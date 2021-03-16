Katie’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Were Revealed & One of Them Is the Ex-Husband of a ‘Bachelor’ Alum

And so it starts. The Bachelorette 2021 contestants for Katie Thurston’s season were revealed by Reality Steve, and there are so many surprises—such as the ex-husband of another Bachelor Nation members.

Katie Thurston, a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at The Bachelor season 25 “After the Final Rose” special on March 15. Katie was a contestant on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor but was eliminated in 10th place after Matt couldn’t see a future with her. However, Katie won’t be the only Bachelorette in 2021. Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota and the runner-up on Matt’s season of The Bachelor, was also announced as a Bachelorette at Matt’s “After the Final Rose” special. Michelle will be the season 18 Bachelorette and air her season after Katie’s.

According to Reality Steve, Katie started filming her Bachelorette season in March 2021 at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. Her season will air in the summer followed by Michelle’s in the fall. (Bachelor in Paradise season 7 will air in between Katie’s finale and Michelle’s premiere, according to Reality Steve.) Click here for more spoilers about season 17 of The Bachelorette.

So that’s Katie’s Bachelor journey in a nutshell. But who are Katie’s Bachelorette 2021 contestants? Well, according to Reality Steve, these are the men who will vie for Katie’s heart. Meet some of Katie’s Bachelorette season 17 cast ahead. (Be warned. These men look like trouble.)

Jeff Caravello

Age: 31

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Jeff works as a sales representative for Integra LifeSciences and competed as a pole vaulter at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York, according to Reality Steve.

Conor Costello

Age: 28

Hometown: Newport Beach, California

Conor is originally from Oklahoma and played baseball at Oklahoma State University and in the Minor League Baseball, according to Reality Steve.

Quartney Mixon

Age: 26

Hometown: McKinney, Texas

Quartney works as a medical sales representative and graduated from Stephen F. Austin State university with a bachelor’s degree in biology, according to Reality Steve. The blogger also reported that he works in fitness and his mother died when he was in college.

Brendan Scanzano

Age: 26

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Brendan works at Scotiabank and also as a part-time model, according to Reality Steve. He is also the best friend of Blake Moynes, who was a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

Hunter Montgomery

Age: 33/34

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Hunter is a divorced father of two, according to Reality Steve. He is also a recovered addict who has been clean for a while and is now a sobriety activist, the blogger reports. Hunter is also a popular TikToker under the handle @hmontgomery86.

Landon Goesling

Age: 25

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Landon is a former college basketball player at Appalachian State University, St. Edward’s University and University of Houston, according to Reality Steve. He currently works as a basketball coach at Coppell High School in Coppell, Texas.

David Scott

Age: 28

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

David is originally from New York and works as a technical product specialist for Dell, according to Reality Steve.

Mikey Planeta

Age: 31

Hometown: San Diego, California

Mikey is a former Minor League Baseball player and played college basketball at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, California, according to Reality Steve. He currently works as a personal trainer and at Lululemon, the blogger reports.

Josh Munday

Age: 27

Hometown: Orem, Utah

Josh is the ex-husband of Maquel Cooper, a contestant on season 22 of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk Jr. In an interview with Us Weekly in 2019, Maquel called Josh her “soulmate.” “We’ve had an on-again, off-again relationship for the past 10 years,” she said at the time. “Currently we are off, but I wouldn’t put it past us to get back together in the future. We are soulmates.”

Josh told In Touch in December 2017 that he wanted Maquel back after he saw her on Arie’s season.“One of my mistakes was letting her go,” he said at the time. “There was no infidelity, [and] she was never rude or malicious or anything of the sort. We were high school sweethearts that got married a bit too early. Maquel is one of the best human beings I’ve ever met in my entire life.” Josh is also the brother-in-law of Camille Munday, a famous TikToker with more than 350,000 followers.

