Who’s Katie’s Winner? Here’s How Far Your Fave Contestants Make It on ‘The Bachelorette’

If you have a favorite on season 17 of The Bachelorette, you may want to know about The Bachelorette 2021 elimination order and spoilers to know if your frontrunner makes it to the finale or is one of the unfortunate night-one eliminees.

Katie Thurston, a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)

Katie filmed season 16 of The Bachelorette from the beginning of March to the end of April at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in New Mexico. Instead of Chris Harrison, her season was hosted by season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and season 11 Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

In her Bachelor bio for Matt’s season, Katie said that she wants a man who is as “daring and adventurous” as she is. “Katie knows exactly what she wants in a man and is done wasting her time on boys who won’t live up to her expectations,” her bio read. “She is a witty storyteller who says when she finds someone worth committing to, she is the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for. Katie is daring and adventurous.”

Her bio continued, “While Katie is serious about finding her person, she needs a man who can laugh along with her but is okay with him laughing at her too when the moment calls for it. Katie is looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally. Her dream man will be passionate about building a long-term life with her and will treat Katie as his equal in the relationship. Nothing turns her off more than someone who sits around playing video games all day or a man who tries to kiss her at the inopportune moment … it’s all about creating the right vibe with Katie!”

A source told Us Weekly in April that Katie was “in control” of her season and knew exactly the man she wanted. “Katie was in control and made sure the men she wanted were there and the men she wasn’t interested in, she sent packing,” the insider said. “[Filming] went great and it wrapped a week ahead of schedule.” The source continued, “Tayshia and Kaitlyn can relate to Katie’s journey in a lot of different ways, which you’ll see play out, so it was nice to have them there to help out with whatever situation came up. Tayshia had fun and loved doing it. She and Katilyn made a great team.”

So that's Katie's Bachelorette season in a nutshell. Ahead is what we know so far about The Bachelorette 2021 elimination order and spoilers and which of Katie's contestants make it to the finale, according to Reality Steve.

Thomas Jacobs

Age: 28

Hometown: Poway, California

When he’s eliminated: Episode 3 or 4. According to Reality Steve, Thomas is the villain of Katie’s Bachelorette season and received an early rose at the start of the season, which led him to feud with some of the men. He was eliminated early on.

Cody Menk

Age: 27

Hometown: San Diego, California

When he’s eliminated: Early in the season. According to Reality Steve, Cody has a fight with Aaron, which led Katie to send him home. Both Cody and Aaron are from San Diego. Before Cody’s elimination, Aaron told Katie that Cody was a party guy and wasn’t there for the right reasons. When Cody found out, he confronted Aaron, which led to a non-physical confrontation. According to Reality Steve, Katie either eliminated Cody in the moment or sent him home at the next rose ceremony.

Aaron Clancy

Age: 26

Hometown: San Diego, California

When he’s eliminated: Early in the season. After Aaron’s fight with Cody, Katie eliminated him one or two episodes after Cody was sent home, according to Reality Steve.

John Hersey

Age: 27

Hometown: Pacific Beach, California

When he’s eliminated: Before the top eight, according to Reality Steve. There were rumors that John won Katie’s season because Katie posted an Instagram at Duke’s in La Jolla, California, a bar that John worked at, but Reality Steve has since disproven the theory.

Michael Allio

Age: 36

Hometown: Akron, Ohio

When he’s eliminated. The episode before Hometown Dates, according to Reality Steve. Michael’s wife, Laura, died in 2019. Since then, he’s been a single dad to their son. According to Reality Steve, Michael eliminates himself or Katie sends him home to be with his son in the episode before Hometown Dates.

Final 4

Below are the four contestants in Katie’s final four, according to Reality Steve.

Justin Glaze

Age: 26

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Andrew Spencer

Age: 26

Hometown: Vienna, Austria

Greg Grippo

Age: 27

Hometown: Edison, New Jersey

Blake Moynes

Age: 30

Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario, Canada,

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

