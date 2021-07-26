Michelle’s ‘Bachelorette’ Cast Is Here & It Includes a Former ‘Bachelor’ & Someone She Knows

Scroll To See More Images

Round two! The Bachelorette 2021 contestants for Michelle Young’s season are here, and her cast includes a former “Bachelor” and someone she may already know.

Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was announced as the season 18 Bachelorette at The Bachelor season 25 “After the Final Rose” special in March 2021. Michelle was the runner-up on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor. Matt, who gave his final rose to Michelle’s season will air just months after the finale of The Bachelorette season 17, which starred Katie Thurston, a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, who came in 10th place on Matt’s season. Michelle, who postponed filming for her season of The Bachelorette until the summer so she wouldn’t have to leave her students, will be the second Bachelorette this year, making 2021 one of the few years with two Bachelorette seasons.

According to Reality Steve, Michelle started filming her season in July 2021 at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California. Filming will then move in August 2021 to the Semple Mansion in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This makes Michelle’s season the first season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette since the current health crisis to film in more than one location. According to Reality Steve, Hometown Dates at contestants’ actual hometowns will also happen for Michelle’s season.

In her bio for Matt’s Bachelor season, Michelle, who is a former Division I basketball player, described her “dream man” as someone who is “confident but not cocky.” “Admittedly, she is an over-worker and says she is here because she is ready to find love and a man with whom to start a family,” the bio reads. “As a partner, she describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive, and shows love through acts of service. Her dream man is confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things.”

The bio continues, “When Michelle’s not working, she loves to spend time with friends hiking and wine tasting. She is very adventurous in life and in appetite; she says that all of her favorite restaurants are local food trucks. Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place. She is looking for the superman to her superwoman.”

So that’s what we know about Michelle’s dream man. But who will win he season? Meet The Bachelorette 2021 contestants for Michelle’s season ahead. (Shout out to Reality Steve for the research.) The Bachelorette season 18 cast looks like it’s full of characters, and we can’t wait.

Alec Thompson

Age: 29

Hometown: Forest, VA

Alec graduated from the Virginia Military Institute in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, according to his Linkedin. His current job is as a project engineer for Palmetto Railways in Charleston, South Carolina, where he lives. He’s previously worked for the Norfolk Southern Corporation. He’s also assisted at the Special Olympics. His Instagram handle is @alec_barrett_thompson.

Brandon Kieffer

Age: 29

Hometown: Sulphur, LA

Brandon currently lives in Austin, Texas. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 2019. He was a student at the Owen Graduate School of Management. He’s a brand ambassador for SkinnyPop from Amplify Snack Brands. His Instagram handle is @brandon.Kieffer.

Will

Age: 29

Hometown: Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Trevor Abrams

Age: 26

Hometown: Rocklin, CA

Trevor played minor league baseball for the San Francisco Giants. His Instagram handle is @trevortimee.

Spencer Williams

Age: 25

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

Spencer has a son named Bray. His Instagram handle is @trill_swill.

Ryan Fox

Age: 30

Hometown: Sanger, CA

Though not an official Bachelor, Ryan was a “Bachelor” in February 2020 for the franchise’s “Bachelor Live on Stage Tour” hosted by Becca Kufrin and Ben Higgins. His Instagram handle is @ryanmichaelfox.

Romeo

Age: 32

Hometown: New York, NY

Rodney Mathews

Age: 29

Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Rodney currently lives in Los Angeles. He played football for Fresno State University. He currently works as a sales representative for Cintas. His Instagram handle is @rcmathews26.

Rick Leach

Age: 32

Hometown: Munroe Falls, OH

Rick currently lives in Los Angeles. His Instagram handle is @kcirjr13.

PJ Henderson

Age: 30

Hometown: Austin, TX

PJ played football at Lamar University and works as a firefighter and EMt. His brother Bakari was killed by strangers in Greece in 2017. After his death, PJ and his family created the Bakari Foundation, which provides travel experiences for families who have lost loved ones. His Instagram handle is @juan_guapo8.

Peter Izzo

Age: 26

Hometown: Bellmore, NY

Peter is from New York but lives in Port St. Joe, Florida, where he owns the restaurant Peters Pizzeria. His Instagram handle is @peter___izzo.

Pardeep Singh

Age: 30

Hometown: Brooklyn, NY

Pardeep graduated from Binghampton University in 2013 with a degree in neuroscience. He graduated from Columbia University in 2019 with another degree in neurobiology and neurosciences. He works as an associate research scientist for Astellas Pharmas US. He’s also the host of the podcast “Deep Thoughts.” His Instagram handle is @scientistfrombrooklyn.

Olumide Onajide

Age: 28

Hometown: Woodland Park, NJ

Olumide graduated from Rutgers University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in public and nonprofit administration. He graduated from the same university in 2018 with a master’s in the same subject. While at Rutgers, he was also on the men’s basketball team. His current job is as a field system analyst for OTG Management. His Instagram handle is @kingolu30.

Nayte Olukoya

Age: 27

Hometown: Winnipeg, MB

Nayte is from Manitoba, but currently lives in Austin, Texas. He graduated from Eastern Washington University and works as a senior account executive at Indeed. His Instagram handle is @kingbanatunde.

Mollique Johnson

Age: 36

Hometown: Jameshill, Jamaica

Mollique is from Jamica but currently lives in San Diego, where he works as the assistant director of operations at San Diego State University. He graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 2008 with a degree in psychology. He earned a master’s of education from Springfield College in 2010. His Instagram handle is @molliquejohnson.

Michael

Age: 30

Hometown: Omaha, NE

Martin

Age: 28

Hometown: Cordoba, Argentina

LT

Age: 38

Hometown: Bellevue, WA

Leroy Arthur

Age: 27

Hometown: Durham, NC

Leroy graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 2019. He’s currently a graduate student in biomedical engineering at UNT Dallas. His Instagram handle is @elroi.Andretti.

Jomarri Gable

Age: 26

Hometown: Portland, OR

Jomarri works as a personal trainer. His Instagram handle is @jomarrigable.

Joel Wilkinson

Age: 31

Hometown: Prescott, AZ

Joel works as a physical therapist. His Instagram handle is @joel__pt.

Joe Coleman

Age: 28

Hometown: Minneapolis, MN

Joel is the former Mr. Minnesota Basketball and played basketball at the University of Minnesota. According to Reality Steve, there are rumors that Michelle and Joel know each other from playing college basketball. His Instagram handle is @jcol3.

Jamie Skaar

Age: 32

Hometown: Tacoma, WA

Jamie founded the indoor air purification system Sanctuaire. His Instagram handle is @jamieskaar24.

Jack

Age: 30

Hometown: Greensboro, NC

Garrett Aida

Age: 33

Hometown: Salt Lake City, UT

Garrett graduated from Brigham Young University in 2013 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He’s the co-founder of the company Dark Energy, which is a manufacturer of customized mobile devices. His Instagram handle is @garrettaida.

Eric Tai

Age: 25

Hometown: Bridgewater, New Jersey

Eric lives in New York City. He works in private equity at Hermes GPE, according to his Linkedin. He plays tennis and graduated from UNC Chapel Hill in 2018. His Instagram handle is @eric_tai15.

Edward

Age: 27

Hometown: Brownsville, TX

Daniel

Age: 26

Hometown: Austin, TX

Clayton Echard

Age: 28

Hometown: Eureka, MO

Clayton graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 2015 with a degree in health professions and related clinical sciences. He also played football for the university. He currently works as a sales representative for Stryker. His Instagram handle is @claytonechard.

Christopher Gallant

Age: 27

Hometown: Halifax, Nova Scotia

His Instagram handle is @thechrisgallant.

Chris Sutton

Age: 28

Hometown: New Orleans, LA

Chris was born and raised in New Orleans. His Instagram handle is @chris_sutton1.

Casey Woods

Age: 36

Hometown: Parkland, FL

Casey works as a producer and songwriter. His website is caseydillamusic.com. His Instagram handle is @caseydillamusic.

Bryan Witzmann

Age: 30

Hometown: Houlton, WI

Bryan graduated from South Dakota State University, where he played football. He’s a former offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs. He played in 16 games for the chiefs in 2017 and has played for nine different NFL teams. His Instagram handle is @witz76.

Brett Parker

Age: 29

Hometown: Houston, TX

His Instagram handle is @parker_brett.

Brandon J.

Age: 26

Hometown: Portland, OR

