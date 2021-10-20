Here’s the Order Michelle’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Are Eliminated—Including Who Wins

Scroll To See More Images

If you already have a fan favorite, you may want to know what The Bachelorette 2021 elimination order for Michelle‘s season is to know whether your frontrunner makes it to the end or is cut before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, where she was the runner-up. Michelle was confirmed as the season 18 Bachelorette during the season 25 “After the Final Rose” special, where guest host Emmanuel Acho announced Michelle and Katie Thurston, who was eliminated in 10th place on Matt’s Bachelor season, as the next Bachelorettes. Katie, who was the season 17 Bachelorette, aired her season from June to August 2021. Michelle’s season will air from October to December 2021.

According to Reality Steve, Michelle was the first choice to be the season 17 Bachelorette but because of her job as a fifth grade teacher, she didn’t want to leave her students during the school year like she did on Matt’s Bachelor season, so ABC postponed filming for her until the summer when school is out. While Michelle was still in school, Katie filmed her Bachelorette season, which is why there were two Bachelorettes in 2021.

In an interview Entertainment Tonight in October 2021, Michelle explained that she wanted to find a love like her parents’ on The Bachelorette. “Growing up just with my parents, seeing how they treated each other through stressful times, I mean life is not always easy but the fact that they have been married for so long and they still laugh so hard? I am not going to settle for anything less,” she said. “That is what I am going to look for.” She continued. “Finding a relationship where it is not going to fade out. You can’t predict everything that is going to happen to you in your relationship but knowing that I have a person that is going to stick it out and has that same mindset is incredibly important.”

So what is The Bachelorette 2021 elimination order for Michelle‘s season? Ahead are The Bachelorette week-by-week eliminations we know so far, including who wins Michelle’s season and who’s her runner-up.

Week 1 Eliminations

Ryan Fox (Eliminated Outside of Rose Ceremony)

Age: 30

Hometown: Sanger, CA

Jomarri Gable

Age: 26

Hometown: Portland, OR

Jack Russell

Age: 30

Hometown: Greensboro, NC

Garrett Aida

Age: 33

Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT

Edward Naranjo

Age: 27

Hometown: Brownsville, TX

Bryan Witzmann

Age: 30

Hometown: Houlton, WI

Brandon Kieffer

Age: 29

Hometown: Sulphur, LA

Runner-Up

Brandon Jones

Age: 26

Hometown: Portland, OR

Winner

Nayte Olukoya

Age: 27

Hometown: Winnipeg, MB

Who is The Bachelorette 2021, Michelle Young?

So who is The Bachelorette 2021, Michelle Young? Michelle was a Division 1 college basketball player and played Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, from 2011 to 2015. Michelle’s current job is as a fifth grade teacher at an elementary school in Bloomington, Minnesota. She joined Instagram on April 2020, just a couple months before Matt’s Bachelor season premiered.

In her Bachelor bio, Michelle describes herself as an “over-worker” and described her “dream man” as confident but not cocky.” “Admittedly, she is an over-worker and says she is here because she is ready to find love and a man with whom to start a family,” Michelle’s Bachelor bio reads. “As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things.”

Her bio continues, “When Michelle’s not working, she loves to spend time with friends hiking and wine tasting. She is very adventurous in life and in appetite; she says that all of her favorite restaurants are local food trucks. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the superman to her superwoman and says that, together, she hopes that she and Matt can fall in love and change the world.” For her fun facts, Michelle lists the following: – Michelle is a catch-phrase queen. – Michelle loves to go ice cream taste testing. – Michelle is not into hot tub dates because they are too cliché.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

