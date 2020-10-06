Matt James’ ‘Bachelor’ Cast Was Announced & It Includes His Ex-Girlfriend

Scroll To See More Images

Attention, Bachelor Nation. The Bachelor season 25 cast is here. Matt James’ Bachelor 2021 contestants were announced on The Bachelor‘s official Facebook page on Tuesday, October 6—and there are some familiar faces.

The Bachelor Facebook page posted the names and photos of 43 women who were vetted for Matt’s season, but as Bachelor Nation members know, not all of them will make it on TV. Only about 30 women will be in Matt’s final cast. The other 10 or so will be sent home before they even meet him. The Bachelor franchise does this to weed out any contestants who may have controversial pasts or dating histories. In the past, the Bachelor contestants weren’t revealed until a couple weeks before the premiere. But as the franchise became more popular, viewers started to share their own stories about different contestants, which didn’t always paint them in the best light—a.k.a. when it was revealed that Jed Wyatt had a girlfriend before Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. To prevent this (or at least know what they can use as a storyline), the Bachelor franchise posts their casts months in advance to see what viewers can dig up on them.

And the Bachelor 2021 cast is no different. After the contestants were announced, Reality Steve revealed some juicy tidbits about Matt’s Bachelor contestants. Here are the highlights: Madison will be a frontrunner, as she and Matt have dated in the past. Reality Steve revealed that Madison and Matt dated in the summer of 2019 at the same time Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron dated (which meant that Matt and Madison went on a lot of double dates with Gigi and Tyler.) Mari is also interesting as she’s the former Miss Maryland 2019 and competed against Victoria P. and Alayah from Peter’s season of The Bachelor. Serena C. is also friends with Eunace from Peter’s season. Another contedstant to look at is Kit, who is the youngest contestant this season at 21 years old. Despite the eight-year age difference with Matt, it doesn’t look like any of his contestants are not age-appropriate for him.

All of this, of course brings us to Matt James The Bachelor season 25 cast. Meet the women in the running for his heart ahead, and click here for what else we know about Matt’s Bachelor season.

Abigail

Age: 25

Hometown: Salem, OR

Victoria

Age: 27

Hometown: New York, NY

Talie

Age: 24

Hometown: Belmont, NC

Sydney

Age: 28

Hometown: Franklin, TN

Serena P.

Age: 22

Hometown: Markham, ON

Serena C.

Age: 24

Hometown: San Bruno, CA

Sarah

Age: 24

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Saneh

Age: 25

Hometown: St. Augustine, FL

Ryan

Age: 25

Hometown: Mechanicsville, VA

Rachael

Age: 24

Hometown: Cumming, GA

Pieper

Age: 24

Hometown: Happy Valley, OR

Nicole Rovner

Age: 31

Hometown: Wilmette, IL

Nicole Remy

Age: 25

Hometown: Lakewood, WA

MJ

Age: 23

Hometown: Hudson, OH

Michelle

Age: 27

Hometown: Woodbury, MN

Marylynn

Age: 28

Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA

Marie

Age: 25

Hometown: Sandusky, OH

Mari

Age: 24

Hometown: Luquillo, Puerto Rico

Magi

Age: 32

Hometown: Adwa, Ethiopia

Madison

Age: 27

Hometown: Granger, IN

Lauren

Age: 29

Hometown: Miami, FL

Kristin

Age: 27

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Kit

Age: 21

Hometown: New York, NY

Kimberly

Age: 28

Hometown: Lake Tapps, WA

Kim

Age: 28

Hometown: Cypress, CA

Khaylah

Age: 28

Hometown: Bronx, NY

Kennedy

Age: 23

Hometown: Washington, DC

Katie

Age: 29

Hometown: Lynnwood, WA

Kaili

Age: 26

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Jessenia

Age: 27

Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Illeana

Age: 25

Hometown: South Salem, NY

Emani

Age: 25

Hometown: Albuquerque, NM

Corrinne

Age: 22

Hometown: Pomfret, CT

Chelsea

Age: 29

Hometown: Marietta, GA

Catalina

Age: 29

Hometown: Caguas, Puerto Rico

Casandra

Age: 25

Hometown: Lodi, CA

Carolyn

Age: 30

Hometown: Newburyport, MA

Brittany

Age: 23

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Bri

Age: 24

Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Anna

Age: 24

Hometown: Owatonna, MN

Amber

Age: 30

Hometown: Rialto, CA

Alicia

Age: 24

Hometown: Morgantown, WV

Alana

Age: 26

Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.