‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Matt Gets I Love You’s From 3 Women—But Who Does He Choose?

Last night’s episode of The Bachelor was all about the fantasy suites. Bri, Michelle and Rachael each got non-interrupted, intimate, one-on-one time with Matt. This means that emotions were running high, especially for Rachael (we’ll tackle that later) as the women and audience became more and more painfully aware that the episode was going to end in heartbreak for one of the contestants.

We first watch Matt have an extremely personal heart-to-heart conversation with his dad, Manny. “I still have a lot of fear about what commitment looks like based on him and my mom’s relationship,” Matt says in an on-camera interview. “That’s not something I want to carry with me. Harboring that negativity in my life hasn’t progressed any of my relationships. It’s hindered my growth. For me to move forward, I have to address those demons in my life.”

His conversation with his father doesn’t necessarily go well (there’s a lot of deflection on his dad’s end), but Matt voices his fears and he accepts his dad’s apology for being absent during his childhood. After the discussion, Matt gets ready for his upcoming dates.

Michelle is the first woman to receive a date card and her date with Matt is…interesting. Hearing Matt tell her they’re going to have a Pennsylvania Dutch spa day left me confused at first. Because, like, what exactly does that mean? We quickly find out that it includes milk baths, a foot treatment that resembles oatmeal and a whole lot of butter, which isn’t for eating. Who knew slathering your boyfriend in butter could be kind of sexy? I guess the Dutch are on to something after all.

OK, let me state the obvious: Michelle and Matt have a real connection. You can tell by the way she looks at him and his easy-going mannerisms when he’s around her. He even admits that meeting her family was the most natural hometown date. And she admits—more than once—that she loves him. Matt doesn’t say it back, but you can tell that some type of love is there. Their date ends with him blowing her a kiss from the resort (palace) while she beamed like a happy girlfriend (princess). It’s an obviously manufactured TV moment, but sweet nonetheless.

Moving on to Bri. You’d think after Michelle’s sexy spa date that Bri would have something equally as romantic. Well, if you thought that then you thought wrong. Bri, who lives in San Francisco, went on a…hike with Matt. Honestly, my heart goes out to her because she even admits that she’s “the least outdoorsy person.” Out of all the possible dates, she gets to camp in the woods??? At least, they don’t have their overnight there. Can you imagine? I’m shuddering at the thought of it.

Instead, they have a romantic dinner where Bri opens up and tells Matt that she’s “so in love” with him and will “100 percent” say yes to a proposal. It’s always tough to watch the contestants profess their love to the lead because you know he doesn’t love all of them. Matt reacts in a similar way to Michelle’s profession of love. He smiles and kisses her, but doesn’t say it back.

Meanwhile, Rachael’s having a full-on crisis upon realizing that going on The Bachelor is emotionally draining. Shocking, I know. She doesn’t try to hide the fact that knowing Matt has overnights with the other women is causing her a lot of pain. I feel for her, I really did. However, it’s The Bachelor. Everyone who goes on one of the franchise’s shows knows they’re going to share their “boyfriend” or “girlfriend” with numerous people. Michelle and Bri handle the fantasy suite week well, but Rachael, not-so-much.

Luckily for her, she gets all of the reassurance she needs after she tells Matt that the week was “unbearable” for her. Mind you, she also mentions before their date that she knows she loves him because she can’t live without him. Which, um, seems a tad unhealthy since they’ve been dating for what? Two months at the most? Matt ultimately tells her that he’s “fallen in love” with her and their date ends with fireworks.

Rose ceremonies are always tense, but obviously, the stakes are higher because each woman spent the night with Matt. Michelle is the first to get a rose, while Bri and Rachael are left waiting. Eventually, Matt calls Rachael’s name and walks out Bri to have a gut-wrenching conversation.

“It is hard to think about not being able to see you again, but that’s just how this goes,” she tells Matt. “You are going to be moving onto someone else and I think that’s what makes it harder.” The episode ends with Matt hugging Rachael and Michelle before a promo for next week’s season finale.

We know that both of the remaining women are in love with Matt. And we know for sure that Matt is in love with one of the women. Who Matt proposes to next week seems pretty clear. But then again, you know how The Bachelor loves a good plot twist.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.