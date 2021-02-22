Here Are All the ‘Bachelor’ Finale Spoilers You Need to Read About Matt’s Explosiving Ending

With the end of Matt James’ season almost here, fans want to know everything they can about The Bachelor finale 2021 spoilers to know who Matt’s winner is and if he’s engaged. We’ll talk about everything later, but let’s just say that Matt doesn’t have a traditional Bachelor finale.

Matt, a 29-year-old real estate agent from Raleigh, North Carolina, was announced as the season 25 Bachelor in June 2020. In the Bachelor franchise’s 18-plus-year history, Matt is the first Black Bachelor and the third Black lead overall after season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. Also unlike previous Bachelor seasons, Matt’s season wasn’t filmed at the Bachelor Mansion and instead at the Nemacolin Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania.

Prior to the premiere of Matt’s season, Reality Steve revealed The Bachelor 2021 winner. (Read on to find out who the winner is.) A source told OK magazine at the time that Bachelor producers are “livid” that the end was spoiled. “Everyone on the show has been reminded that they signed non-disclosure-agreements,” the source said. “The show’s PR department strategically leaks information and teases each season to get publicity and viewers excited. However, the number of unauthorized leaks has gotten out of control. To have the winner leaked before the first episode even airs is terrible. Producers are livid,” the source adds.

Of course, as fans know, Matt’s Bachelor season had drama both in front of and behind the camera. (Queen Victoria, MJ vs. Jessenia and Sarah’s pre-Bachelor boyfriend are just few storylines to come out of this season.) Ahead, are all The Bachelor finale 2021 spoilers we know about Matt’s winner and if he’s engaged. Read on for the most explosive Bachelor 2021 spoilers about Matt’s twist-filled ending.

Bri Is Eliminated in 3rd Place

Bri, a 25-year-old communications manager from San Francisco, California, was eliminated in third place after Fantasy Suites, according to Reality Steve. As Bachelor Nation members may remember, Bri told Matt on the February 19 episode that she quit her job to stay on his season. Bri didn’t name where she worked, but Chris Harrison revealed in an ABC YouTube video before Matt’s season that Bri was a communications manager for a well-known “tech company.” Though Bri quit her job for Matt, it doesn’t seem like their relationship ended on good terms, as Bri took to her Instagram after the February 19 to shade her ex. “Me on the phone trying to get my job back,” she captioned a photo of her on the phone.

Michelle Is the Runner-Up

Michelle, a 27-year-old fifth grade teacher from Edina, Minnesota, is Matt’s runner-up, according to Reality Steve. Michelle was one of four women who came on Matt’s season after the second rose ceremony. She was also the first of the new women to have a one-on-one date with Matt and the only newbie to make it to the finale.

Michelle Is Eliminated Before the Final Rose Ceremony

Though Michelle is Matt’s runner-up, she isn’t eliminated at the Final Rose Ceremony. According to Reality Steve, Matt sends Michelle home before the Final Rose Ceremony, which means that only one contestant is there for the last rose ceremony of the season. Unlike The Bachelorette, where the lead often eliminates the runner-up before the Final Rose Ceremony (for such as with Tayshia and Ben), The Bachelor doesn’t have the same track record, which means that Matt is somewhat breaking tradition. The most recent Bachelor to eliminate his runner-up before the Final Rose Ceremony was season 23’s Colton Underwood, who went home Tayshia and Hannah G.

Rachael Is the Winner

Rachael, a 24-year-old graphic designer from Cumming, Georgia, is the winner of Matt’s Bachelor season. Matt gives Rachael his last rose at the Final Rose Ceremony and she accepts. Matt’s pick of Rachael, however, won’t be without controversy. In February 2021, Rachael came under fire after a former classmate accused her of bullying her in high school for dating Black men. The classmate, who made the accusations on TikTok, then posted another TikTok video of other women coming forward about Rachael bullying them for similar reasons. Another TikTok user then dug into Rachael’s social media behavior and found that she’s liked photos of her friends in offensive costumes and with Confederate flags.

Fans also found that Rachael attended a plantation-themed fraternity party while she was a student at Georgia College in 2018. This led Rachael to apologize for her behavior in an Instagram post. “I am sorry to the communities and individuals that my actions harmed and offended,” she wrote. “I am ashamed about my lack of education, but it is no one’s responsibility to educate me. I am learning and will continue to learn how to be antiracist, because it’s important to speak up in the moment and not after you’re called out. If you are a person who doesn’t understand the offense in question, I urge you to learn from my mistakes and encourage you to use them as a teachable moment.”

Matt & Rachael Aren’t Engaged

Unlike many of the Bachelors before him, Matt did not propose to Rachael at the Final Rose Ceremony, which means that he and Rachael are not engaged, according to Reality Steve. The twist shouldn’t come as a surprise to viewers, however, as Matt revealed to many women on his season that he’s never been in love before.

Matt & Rachael Are Not Still Together

Reality Steve confirmed in February 2021 that Matt and Rachael are not still together. Not that Matt’s statement wasn’t pretty clear itself, but I can confirm that Matt and Rachael have broken up,” he tweeted at the time, referencing Matt’s stateemnt about Rachael’s racism scandal. Reality Steve’s report came after several anonymous sources also told @DeuxMoi, a celebrity gossip Instagram account, that Rachael and Matt are no longer together and that they split due to her controversy. In a statement in February 2021 on his Instagram, Matt condemned Rachael’s racism scandal and called out the Bachelor franchise for their mistakes.

“The past few weeks have been some of the most challenging of my life, and while there are several episodes left of the season, it is important that I take the time to address the troubling information that has come to light since we wrapped filming,” he wrote.

He continued, “The reality is that I’m learning about these situations in real time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking to put it bluntly…Chris’s failure to receive and understand the emotional labor that my friend Rachel Lindsay was taking on by graciously and patiently explaining the racist history of the Antebellum South, a painful history that every American should understand intimately, was troubling and painful to watch,” James continued. “As Black people and allies immediately knew and understood, it was a clear reflection of a much larger issue that ‘The Bachelor’ franchise has fallen short on addressing adequately for years.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.