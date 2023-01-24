All ‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Spoilers For Who Zach Picks as His Winner & if He Got Engaged

Scroll To See More Images

Bachelor Nation, it’s that time of year. The Bachelor 2023 spoilers for Zach’s winner are here, and it’s the most emotional season yet.

The Bachelor season 27 lead is Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, who now lives in Austin, Texas. Zach was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in the final three. Zach was announced as the season 27 Bachelor at the The Bachelorette season 19 “After the Final Rose” special in September 2022. “There’s no words, I’m just taking this in right now. I’m obviously really nervous right now but this is once in a lifetime,” Zach said at the time. “I want to find my best friend, fall in love with my best friend and really walk away with someone for the rest of my life.”

In an interview with People in January 2023, Zach called The Bachelor season 27 the “most emotional” season Bachelor Nation has ever seen. “It might not be the most dramatic season, but it’s the most emotional season that they’ve ever had,” he said. “But that’s not to say that this season will not have some drama. There’s no shortage of drama.” He continued, “Fans are going to see my full personality because I wear it on my sleeve. With last season, that necessarily wasn’t the case. I think I’m going to surprise some people with who I am.”

Zach also responded to criticism over ABC’s choice of him as the season 27 Bachelor in an interview with Us Weekly in January 2023. “I would tell the critics and the fans, if you wanna watch something or this show and actually see love and no bullshit and not a scene or not an act, then I think you’re really gonna love this [season],” he said. “If you are someone that wants the unnecessary dumb drama — alright, [but] I might not be your guy. Plain and simple.” He continued, “I know what I want out of this, and I know what it takes to have that healthy relationship.”

But back to The Bachelor 2023 spoilers. So who does Zach choose as his winner on The Bachelor season 27? Read on for The Bachelor 2023 spoilers for Zach’s winner from Reality Steve and what happens on his season. It may be the most emotional season yet, but that doesn’t mean it was short on drama.

What are The Bachelor 2023 spoilers for Zach’s season?

Read on for The Bachelor 2023 spoilers including who won Zach’s season, who his runner-ups were and when his contestants were eliminated.

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Where Zach’s season was filmed

The Bachelor season 27 filmed three episodes at the Bachelor Mansion in Los Angeles, California. Episode four was filmed in the Bahamas; episode five was filmed in London, England; episode six was filmed in Talinn, Estonia; and episode seven was filmed in Budapest, Hungary. Episode eight was Hometown Dates. Zach filmed four Hometown Dates in Pittsford, Vermont; New York City, New York; Columbus, Georgia; and Austin, Texas. Episode nine was the finale, which was filmed in Krabi, Thailand. See below for a full list of where Zach’s Bachelor season was filmed.

Los Angeles, California – Episodes 1, 2 & 3

Bahamas – Episode 4

London, England – Episode 5

Talinn, Estonia – Episode 6

Budapest, Hungary – Episode 7

Pittsford, Vermont; New York City, New York; Columbus, Georgia; & Austin, Texas – Episode 8 (Hometown Dates)

Krabi, Thailand – Episode 9 (Finale)

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Zach’s elimination order

Read on for when each of Zach’s contestants were eliminated on The Bachelor season 27, according to Reality Steve.

Rose Ceremony #1:

Madison Johnson (Eliminated before Rose Ceremony)

Cara Ammon

Holland Parsons

Lekha Ravi

Olivia Lewis

Olivia Miller

Becca Serrano

Sonia Sharma

Vanessa Dinh

Viktoria Eichner

Rose Ceremony #2

Cat Wong

Kimberly Gutierrez

Victoria Jameson

Rose Ceremony #3

Brianna Thorbourne (Self-eliminated before Rose Ceremony)

Bailey Brown

Christina Mandrell

Rose Ceremony #4

Anastasia Keramidas (Self-eliminated before Rose Ceremony)

Genevie Mayo

Davia Bunch

Rose Ceremony #5

Aly Jacobs

Kylee Russell

Mercedes Northup

Rose Ceremony #6

Jess Girod

Rose Ceremony #7

Brooklyn Willie (Eliminated on One-on-One Date)

Katherine Izzo

Greer Blitzer

Rose Ceremony #8

Charity Lawson

Rose Ceremony #9

Ariel Frenkel

Rose Ceremony #10 – Final Rose Ceremony

Kaity Biggar

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Zach’s one-on-one dates

Read on for who had one-on-one dates with Zach on The Bachelor season 27 and who received a rose, according to Reality Steve.

Week 2:

Christina Mandrell Date: Anaheim Hills Golf Course (Anaheim, California) & Orange County Mining Co. (Santa Ana, California) Rose received? Yes



Week 3:

Kaity Biggar Date: Natural History Museum (Los Angeles, California) Rose received? Yes

Aly Jacobs Date: Skydiving & Babcock Winery & Vineyards (Santa Barbara, California) Rose received? Yes



Week 4:

Brooklyn Willie Rose received? Yes



Week 5:

Gabi Elnicki Rose received? Yes



Week 6:

Charity Lawson Rose received? Yes

Ariel Frenkel Rose received? Yes



Week 7:

Kaity Biggar Rose received? Yes

Brooklyn Willie Rose received? No



The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Madison’s former makeup artist was a past Bachelor contestant

Madison Johnson, a 26-year-old business owner from Fargo, North Dakota, is friends with Elyse Delhorn, a contestant from The Bachelor season 23 with Colton Underwood, according to Reality Steve, who reported that Elyse was Madison’s makeup artist for pageants and that Madison used to have photos of them together on her Instagram before she deleted them when she started filming The Bachelor season 27.

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Bailey is Ben Higgins’ wife’s best friend

Bailey Brown, a 27-year-old executive recruiter from Brentwood, Tennessee, is the best friend of season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins’ wife, Jessica Clarke. Ben revealed this in an episode of his podcast “Almost Famous” after Bailey met Zach at The Bachelorette season 19 finale in September 2022. Bailey was also one of five contestants who met Zach, along with Cat Wong, Brooklyn Willie, Christina Mandrell and Brianna Thorbourne.

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Olivia M. dated a past Bachelorette contestant

Olivia Miller, a 25-year-old stylist from Delphos, Ohio, dated Mike Renner from The Bachelorette season 14 with Becca Kufrin, according to Reality Steve. Mike posted photos of him and Olivia M. on a trip together in April 2022. Olivia M. also tweeted about Mike in August 2022. “When my bf is out of town I send probably 87 videos of his dog every night,” Olivia M. wrote. Mike told Reality Steve that he and Olivia M. broke up after he came back from that trip. “No, we broke up shortly after I got back from that. Was up in Green Bay. She told me when casting reached out to her a week or so later. I guess she was one of the last ones. I told her I was fine with her pursuing it. Seemed like from talking to her wouldn’t have done it if I was uncomfortable with it,” he said.

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Cat & Davia competed in the Miss South Carolina 2018 pageant together

Cat Wong, a 26-year-old professional dancer from Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Davia Bunch, a 25-year-old marketing manager from Roebuck, South Carolina, competed in the 2018 Miss South Carolina pageant together, which Davia won.

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Gabi & Greer were sorority sisters

Gabi Elnicki, a 25-year-old account executive from Pittsford, Vermont, and Greer Blitzer, a 24-year-old medical sales representative from Bellaire, Texas, were sorority sisters in Pi Beta Phi at the University of Mississippi, according to Reality Steve. Gabi graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing in 2019, while Greer graduated in 2020 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Christina is the niece of singer Barbara Mandrell

Christina Mandrell, a 26-year-old content creator from Hendersonville, Tennessee, is the niece of country singer Barbara Mandrell, according to Reality Steve. Barbara is a two-time Grammy-winning country singer who was considered one of the most successful country music artists of the 1970s and 1980s. She was best known for songs like “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed”, “(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don’t Want to Be Right”, “Years”, “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool”, “‘Till You’re Gone” and “One of a Kind Pair of Fools.”

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Victoria J. is recently divorced

Victoria Jameson, a 30-year-old from the Keller, Texas, is recently divorced and didn’t tell her followers until she was announced as a contestant on The Bachelor season 27. “WELL.. I guess this is one way to hard launch my divorce. 🤷🏻‍♀️🌹 Follow my second chance at love on The Bachelor! January 23 on ABC at 8/7c✨#bachelornation #thebachelor,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023. “Hard launch: I’m divorced,” she also captioned a TikTok video of her and her Bachelor season 27 biography in January 2023. “Tune into my second chance at love on The Bachelor.” The video starts with audio from TikTok user Savannah Scrimsher, who says, “I just want to get one epic photo so my ex-boyfriend knows that I’m having a better life without him.” The video then transitions into Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.” Victoria also posted another TikTok video at the time where she reenacted applying for The Bachelor after her divorce. “Deciding to be on reality TV fully knowing my ex husband and his entire family will see it,” she captioned the video, which was set to the audio: “It’s so mean, don’t do it. It’s the meanest thing you could do.”

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Greer received Zach’s First Impression Rose

Greer Blitzer, a 24-year-old medical sales representative from Bellaire, Texas, received Zach’s First Impression Rose.

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Madison was eliminated before the first Rose Ceremony

Madison Johnson, a 26-year-old business owner from Fargo, North Dakota, was eliminated by Zach before the first Rose Ceremony. She was the first to ask Zach to talk on Night One and interrupted him several times. Zach eliminated her after she interrupted him too much, however, Reality Steve also reported that Madison self-eliminated because she wasn’t interested in Zach.

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Lekha stopped the first Rose Ceremony

Lekha Ravi, a 29-year-old financial advisor from Miami, Florida, stopped Zach in the middle of the first Rose Ceremony. Lekha was one of several contestants who didn’t talk to Zach on Night One. She told him that she tried to talk to him and claimed that the producers told her she would be able to and that the Rose Ceremony wouldn’t happen until each contestant talked to Zach. She then called out the production. Lekha didn’t receive a rose from Zach at the first Rose Ceremony and was eliminated. The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Tahzjuan tried to join Zach’s season Tahzjuan Hawkins, a contestant from The Bachelor season 23 with Colton Underwood and Bachelor in Paradise seasons 6 and 7, tried to join Zach’s Bachelor season. Tahzjuan was a judge at the first group date in week two, along with Victoria Fuller (The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber and Bachelor in Paradise season 8) and Courtney Robertson (The Bachelor season 16 with Ben Flajnik.) The group date was hosted by “Big Energy” rapper Latto, who chose the contestant with the most “big bitch energy.” Brianna Thorbourne, a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Jersey City, New Jersey, was the winner. Tahzjuan expressed interest in Zach on the group date and showed up at the group date afterparty where she asked Zach to join his season. Zach rejected her and Tahzjuan left. The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Christina was the first villain Christina Mandrell, a 26-year-old content creator from Hendersonville, Tennessee, was the first villain on The Bachelor season 27. Her main drama was with Brianna Thorbourne, a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Jersey City, New Jersey. She was eliminated at the third Rose Ceremony for her behavior. Christina’s drinking also became a storyline on The Bachelor season 27 after she drank a lot on Night One, as well as slept on the stairs of the Bachelor Mansion at a pool party in week three after also drinking too much.

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Brianna self-eliminated

Brianna Thorbourne, a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Jersey City, New Jersey, self-eliminated in week three. Brianna self-eliminated after a fight with Christina Mandrell, a 26-year-old content creator from Hendersonville, Tennessee, at a pool party before the third Rose Ceremony. Brianna was one of five contestants who met Zach at The Bachelorette season 18 finale in September 2022, where she received America’s First Impression Rose. (Christina also met Zach at the finale, along with Brooklyn Willie, Cat Wong and Bailey Brown.)

At the pool party, which replaced the pre-Rose Ceremony cocktail party, Christina told Brianna that the First Impression Rose she received as from America, and not Zach, which led to fight between them and Brianna self-eliminating. Christina was later eliminated at the third Rose Ceremony.

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Gabi was caught reading the book How to Win The Bachelor

Gabi Elnicki, a 25-year-old senior account executive from Pittsford, Vermont, was caught reading the book, How to Win The Bachelor: The Secret to Finding Love and Fame on America’s Favorite Reality Show, according to Reality Steve. The book, which was written by “Game of Roses” podcast hosts Chad Kultgen and Lizzy Pace, claims to “uncover the ins and outs” of The Bachelor franchise and how to win it with a good edit. “From how best to exit the limo on Night One, to strategies for making a run for the all-important First Impression Rose, to how to avoid being labeled a villain, this clear-eyed guide illustrates the rules and strategies any would-be contestant should know,” the publisher’s description reads. Gabi was seen reading the book while at the Bachelor Mansion. She also made it to Zach’s final three, with Instagram account @bachelorwhatever reporting that Gabi was Zach’s winner and that they got engaged.

The Bachelor spoiler 2023: Anastasia self-eliminated

Anastasia Keramidas, a 30-year-old content marketing manager from Baltimore, Maryland, self-eliminated in week four before the fourth Rose Ceremony after her close friend passed away.

The Bachelor 2023: Mercedes suffered from severe food poisoning

Mercedes Northup, a 24-year-old business owner from Bloomfield, Iowa, got severe food poisoning in week five while Zach and the cast were in London, England. She was eliminated at the fifth Rose Ceremony.

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: A twist that’s never happened in Bachelor Nation before occurs in week five

A twist that has never happened in Bachelor Nation occurs in week five while Zach and the cast are in London, England, according to Reality Steve. The twist occurred after Zach’s one-on-one date with Gabi Elnicki, a 25-year-old senior account executive from Pittsford, Vermont. Reality Steve confirmed that the twist wasn’t a contestant who was eliminated returning.

“There is something that happens in London that kinda changes the landscape of the show,” Reality Steve reported in January 2023. “I was told this is something production had zero control over and they were scrambling to figure out what to do. It wasn’t bad, but it was unplanned and it had a significant impact on the production of the show.”

Reality Steve continued, “For example, Gabi got the first 1-on-1 date in London, and then whatever this thing is that happened, basically ended all other dates in London. There was no group date, nor was there another 1-on-1. So Gabi is the only one who has a date of the 11 women that go to London.”

Reality Steve confirmed in a later post that the twist affected the rest of Zach’s season. “Whatever it is that happens in London and sets the tone for the rest of the season, that’s apparently the reason why trying to figure out who gets sent home in Estonia & Budapest is off,” Reality Steve wrote. “It’s nothing like someone leaves and returns. I was told it WASN’T that. But that it’s something the show hasn’t dealt with before and didn’t see coming.”

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Brooklyn is the second villain

Brooklyn Willie, a 25-year-old from Mineola, Texas, was the second villain on The Bachelor season 27 after the first villain, Christina Mandrell, a 26-year-old content creator from Hendersonville, Tennessee, was eliminated. Brooklyn was eliminated in week seven when she didn’t receive a rose after her one-on-one date with Zach.

“We know Christina is going to be a polarizing figure in the first three episodes. In the back half of the season, that role will pretty much be taken over by Brooklyn. Just heard she was a pot stirrer and was in the middle of a lot of drama,” Reality Steve reported in January 2023. “From all I’ve been told, just liked to instigate things that seemingly would keep her on TV.”

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Zach’s final four

Zach’s final four for The Bachelor season 27 were: Gabi Elnicki, a 25-year-old from Pittsford, Vermont; Ariel Frenkel, a 28-year-old from New York City, New York; Charity Lawson, a 26-year-old from Columbus, Georgia; and Kaity Biggar, a 27-year-old from Kingston, Ontario, who now lives in Austin Texas, where Zach also lives.

Zach had Hometown Dates with each of his four finalists. Gabi’s Hometown Date was filmed first on October 31, 2022, in Pittsford, Vermont. Ariel’s Hometown Date was filmed second on November 2, 2022, in New York City, New York. Charity’s Hometown Date was filmed third on November 4, 2022, in Columbus, Georgia. Kaity’s Hometown Date was filmed last in Austin, Texas.

For Ariel’s Hometown Date, Reality Steve published photos of her and Zach at Washington Square Park and Sarge’s Delicatessen & Diner.

For Kaity’s Hometown Date, Reality Steve published a video of them in the South Congress area, where a producer told a fan, “You can’t take videos.”

The Bachelor 2023 spoiler: Zach’s final three

Zach’s final three for The Bachelor season 27 were Gabi Elnicki, a 25-year-old from Pittsford, Vermont; Ariel Frenkel, a 28-year-old from New York City, New York; and Kaity Biggar, a 27-year-old from Kingston, Ontario. Zach’s fourth-place finalist, Charity Lawson, a 26-year-old from Columbus, Georgia, was eliminated at the eighth Rose Ceremony after Hometown Dates. Gabi, Ariel and Kaity filmed The Bachelor season 27 finale and Fantasy Suite dates in Krabi, Thailand.

Who does Zach pick as The Bachelor 2023 winner?

Who does Zach pick as The Bachelor 2023 winner? The Bachelor season 27 winner is Gabi Elnicki, who is engaged to Zach, according to spoiler Instagram account @BachelorWhatever. Reality Steve confirmed in November 2022 that Zach’s final three were Gabi, a 25-year-old from Pittsford, Vermont; Ariel Frenkel, a 28-year-old from New York City, New York; and Kaity Biggar, a 27-year-old from Kingston, Ontario. @BachelorWhatever confirmed in November 2022 that Ariel was eliminated in the final three, and Zach chose Gabi as his winner and proposed to her at the The Bachelor season 27 finale in Krabi, Thailand. “I have received enough confirmation from sources and I finally feel confident to share Zach is engaged to Gabriella,” @BachelorWhatever wrote in an Instagram post at the time. (Reality Steve hasn’t confirmed The Bachelor 2023 winner yet.)

For Zach’s engagement, it’s almost certain the ring was designed by Neil Lane, a celebrity jeweler, who has created engagement rings for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise since 2008. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, former host Chris Harrison revealed that Bachelor Nation couples have to stay together for a certain amount of time, otherwise they have to return the free engagement ring to Neil Lane. “There’s some rule, after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway,” he said. “But after months… it goes back.”

Lane told StyleCaster in 2016 that he doesn’t know where the rings go, but that he designs them with the hope that the couple to stays together. “I make rings hoping that people stay together forever, but after they get the ring, I don’t have a say in it, and what happens after that, I don’t know,” he said. “Where the ring goes, I have to say, I don’t really know. I just say it goes to ring heaven.”

Gabi, whose full name is Gabriella Elnicki, is a 25-year-old from Pittsford, Vermont, who now lives in Houston, Texas. Her Instagram handle is @sprinkling_sunshine. “Like for Gach, comment for Zabi Tune in to #TheBachelor on January 23rd to watch me sprinkle love,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Gabi listed her job on The bachelor as a “Senior Account Executive.” According to her Linkedin, she’s worked as a Senior Account Executive at Calculated Hire since June 2022. She started at the company as a Business Recruiter in 2019 before she was promoted to an Account Executive in March 2020. she’s also worked as a Marketing and Staffing Development Intern at SkyBridge Tactical and a Sales Associate at Miss Behavin. She graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing in 2019. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority with Greer Blitzer, a 24-year-old medical sales representative from Bellaire, Texas.

During Zach’s season, Gabi was caught reading the book, How to Win The Bachelor: The Secret to Finding Love and Fame on America’s Favorite Reality Show, according to Reality Steve. The book, which was written by “Game of Roses” podcast hosts Chad Kultgen and Lizzy Pace, claims to “uncover the ins and outs” of The Bachelor franchise and how to win it with a good edit. “From how best to exit the limo on Night One, to strategies for making a run for the all-important First Impression Rose, to how to avoid being labeled a villain, this clear-eyed guide illustrates the rules and strategies any would-be contestant should know,” the publisher’s description reads. Gabi was seen reading the book while at the Bachelor Mansion.

Read Gabi’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Gabi is ready to find the one! She comes from a very loving family, and her parents’ marriage has been the blueprint for the kind of love she hopes to find. Gabi wants an honest, outdoorsy man who will always put her first. While it may take a little time for Gabi to come out of her shell, once she does, Zach will learn that she’s adventurous, loyal and driven. Gabi is so ready for marriage that she even has her dream wedding venue picked out in Italy on Lake Como. Hope Zach is ready for a destination wedding!

Fun Facts:

• Gabi’s favorite Kardashian is Kris.

• Gabi loves to tailgate.

• Gabi hopes to own her own Pilates studio one day.”

Who is The Bachelor 2023, Zach Shallcross?

Who is the Bachelor 2023? The Bachelor season 27 is Zach Shallcross, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Zach was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in the final three. He was announced as the season 27 Bachelor at The Bachelorette season 19 “After the Final Rose” special in September 2022.

“As we know plans can always change last minute, and it won’t be “official” until next Tuesday on the ATFR, but I feel confident in reporting that the next Bachelor is going to be Zach Shallcross,” Reality Steve tweeted in September 2022 before Zach’s announcement. Reality Steve also wrote in a blog post before his confirmation about how Zach was the only contestant from The Bachelorette season 19 that he could see being the season 27 Bachelor after another frontrunner turned the role down. “It means we’re moving on to somebody else. I don’t know who from this season outside of maybe Zach,” Reality Steve wrote in a blog post in September 2022. Variety also reported in September 2022 that Zach was ABC’s top choice to become the next Bachelor, with two sources confirming the news. Zach will be announced as the season 27 Bachelor at The Bachelorette season 19 finale on September 20, 2022. Reality Steve also tweeted a video at the time of Zach filming his introduction for The Bachelor. “But from what I’ve been told, it’s going to be Zach. And here is footage I was sent today from this past Saturday of Zach filming his intro video in Austin,” he tweeted. Page Six also reported in September 2022 that Zach was a frontrunner to become the next Bachelor. “He’s been a frontrunner for a while,” the insider said at the time. “There’s no denying that the audience loves him.”

Zach is a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, but lives in Austin, Texas. His Instagram handle is @zachshall. According to his Bachelorette 2022 bio, Zach describes himself as an “old-fashioned romantic” who loves three things in his life: his mom, his dogs and football. Read Zach’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Zach is an old-fashioned romantic. He loves his mama, his dogs and football but promises he has more love to go around! He’s charismatic, personable and has a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman. Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick. He loves to plan thoughtful surprises, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated. Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!



Fun Facts:

– Zach would love to be Spiderman for a day.

– Zach doesn’t like breakfast. Eggs don’t agree with him.

– Zach loves beach volleyball and is a master of the ‘Top Gun’ high-five.”

Zach listed his job on The Bachelorette as “Tech Executive.” According to his Linkedin, Zach worked as a Senior Cloud Technology Account Executive at Oracle, where he’d worked for three years, at the time he was on The Bachelorette. He was promoted to his current position in September 2021 and had also held roles like Cloud Technology Account Executive and Cloud Technology Consultant. He also worked as a Supervisor at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California, and a Sales Operation Assistant at Gavel Group in Lake Forest, California. He graduated from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo in 2019 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. Zach played Collegiate Division 1 football for Cal Poly for five years. “My role consists of strategically helping business in Houston enhance, extend, and leverage their current software, platform, and infrastructure while educating them on what Oracle’s portfolio has to offer,” Zach’s Linkedin bio read.

Before Zach was confirmed as the season 27 Bachelor, Reality Steve reported on his podcast in September 2022 that Nate Mitchell, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, was offered the role but declined. “In regards to the Bachelor, obviously we’re about three weeks away from any announcement being made, I’m assuming it’s going to be made on the After the Final Rose, if not, within a day or two of that on GMA like they usually do. But after poking around a little bit, asking around, what I can tell you is: I don’t know who the Bachelor’s going to be, but you can cross Nate off the list. I have heard it is not him,” Reality Steve said. “I usually can’t get any details to stuff like that. I have heard, I have no idea if it’s true or not, but I have heard he rejected it, he doesn’t want to do it.” A source also told E! News in August 2022 that Nate was the frontrunner to become the next Bachelor.

The reports also came after Nate was photographed holding hands with a woman at a grocery store in Chicago, Illinois, in August 2022, weeks after he cried over his breakup with Gabby on The Bachelorette season 19 “Men Tell All” special. “Spotted Nate and another girl in Chicago today,” an anonymous source sent to the Instagram account @bachelorettewindmill along with a photo. “They were both holding hands so could be dating?”

While Nate wasn’t the Bachelor 2023, Gabby told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022 that he was her number-one choice as the next lead. “Nate. 100 percent Nate, Nate, Nate!” she said. “He knows how to treat women. He’s so smart, he’s old, he has a great job, he spends his time reading—not reading social media, reading actual books. He has a daughter, so he knows what it’s like to have responsibility. He’s a real, true definition of a man.” Host Jesse Palmer also voted for Nate. “Nate is a standup guy. He’s an amazing person. He’s mature, he has an incredible emotional maturity, he’s vulnerable, he respects women, and he’s a great dad,” Jesse said. “I there’s there’s very few negative things I can say about Nate.” Jesse also had another choice for the next lead. “Are we still saying Pete Davidson? Is that still a choice?” Jesse said. “… I wanna ride that train. Wanna talk about a wild Bachelor season? That would probably be it. We might have to change some of our parameters.”

Gabby and Rachel also voiced their support for two Bachelors like how there were two Bachelorettes on season 19. “We loved each other for it, and loved having one another by one another’s side,” Gabby said of her relationship with Rachel. “I don’t know if men would feel the same, it depends on their relationship, but I think there’s a lot of good to come out of our season.” Rachel added, “I think ultimately if the Bachelors supported each other and loved each other to the extent that Gabby and I do, it could be incredible as well, but they would definitely have to be on the same level as us. Lots to live up to, of course!”

Who’s in The Bachelor 2023 cast?

Who’s in The Bachelor 2023 cast? See below for a full list of contestants on The Bachelor season 27.

Viktoria Eichner, 29, Vienna Austria – Nanny

Victoria Jameson, 30, Keller, Texas – Professional Makeup Artist

Vanessa Dinh, 23, Farmington Hills, Michigan – Restaurant Marketer

Sonia Sharma, 29, Jericho, New York – Project Manager

Olivia Miller, 25, Delphos, Ohio – Stylist

Olivia Lewis, 24, Churchville, New York – Patient Care Technician

Mercedes Northup, 24, Bloomfield, Iowa – Nonprofit Case Manager

Madison Johnson, 26, Fargo, North Dakota – Business Owner

Lekha Ravi, 29, Miami, Florida – Financial Advisor

Kylee Russell, 25, Charlotte, North Carolina – Postpartum Nurse

Katherine Izzo, 26, Tampa, Florida – Registered Nurse

Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar, 27, Kingston, Ontario – ER Travel Nurse

Jessica “Jess” Girod, 23, Winter Springs, Florida – E-Commerce Coordinator

Holland Parsons, 24, Boca Raton, Florida – Insurance Marketer

Greer Blitzer, 24, Bellaire, Texas – Medical Sales Representative

Genevie Mayo, 26, Baltimore, Maryland – Neonatal Nurse

Gabrielle “Gabi” Elnicki, 25, Pittsford, Vermont – Senior Account Executive

Davia Bunch, 25, Roebuck, South Carolina – Marketing Manager

Christina Mandrell, 26, Hendersonville, Tennessee – Content Creator

Charity Lawson, 26, Columbus, Georgia – Child and Family Therapist

Catherine “Cat” Wong, 26, Chevy Chase, Maryland – Professional Dancer

Cara Ammon, 27, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Corporate Recruiter

Brooklyn Willie, 25, Mineola, Texas – Rodeo Racer

Brianna Thorbourne, 24, Jersey City, New Jersey – Entrepreneur

Becca Serrano, 25, Burbank, California – Nursing Student

Bailey Brown, 27, Brentwood, Tennessee – Executive Recruiter

Ariel Frenkel, 28, New York City, New York – Marketing Executive

Anastasia Keramidas, 30, Baltimore, Maryland – Content Marketing Manager

Alyssa “Aly” Jacobs, 26, Smyrna, Georgia – Healthcare Strategist

Who is The Bachelor 2023 host?

Who is The Bachelor 2023 host? The Bachelor season 27 host is Jesse Palmer, who was the season 5 Bachelor in 2004 and was the youngest Bachelor in Bachelor Nation history at 24 years old. Jesse hosted his first Bachelor franchise show in 2022 with The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. During The Bachelor season 5 finale, Jesse gave his Final Rose to Jessica Bowlin, but didn’t propose to her. Jesse and Jessica continued to date, but ended their relationship a few weeks after the finale of their Bachelor season aired. In June 2020, Jesse and his girlfriend, Emely Fardo, married in an intimate wedding in New York City. Jesse told Us Weekly in November 2021 that he and Emely planned to marry in Provence, France, before the current health crisis cancelled their wedding date. “We had originally planned a wedding in Provence, France, for summer 2020, which was postponed until summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, but we didn’t want to wait any longer,” he said at the time. “So, we had a small, private and intimate ceremony with close friends who lived in New York City.”

Jesse graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, where he played football for the Florida Gators, in 2001 with a bachelor’s of arts degree in political science and a bachelor’s of science degree in marketing. After graduation, Jesse was drafted by the National Football League to play for the New York Giants. He played with the team for four seasons from 2001 to 2005 as a quarterback. After the New York Giants, Jesse was drafted by the Canadian Football League to play for the Montreal Alouettes. He played with the team until 2005 when he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. He then resigned with the Montreal Alouettes in 2006 before he retired from football in 2007 to pursue a broadcasting career. Since his broadcasting career started, Jesse has worked with networks like Fox, NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and SEC Network. He’s also guest starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and made guest appearances on shows like Recipe to Riches and Good Morning America, and hosted the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship and Holiday Baking Championship.

Jesse was announced as The Bachelor season 26 host in September 2021. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said at the time. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.” The announcement came after Chris Harrison, the former host of Bachelor Nation, confirmed in June 2021 that he had retired as the franchise’s host after 19 years. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Deadline reported at the time that Chris received a mid-range, eight-figure settlement as part of exit plan with ABC, the network that airs the Bachelor franchise, and Warner Bros. Television, the company that produces the Bachelor shows. The magazine also reported that Harrison’s settlement included a nondisclosure agreement. Chris’ decision to retire as Bachelor Nation’s host came after he was slammed for his response to season 25 Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Rachael, the winner of Matt James’ season, faced backlash at the time when photos resurfaced of her at an Old South Antebellum-themed party at Georgia College in 2018. Before the pictures went viral, Rachael was already under controversy after her former high school classmate accused her on TikTok of bullying her and other students for dating Black men. Other TikTok users then exposed Rachael for liking social media photos of her friends in culturally insensitive costumes and with Confederate flags.

Chris came under controversy after he was interviewed about the scandal by season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra. During the interview, Chris asked fans to give Rachael “grace” and explained that he didn’t find the Antebellum party photos offensive because they just looked like pictures a college student takes at a party. Harrison also questioned whether the photos would be considered racially insensitive in 2018 when they were taken. After the interview, many fans slammed Harrison and accused him of excusing Rachael’s behavior.

ABC confirmed in March 2021 that Chris wouldn’t host season 17 of The Bachelorette and would be replaced by Tayshia and Kaitlyn. “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.” He officially retired as the Bachelor Nation’s host in June 2021.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

