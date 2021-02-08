Reality Steve Revealed Who the Next Bachelorette Is & the Choice Will Surprise You

Now that Matt James Bachelor season is almost over, it’s time to think about The Bachelorette 2021 premiere date, cast spoilers and other news. But before we dive into The Bachelorette season 17, let’s recap what went down in the most recent season of The Bachelorette.

Clare Crawley, the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis‘ season of The Bachelor in 2014, was the season 16 Bachelorette. However, after four episodes and two rose ceremonies, Clare told Chris Harrison and her Bachelorette contestants that she had decided to quit the show to be with her winner, Dale Moss. Before the two left the Bachelorette set, however, Dale proposed to Clare at her final rose ceremony and they got engaged. Fast forward to January 2021, and Dale announced that he and Clare had split two months after their engagement aired on TV.

There were also accusations at the time that Dale cheated on Clare with New York real estate agent he knew before her season. (The agent denied the claims.) Clare, meanwhile, slammed Dale at the time for announcing their breakup on social media without telling her first. Long story short, their split was messy. Back on The Bachelorette season 16, Tayshia Adams, the runner-up on Colton Underwood‘s Bachelor season in 2019, replaced Clare. In the end, Tayshia chose Zac Clark as her winner, and the two got engaged. Tayshia later moved to New York City to be with Zac. At least someone found love!

So that’s The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare and Tayshia in a nutshell. But what about The Bachelorette 2021? Who is the Bachelorette? When does The Bachelorette premiere? And who in the Bachelorette 2021 cast is going to be messy, messy, messy? Well, we’ll explain what we know so far. Ahead are all the details we know about The Bachelorette 2021.

Who is The Bachelorette 2021?

Reality Steve revealed on Twitter in February 2021 that Katie Thurston, a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “Women Tell All” taping that month. Katie was eliminated after her one-on-one date with Matt on episode 6 of The Bachelor season 25. After Reality Steve’s tweet, Katie reacted to the news by suggesting that she wasn’t officially the Bachelorette yet. “Reading my text this morning like. News to me,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time.

So who is Katie Thurston? Well, Katie is a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington. She’s also a famous TikToker with hundreds of thousands of followers under the handle @ventwithkatie. One of her most popular videos is a story time where she talks about how she had sex with a ghost. Katie became a fan favorite on Matt’s Bachelor season after she shut down villain Victoria Larson’s slut-shaming and promoted sex positivity by bringing her vibrator during her limo entrance.

As for what she’s looking for in a husband, Katie’s Bachelor bio said this: “Katie knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won’t live up to her expectations. She is a witty storyteller who says when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for. Katie is daring and adventurous.”

“While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it. Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship.”

“Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment … it’s all about creating the right vibe with Katie! Will Matt be able to live up to Katie’s standards? – Katie’s idea of a fun date is going skinny-dipping. – Katie would love to host her own talk show one day. – Katie once planned a dog flash mob that got a huge turnout.”

Katie listed her fun facts as the following:

– Katie’s idea of a fun date is going skinny-dipping.

– Katie would love to host her own talk show one day.

– Katie once planned a dog flash mob that got a huge turnout.

When does The Bachelorette 2021 premiere?

ABC has announced a premiere date for The Bachelorette 2021. But if season 17 follows past seasons, The Bachelorette 2021 premiere should be in May 2021. In an interview with StyleCaster in October 2020, Chris Harrison confirmed that the Bachelor franchise shows are back to their original schedule of filming after Matt’s season. “That will put us back on schedule and hopefully, knock on wood, next summer, things will open. We’ll have the vaccine and we can get back to our regular calendar,” he said at the time.

Where is The Bachelorette 2021 filmed?

Reality Steve revealed on his website in February 2021 that The Bachelorette season 17 filming began in March at the Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta, Canada. Due to the current health crisis, the Bachelor franchise has had to film its shows away from the Bachelor Mansion. As the franchise did with Clare, Tayshia and Matt’s season, the cast and crew arrived in Canada, where they quarantined and tested for two weeks before production started. In his post, Reality Steve speculated that the production worked with the Canadian government to film in the country despite the current health crisis.

The Bachelorette is available to stream on Hulu.