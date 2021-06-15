‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Katie Tells the Men to ‘Get the F—k’ Out’ if They’re Not There For the Right Reasons

Katie Thurston’s season began with a bang last week, and there’s no evidence that it’s letting up anytime soon. The second episode starts with a group date perfect for the sex-positive Bachelorette, who brought a vibrator to meet Matt James during his season.

The date begins with some seemingly simple questions about sex. Turns out a lot of the men don’t know much about female pleasure (one asked what “erogenous” means…). However, it’s virgin Mike P. who stands out by writing a question mark as an answer to the questions. Next, the men are given a task: Prove why they’re the best lover. No pressure, right? We watch Connor B. sing a song, Thomas tells Katie she wouldn’t need her vibrator anymore, and James puts his, um, nether regions in a box. Mike P. decides to read a diary entry to Katie on the bed about “saving” himself for his wife.

“I would wait another 31 years to have sex if it was what proved to you that I would sacrifice everything for you to feel loved and secure,” he says. The poem brings Katie to tears, and he wins the competition. Yes, the virgin will make the best lover! Plot-twist.

The sentimentality continues in Katie’s first one-on-date (she chooses first impression rose winner, Greg). They have a sweet camping date to take in the New Mexico views. It’s all very expected from the family man who is already capturing the hearts of Bachelorette fans. However, their connection strengthens during an emotional conversation about how they both lost their fathers.

“I feel very comfortable with you and for me that’s why you’re here,” Katie admits to Greg. He obviously snagged the rose and the night ends with fireworks.

The second group date has the men competing in “Katie’s Big Buckle Brawl,” where they mud-wrestle for Katie’s heart. If you want to see shirtless men roll around in the mud together—you’ve come to the right place. Aaron and Cody face each other, but their competition seems…heightened. It later comes out that they know each other, and Aaron is not a fan. He wins Katie’s Golden Cowboy Belt and opens up to her about Cody’s motives for coming on the show.

“We’re not really cool, we’re not friends,” Aaron reveals. “I know he really wants to become famous or get on the show for those reasons. The way he handles situations to me, I find disturbing. He handles things in a way that is just malicious.”

Yikes. OK, usually when a contestant talks badly about someone else, it backfires. But, there’s something genuine about Aaron. Katie decides that he’s trustworthy and sends home Cody after confronting him about coming to the show for the wrong reasons. Honestly, he won’t be missed. Moving on to the other (read: better) guys.

There is another surprise that night: Andrew S. walks away with the date rose after connecting with Katie about growing up poor. The two laugh and bond about not having much as kids, but having parents who still gave them happy childhoods. I’m keeping my eye on you, Andrew S. because there’s clearly a connection there. I sense an underdog!

Ah, the final cocktail party of the episode. Katie fills the men in on the Cody situation and it seems like the drama is quenched (for now). Then Karl sits down with Katie and stirs the pot in a way we haven’t seen since, well, maybe Victoria from Matt’s season. He tells Katie that some of the men don’t have pure intentions. Who, you ask? Well, he doesn’t want to name names. Why, you ask? Because he doesn’t have any names to name. He’s making up drama to try and make himself look good.

Katie doesn’t realize this and confronts the group for the second time during the night. “Tonight, a bomb was dropped on me about multiple people still here for the wrong fucking reasons,” she says, clearly heated. “And I don’t know how clear I can be about my intentions and my time, but if you are not here for me, if you are not here for an engagement, then get the fuck out.” The best part about this moment is the dumbfounded looks on the men’s faces. No one knows what the heck is going on (except for Karl).

Karl finally confesses to talking to Katie, and Aaron quickly puts him in his place (another person who seems promising). He tells Karl that going to Katie with #fakenews is “the dumbest thing you could’ve possibly done.”

So where does that leave us? The men are pissed. Karl is dumb, and Katie is crying. Us? We’re counting down the days until next week.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

