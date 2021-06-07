Who Won Katie’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season? What We Know About How Her Dramatic Season Ends

Since she was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette, fans had one question on their minds: Who is The Bachelorette 2021 winner for Katie’s season?

Katie Thurston, a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)

Katie filmed season 16 of The Bachelorette from the beginning of March to the end of April at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in New Mexico. Instead of Chris Harrison, her season was hosted by season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In her Bachelor bio for Matt’s season, Katie said that she wants a man who is as “daring and adventurous” as she is. “Katie knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won’t live up to her expectations,” her bio read. “She is a witty storyteller who says when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for. Katie is daring and adventurous.”

Her bio continued, “While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it. Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship. Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment … it’s all about creating the right vibe with Katie!”

A source told Us Weekly in April that Katie was “in control” of her season and knew exactly the man she wanted. “Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing,” the insider said. “[Filming] went great and it wrapped a week ahead of schedule.” The source continued, “Tayshia and Kaitlyn can relate to Katie’s journey in a lot of different ways, which you’ll see play out, so it was nice to have them there to help out with whatever situation came up. Tayshia had fun and loved doing it. She and Katilyn made a great team.”

So those are the basics on Katie's Bachelorette season. But who is The Bachelorette 2021 winner and is Katie engaged? Ahead are all the spoilers we know about how Katie's twist-filled Bachelorette season ends.

Who is The Bachelorette 2021 winner?

So who is The Bachelorette 2021 winner for Katie’s season? So far, we don’t know, but according to Reality Steve, Katie’s winner is one of four men: Justin Glaze, a 26-year-old investment sales consultant from Baltimore, Maryland; Andrew Spencer, a 26-year-old pro football player from Vienna, Austria; Greg Grippo, a 27-year-old marketing sales representative from Edison, New Jersey; and Blake Moynes, a 30-year-old from Ontario, Canada.

Justin, Andrew, Greg and Blake are Katie’s final four and make it to Hometown Dates. Greg also received Katie’s “First Impression Rose” on night one. Though it hasn’t happened every season, many Bachelorette contestants who receive the “First Impression Rose” go on to win their seasons. (Some examples include Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth on season 11; JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on season 12; Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo on season 13; Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen on season 14; Clare Crawley and Dale Moss on season 16.)

According to Reality Steve, Greg was also almost cast on The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams but didn’t make the final cut, which is how he ended up on Katie’s season. Blake, who is a surprise contestant on Katie’s Bachelorette season, was also a contestant on The Bachelorette season 16, but was eliminated in ninth place after a one-on-one date with Tayshia.

Before Reality Steve confirmed the final four, John Hersey, a 27-year-old bartender from Pacific Beach, California, was rumored to be Katie’s winner. The rumors started in April when Katie posted on her Instagram that she went to Duke’s in La Jolla, California, where John worked as a bartender. This led fans to believe that Katie chose John at the Final Rose Ceremony. Acording to Reality Steve, Katie and John are not together and he doesn’t even make it to her top eight.

Though Katie’s Bachelorette winner isn’t known, Reality Steve did confirm that Katie is engaged and still with her winner as of May, so it’s safe to say that there will be a proposal at her “Final Rose Ceremony.” So there you have it. What we know so far about Katie’s Bachelorette 2021 winner.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

