming. Tayshia Adams sits down with Katie to reveal that one of the men from her past wants a chance at winning her heart. Katie is (understandably) skeptical since she’s already forming relationships with some of the men, but still agrees to meet Blake Moynes. “I guess I want to apologize first, because I know what kind of wrench this throws into your whole situation,” he tells her when they sit down to chat. “I also at the same time knew this was the only way.”

Katie keeps it real, telling him, “It is concerning that you’ve dated, at this point, two Bachelorettes.” Just a reminder: Blake was on Clare Crawley’s season before she decided to run off with Dale Moss. Then he dated Tayshia when she became the new Bachelorette, so that’s not exactly his fault, but I digress. Katie continues, “If you stay, I will be now your third Bachelorette, and I’ll be honest, in the house, there’s been a lot of drama regarding who’s here for the right reasons and who’s not. So that’s still kind of fresh on my heart, and obviously it is a little concerning that here you are for now your third time.”

Let’s move onto the rose ceremony…well, almost. Before the ceremony, Thomas stops by Katie’s room to seemingly clear his name because he knows that she’s having doubts about his intentions. He tries to use his charm to sweet talk his way out of the situation, and for a moment, it seems like Katie is falling for it. “I would sign something right now that says anything that you need,” he says. “The only thing that gets me through being here is an opportunity to be with you, and I mean that.” Uh-huh. Sure you do, buddy. Katie sees him out of her room and heads to the rose ceremony, which she is now late to, by the way. Oh, and Thomas still hasn’t been sent home.

Katie apologizes to the men who have been waiting to talk to her—men like Michael A. They share a sweet convo and both clearly have feelings for each other. After a quick cocktail party, the men are lined up to see who will get a rose. Katie hands out roses to Hunter, Greg, Justin, Brendan, Andrew S., Aaron, Mike P., James, Josh, Quartney with a Q, and Andrew M. She gets down to one final rose and calls Thomas’ name. Shocked? So were the men, but when Thomas approaches Katie, she takes a step back from him.

“You told me things I wanted to hear. What I learned about you tonight is you’re selfish, unkind and a liar,” Katie tells him in front of the other men. “Your Bachelor audition ends tonight, so get out.” I did not see that coming. Katie continues to surprise me in the best way! After the ceremony, she makes a stop before heading to her room. She knocks on Blake’s door and asks him to stay. He obviously says yes, which means next week will be full of drama, drama, drama.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

