Matt James’ ‘Bachelor’ Cast Was Announced & It Includes His Ex-Girlfriend

The Bachelor 2021: Matt James
Photo: ABC/Craig Sjodin.

Attention, Bachelor Nation. The Bachelor season 25 cast is here. Matt James’ Bachelor 2021 contestants were announced on The Bachelor‘s official Facebook page on Tuesday, October 6—and there are some familiar faces.

The Bachelor Facebook page posted the names and photos of 43 women who were vetted for Matt’s season, but as Bachelor Nation members know, not all of them will make it on TV. Only about 30 women will be in Matt’s final cast. The other 10 or so will be sent home before they even meet him. The Bachelor franchise does this to weed out any contestants who may have controversial pasts or dating histories. In the past, the Bachelor contestants weren’t revealed until a couple weeks before the premiere. But as the franchise became more popular, viewers started to share their own stories about different contestants, which didn’t always paint them in the best light—a.k.a. when it was revealed that Jed Wyatt had a girlfriend before Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. To prevent this (or at least know what they can use as a storyline), the Bachelor franchise posts their casts months in advance to see what viewers can dig up on them.

And the Bachelor 2021 cast is no different. After the contestants were announced, Reality Steve revealed some juicy tidbits about Matt’s Bachelor contestants. Here are the highlights: Madison will be a frontrunner, as she and Matt have dated in the past. Reality Steve revealed that Madison and Matt dated in the summer of 2019 at the same time Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron dated (which meant that Matt and Madison went on a lot of double dates with Gigi and Tyler.) Mari is also interesting as she’s the former Miss Maryland 2019 and competed against Victoria P. and Alayah from Peter’s season of The Bachelor. Serena C. is also friends with Eunace from Peter’s season. Another contedstant to look at is Kit, who is the youngest contestant this season at 21 years old. Despite the eight-year age difference with Matt, it doesn’t look like any of his contestants are not age-appropriate for him.

All of this, of course brings us to Matt James The Bachelor season 25 cast. Meet the women in the running for his heart ahead, and click here for what else we know about Matt’s Bachelor season.

Watch 'The Bachlelor' on Hulu $5.99+
Abigail

Abigail: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 25
Hometown: Salem, OR

Victoria

Victoria: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 27
Hometown: New York, NY

Talie

Talie: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 24
Hometown: Belmont, NC

Sydney

Sydney: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 28
Hometown: Franklin, TN

Serena P.

Serena P: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 22
Hometown: Markham, ON

Serena C.

Serena C: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 24
Hometown: San Bruno, CA

Sarah

Sarah: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 24
Hometown: San Diego, CA

Saneh

Saneh: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 25
Hometown: St. Augustine, FL

Ryan

Ryan: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 25
Hometown: Mechanicsville, VA

Rachael

Rachael: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 24
Hometown: Cumming, GA

Pieper

Pieper: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 24
Hometown: Happy Valley, OR

Nicole Rovner

Nicole Rovner: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 31
Hometown: Wilmette, IL

Nicole Remy

Nicole Remy: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 25
Hometown: Lakewood, WA

MJ

MJ: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 23
Hometown: Hudson, OH

Michelle

Michelle: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 27
Hometown: Woodbury, MN

Marylynn

Marylynn: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 28
Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA

Marie

Marie: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 25
Hometown: Sandusky, OH

Mari

Mari: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 24
Hometown: Luquillo, Puerto Rico

Magi

Magi: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 32
Hometown: Adwa, Ethiopia

Madison

Madison: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 27
Hometown: Granger, IN

Lauren

Lauren: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 29
Hometown: Miami, FL

Kristin

Kristin: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 27
Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Kit

Kit: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 21
Hometown: New York, NY

Kimberly

Kimberly: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 28
Hometown: Lake Tapps, WA

Kim

Kim: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 28
Hometown: Cypress, CA

Khaylah

Khaylah: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 28
Hometown: Bronx, NY

Kennedy

Kennedy: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 23
Hometown: Washington, DC

Katie

Katie: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 29
Hometown: Lynnwood, WA

Kaili

Kalli: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 26
Hometown: San Diego, CA

Jessenia

Jessenia: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 27
Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Illeana

Illeana: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 25
Hometown: South Salem, NY

Emani

Emani: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 25
Hometown: Albuquerque, NM

Corrinne

Corrinne: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 22
Hometown: Pomfret, CT

Chelsea

Chelsea: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 29
Hometown: Marietta, GA

Catalina

Catalina: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 29
Hometown: Caguas, Puerto Rico

Casandra

Casandra: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 25
Hometown: Lodi, CA

Carolyn

Carolyn: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 30
Hometown: Newburyport, MA

Brittany

Brittany: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago, IL

Bri

Bri: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 24
Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Anna

Anna: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 24
Hometown: Owatonna, MN

Amber

Amber: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 30
Hometown: Rialto, CA

Alicia

Alicia: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 24
Hometown: Morgantown, WV

Alana

Alana: The Bachelor 2021

Image: Courtesy of ABC.

Age: 26
Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Tags:
