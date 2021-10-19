All the ‘Bachelorette’ Spoilers You Need to Read About Michelle’s Season—Including Who Wins

Scroll To See More Images

Bachelor Nation, it’s time: The Bachelorette 2021 spoilers for Michelle’s winner and season are here, and like past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, her season is full of twists and turns.

Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, where she was the runner-up. Michelle was confirmed as the season 18 Bachelorette during the season 25 “After the Final Rose” special, where guest host Emmanuel Acho announced Michelle and Katie Thurston, who was eliminated in 10th place on Matt’s Bachelor season, as the next Bachelorettes. Katie, who was the season 17 Bachelorette, aired her season from June to August 2021. Michelle’s season will air from October to December 2021.

According to Reality Steve, Michelle was the first choice to be the season 17 Bachelorette but because of her job as a fifth grade teacher, she didn’t want to leave her students during the school year like she did on Matt’s Bachelor season, so ABC postponed filming for her until the summer when school is out. While Michelle was still in school, Katie filmed her Bachelorette season, which is why there were two Bachelorettes in 2021.

In an interview Entertainment Tonight in October 2021, Michelle explained that she wanted to find a love like her parents’ on The Bachelorette. “Growing up just with my parents, seeing how they treated each other through stressful times, I mean life is not always easy but the fact that they have been married for so long and they still laugh so hard? I am not going to settle for anything less,” she said. “That is what I am going to look for.” She continued. “Finding a relationship where it is not going to fade out. You can’t predict everything that is going to happen to you in your relationship but knowing that I have a person that is going to stick it out and has that same mindset is incredibly important.”

So what twists and turns happen on Michelle’s Bachelorette season? Read on for all The Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Michelle’s winner and season. Brace yourselves, Bachelor Nation, because you’re in for a wild ride.

Where was The Bachelorette 2021 filmed for Michelle’s season?

The Bachelorette season 18 is the first Bachelor or Bachelorette season since the current health crisis to film in multiple locations. Read on for where The Bachelorette 2021 filmed.

Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California

The Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California, is the first location Michelle’s Bachelorette season filmed. The resort—which is where Michelle met her 30 Bachelorette contestants—includes farm-to-table food, a golf course, spa, pools and more palm trees than the eye can see.

Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the second location Michelle’s Bachelorette season filmed at. After four episodes in California, Michelle’s final 12 contestants moved to Minnesota, her home state, according to Reality Steve. They first stayed at the Marquette Hotel in downtown Minneapolis.

Semple Mansion in Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Semple Mansion in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the third location Michelle’s Bachelorette season filmed at. The mansion—which was the last location Michelle’s Bachelorette season filmed at before Fantasy Suites—is a 19,073 square-foot property that was the home of Frank and Anne Semple, according to the home’s website. It’s now an award-winning wedding venue and features the largest original residential ballroom in the state, The Grand Palladian Ballroom. It also has a historic vault that’s been converted into a wine grotto.

Iberostar Hotel in Punta de Mita, Mexico

The Iberostar Hotel in Punta de Mita, Mexico, is the fourth and final location Michelle’s Bachelorette season filmed at. According to Reality Steve, Michelle filmed her Bachelorette Fantasy Suites and Final Rose Ceremony in Mexico, which meant that her finale is the first Bachelor or Bachelorette finale since the current health crisis to be filmed international.

What are The Bachelorette 2021 spoilers for Michelle’s season?

Read on for The Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about who won Michelle’s Bachelorette season, who was her runner-up and who’s the next Bachelor.

Nayte Got Michelle’s First Impression Rose

Michelle gave her First Impression Rose to Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, Texas. Michelle’s First Impression Rose was spoiled in October 2021 when Entertainment Weekly published a photo of Michelle’s cast, which showed Nayte as the only contestant with a rose on his lapel. According to Reality Steve, the Bachelorette cast photo is almost always taken toward the end of night one before the first Rose Ceremony, which means that Nayte received his First Impression Rose before the photo was taken.

LT Is Clint Eastwood’s Grandson

LT Murray, a 38-year-old yoga guru from Bellevue, Washington, is Clint Eastwood’s grandson. LT, whose full name is Lowell Murray IV, is the son of Clint’s eldest daughter, Laurie Eastwood. In an interview with Radar Online in 2019, LT revealed that he wanted to be on TV. “I’ve been doing some writing but I want my own show!” he said.

Spencer Is a Dad

Spencer Williams, a 25-year-old financial crimes analyst from Cleveland, Ohio, is a dad of a 3-year-old son named Braylen and is the only parent in Michelle’s Bachelorette cast, according to Reality Steve. “You are now the reason that I fight, I ain’t every did nothing this right in my whole life. Got me thinking…am I worth of this gift? Am I strong enough to live? To a place where I can see, someone who more important than me 🎵🎶 Introducing my boy Braylen to the timeline. He’s incredible. Life is a crazy thing and I couldn’t be happier that this little dude has come into mine. Expect him to be clowning and hooping just like his pops in the near future!” Spencer captioned an Instagram post in 2019.

PJ’s Brother Was Killed

PJ Henderson, a 30-year-old firefighter from Houston, Texas, has a brother who was killed at 22 years old. PJ’s younger brother, Bakari, was murdered Greek island of Zakynthos on July 17, 2017. After Bakari’s death, PJ and his family created an organization in other of is late brother named The Bakari Foundation, which provides travel experiences for those who have lost loved ones.

Joe & Michelle May Know Each Other From Before The Bachelorette

Joe Coleman, a 28-year-old real estate developer from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Michelle may know each other from before The Bachelorette because they’re both from Minnesota and played college basketball. Reality Steve first reported the rumor in July 2021 when Michelle’s Bachelorette cast was announced. The rumor also becomes a part of Michelle’s Bachelorette season when the men question Michelle about her relationship with Joe before The Bachelorette.

Joe and Michelle were photographed on a one-on-one date at a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field in Minneapolis, Missouri in August 2021. While at the game, Michelle and Joe received baseball jerseys from the Twins’ mascot, T.C. Bear, and threw the first pitch of the game. They were also seen kissing. (See Reality Steve‘s videos of their date from here.)

Nayte Meets Michelle’s Friends

Nayte and Michelle had a one-on-one date in Minnesota, where Nayte met two of Michelle’s friends, according to Reality Steve. For the date, Nayte and Michelle took a pontoon boat on Lake Minnetonka before they arrived at Lord Fletcher’s, another lake, where Michelle and Nayte played volleyball with her two friends. Their date continued with fireworks in downtown Minneapolis near the U.S. Bank Stadium. Nayte was one of two one-on-one dates Michelle went on when her Bachelorette cast arrived in Minnesota. The other date was with Joe.

Peter Meets Michelle’s Family

Peter Izzo, a 26-year-old pizzapreneur from Port St. Joe, Florida, had a one-on-one date with Michelle, where he met her parents, according to Reality Steve. The date—which was at Michelle’s parents’ house in Minnesota—was before Rose Ceremony #6, the second to last Rose Ceremony before Hometown Dates. Michelle and Peter’s date also included a walk around the Mill City Museum in Minneapolis at night.

Nayte Got 2 One-on-One Dates in 2 Episodes

Nayte went on two one-on-one dates with Michelle in the span of two Bachelorette episodes, according to Reality Steve. After his first date, where he met Michelle’s friends, Nayte was seen on a second one-on-one date with Michelle. The two met near the Guthrie and the Stone Arch Bridge before they paddle boarded at Wayzata Beach.

Brandon J. Is Michelle’s Bachelorette Runner-Up

Brandon Jones, a 26-year-old traveling nurse recruiter from Portland, Oregon, was Michelle’s Bachelorette runner-up. Reality Steve first reported Brandon J. as Michelle’s Bachelorette runner-up in October 2021 when ABC released a trailer that showed Brandon J. in the same clothes as a contestant from one of Michelle’s last date before her Final Rose Ceremony. For the date, Michelle and Brandon J. went jet skiing in Mexico, and according a photo someone took of the date, Michelle and Brandon J. seen wearing the same swimsuits as a clip from her Bachelorette trailer where they’re seen kissing on the beach. The date was two days before the Final Rose Ceremony. According to Reality Steve, the a producer told the person who took the photos of Brandon J. and Michelle that the crew was shooting an Adidas commercial and not The Bachelorette.

Who was The Bachelorette 2021 winner for Michelle’s season?

Nayte is The Bachelorette 2021 winner for Michelle’s season, according to Reality Steve. Nayte and Michelle are also still together and engaged after he proposed to her at the Final Rose Ceremony, where she gave him her last rose. Because Nayte received Michelle’s First Impression Rose, this makes him the seventh Bachelorette winner to receive the First Impression Rose after Dale Moss (season 16, Clare Crawley); Garrett Yrigoyen (season 14, Becca Kufrin); Bryan Abasolo (season 13, Rachel Lindsay); Shawn Booth (season 11, Kaitlyn Bristowe); Roberto Martinez (season 6, Ali Fedotowsky) and Jesse Csincsak (season 4, DeAnna Pappas.)

So who is Michelle’s Bachelorette 2021 winner, Nayte Olukoya? Nayte is from Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada, but currently lives in Austin, Texas. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a bachelor’s of arts in business administration and a minor in African American history, according to his Linkedin. After graduation, he worked as an account executive at Indeed before he was promoted to senior account executive in January 2021. Nayte has also worked as a bartender at Press in Spokane, Washington, and a sales representative for AT&T in Cheney, Washington. He also has a volunteer experience as a teacher’s aid for Omaha Public Schools and a caregiver for Oberlin House.

In his Bachelorette bio, Nayte, who is 6 foot, 8 inches, talked about how he’s looking for a “teammate for life.” “When you walk into a room, it’s hard not to notice Nayte. He has a smile that sparkles like the stars, he is always the life of the party; and to boot, he is a 6-foot, eight-inch Adonis of a man,” his bio reads. “Nayte doesn’t have trouble meeting women, but as he edges closer to 30, he’s more focused on finding a long-lasting relationship that will go the distance. His dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him. He’s looking for a connection filled with heat and for someone who will be just as passionate about him as he is about her. Nayte is looking for a teammate for life and is confident that Michelle may just be the one he’s been waiting for.”

For his fun facts, Nayte listed the following:

– Nayte dreams of visiting the Taj Mahal.

– Nayte can’t dance to save his life.

– Nayte likes Edible Arrangements.

Who is the next Bachelor 2022?

Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, is the next Bachelor for 2022. New broke of Clayton as the next Bachelor in September 2021 when The Hollywood Reporter reported that ABC chose him as the season 26 Bachelor after he was eliminated on Michelle’s Bachelorette season. THR reported that filming started for The Bachelor season 26 at the end of September 2021, and the season will premiere in January 2022.

Though several contestants from The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston were on the short list to be the next Bachelor (including Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer), THR reported that the chosen contestant from Michelle’s season has a story that “resonated most with producers, who leaned toward giving the newcomer a second chance.” E! News also confirmed Clayton as the next Bachelor in September 2021 when the site published photos of him with an ABC camera crew filming promos for The Bachelor season 18 at his home in Eureka. A source even confirmed to the site that the initials of next Bachelor are “C.E.”

So who is the next Bachelor 2022, Clayton Echard? Clayton graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in health professions and related clinical sciences, according to his Linkedin. He’s also set to earn a Master of Business Administration in health and healthcare from Southeast Missouri State University in 2023. Clayton has worked a sales representative at Stryker, a medical devices company, since January 2018. He was hired in 2016 as a sales associate.

While at the University of Missouri, Clayton was a division 1 collegiate athlete for the university’s football team, the Missouri Tigers. After graduation, he was a professional NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks from August to September 2016. “After outperforming 4 other tight ends on a tryout basis with the Seattle Seahawks, I signed on as a free agent. While there, I practiced daily with the team and played in 4 preseason games. I made it past the first round of cuts, however, I was not able to make the final roster. Nonetheless, it was a unique experience that I was blessed to be a part of,” Clayton’s Linkedin reads. According to his Instagram, @claytonechard, Clayton is also a former freestyle rapper and refers to himself as a “washed-up athlete.” He confirmed that his current industry is orthopaedic sales.

Who is The Bachelorette 2021, Michelle Young?

In case you don’t know by now: Michelle Young is The Bachelorette 2021 for season 18. Michelle, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, where she was the runner-up. During the season 25 “After the Final Rose” special, Michelle and Katie Thurston, who was eliminated in 10th place on Matt’s Bachelor season, were announced as the next Bachelorettes. Katie, who was the season 17 Bachelorette, aired her season from June to August 2021. Michelle’s season will air from October to December 2021.

So who is The Bachelorette 2021, Michelle Young? Michelle was a Division 1 college basketball player and played Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, from 2011 to 2015. Michelle’s current job is as a fifth grade teacher at an elementary school in Bloomington, Minnesota. She joined Instagram on April 2020, just a couple months before Matt’s Bachelor season premiered.

In her Bachelor bio, Michelle describes herself as an “over-worker” and described her “dream man” as confident but not cocky.” “Admittedly, she is an over-worker and says she is here because she is ready to find love and a man with whom to start a family,” Michelle’s Bachelor bio reads. “As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things.”

Her bio continues, “When Michelle’s not working, she loves to spend time with friends hiking and wine tasting. She is very adventurous in life and in appetite; she says that all of her favorite restaurants are local food trucks. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the superman to her superwoman and says that, together, she hopes that she and Matt can fall in love and change the world.” For her fun facts, Michelle lists the following: – Michelle is a catch-phrase queen. – Michelle loves to go ice cream taste testing. – Michelle is not into hot tub dates because they are too cliché.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.