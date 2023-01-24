‘The Bachelor’ 2023 Cast Includes 2 Sorority Sisters & a ‘Severance’ Actor—Meet All of Zach’s Contestants

Scroll To See More Images

When it comes to drama, The Bachelor cast never disappoints, and this season is no different. The Bachelor 2023 cast for Zach’s season includes the ex-girlfriend of a past Bachelorette contestant, two sorority sisters, and an actor from Severance.

The Bachelor season 27 lead is Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, who now lives in Austin, Texas. Zach was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in the final three. Zach was announced as the season 27 Bachelor at the The Bachelorette season 19 “After the Final Rose” special in September 2022. “There’s no words, I’m just taking this in right now. I’m obviously really nervous right now but this is once in a lifetime,” Zach said at the time. “I want to find my best friend, fall in love with my best friend and really walk away with someone for the rest of my life.”

In an interview with People in January 2023, Zach called The Bachelor season 27 the “most emotional” season Bachelor Nation has ever seen. “It might not be the most dramatic season, but it’s the most emotional season that they’ve ever had,” he said. “But that’s not to say that this season will not have some drama. There’s no shortage of drama.” He continued, “Fans are going to see my full personality because I wear it on my sleeve. With last season, that necessarily wasn’t the case. I think I’m going to surprise some people with who I am.”

Zach also responded to criticism over ABC’s choice of him as the season 27 Bachelor in an interview with Us Weekly in January 2023. “I would tell the critics and the fans, if you wanna watch something or this show and actually see love and no bullshit and not a scene or not an act, then I think you’re really gonna love this [season],” he said. “If you are someone that wants the unnecessary dumb drama — alright, [but] I might not be your guy. Plain and simple.” He continued, “I know what I want out of this, and I know what it takes to have that healthy relationship.”

But back to The Bachelor 2023 cast. So who are The Bachelor season 27 contestants? Read on for the women in The Bachelor 2023 cast and what to know about Zach’s contestants.

Who’s in The Bachelor 2023 cast?

Who’s in The Bachelor 2023 cast for Zach Shallcross’ season? Meet The Bachelor season 27 contestants ahead.

Viktoria Eichner

Age: 27

Hometown: Vienna, Austria

Job: Nanny

Victoria Eichner is a 27-year-old from Vienna, Austria. Her full name is Viktoria Maria Eichner and her Instagram handle is @viktoria_mariae. “One rose says more than a dozen…🌹 #TheBachelor premiers January 23 on ABC #BachelorNation #TheBachelor,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Viktoria E. listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Nanny.” In January 2023, she posted a series of Instagram photos and videos of her with three children and tagged a woman named Beverly Galashan. “♥️ is full . Thanks to these cute boogers,” Viktoria captioned the post. She posted another video with the children in April 2022. “My heart. My whole heart . ❤️” she captioned the post.

Read Viktoria E.’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Viktoria E. is a beautiful, positive woman whose striking looks are only a small part of her story. She was born and raised in Austria but moved to the United States by herself in 2013. Viktoria currently lives in New York City, where she loves being the life of the party and is always up for a new adventure. She is a natural caregiver and is passionate about working with children, so she can’t wait to have a family of her own! Viktoria enjoys listening to country music and dreams of visiting Hawaii one day. We can’t wait to see if Zach is the loving match Viktoria is looking for!

Fun Facts:

• Viktoria doesn’t eat blue tortilla chips.

• Viktoria lives for cheesy Christmas movies.

• Viktoria loves to listen to Norah Jones and paint.”



Victoria Jameson

Age: 30

Hometown: Keller, Texas

Job: Professional Makeup Artist

Victoria Jameson is a 30-year-old from the Keller, Texas and Fort Worth, Texas area. Her Instagram handle is @victoriajameson. “WELL.. I guess this is one way to hard launch my divorce. 🤷🏻‍♀️🌹 Follow my second chance at love on The Bachelor! January 23 on ABC at 8/7c✨#bachelornation #thebachelor,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Victoria J. listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Professional Makeup Artist.” According to her Linkedin, Victoria J. has worked a Professional Makeup Artist with Lippy Lovers since 2015. She has also worked as a TikTok and Social Media Consultant since the same time. She is also a model and represented by The Dragonfly Agency in Dallas, Texas. Before her current career, Victoria J. worked as a Social Media Marketing Specialist at Glamcam from 2018 to 2019, and a Social Media Manager at Social Media Delivered from 2015 to 2016. She graduated from Oklahoma City University in 2016 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Dance Performance and Kinesiology. She was also a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and graduated cum laude with honors.

Victoria revealed she was divorced in her Bachelor 2023 announcement. “Hard launch: I’m divorced,” she captioned a TikTok video of her and her Bachelor season 27 biography in January 2023. “Tune into my second chance at love on The Bachelor.” The video starts with audio from TikTok user Savannah Scrimsher, who says, “I just want to get one epic photo so my ex-boyfriend knows that I’m having a better life without him.” The video then transitions into Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.” Victoria also posted another TikTok video at the time where she reenacted applying for The Bachelor after her divorce. “Deciding to be on reality TV fully knowing my ex husband and his entire family will see it,” she captioned the video, which was set to the audio: “It’s so mean, don’t do it. It’s the meanest thing you could do.” Victoria also posted another TikTok video at the time where she revealed that she was first attracted to Zach when he made his limousine entrance on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. “When people ask how I ended up on The Bachelor,” Victoria captioned a clip of Zach’s limo entrance. She also defended Zach in the comments of the video. “Ugh but Zach is such a dud,” one user wrote, to which Victoria responded, “Imagine him reading all these comments dude 😅 hes a human, he is conventionally attractive and very nice. Don’t be mean 🙏🏻”

Read Victoria J.’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“This Texas native is the full package! Ambitious and resilient, Victoria J. is ready to live life to the fullest! She is determined to take chances to finally find the true love she’s been searching for. Her parents have been married for over 40 years, and Victoria has her heart set on finding a love like theirs. Victoria is looking for a mature man who will be there for her in good times and bad. She is looking forward to meeting Zach because she knows he’s as ready for lifelong love as much as she is!

Fun Facts:

• Victoria has a degree in dance performance.

• Victoria doesn’t understand the hype around Pete Davidson.

• Victoria’s music taste is stuck in 2007. Emo-punk music for life!

• Victoria isn’t made for the cold but says she looks super cute in a ski suit.”



Vanessa Dinh

Age: 23

Hometown: Farmington Hills, Michigan

Job: Restaurant Marketer

Vanessa Dinh is a 23-year-old from Farmington Hills, Michigan, who now lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her Instagram handle is @vanessadinh. “🌹….tune in #TheBachelor premiers January 23 on ABC ✨,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Vanessa listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Restaurant Marketer.” According to her Linkedin, she’s worked as a Social Media Marketing Specialist at GO Eat Concepts since April 2022. Before that, she worked as a File Clerk at Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys and a Sociology Researcher at Louisiana State University. She graduated from Louisiana State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Digital Communication and Media/Multimedia. “HI! Thank you for viewing my Linkedin today! I recently graduated from LSU in Mass Communications with a concentration in Digital Advertising,” Vanessa wrote in her Linkedin bio. “I am passionate about creating genuine connections, providing exceptional outputs through my work, and bringing a self-starter mindset to any situation I may encounter. I am a highly ambitious young professional who is ready to step into a role where I can bring my unique perspective to the table, and learn all that I can from leadership. I am a disciplined individual who thrives in the skills of organization and communication.”

Read Vanessa’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Vanessa is ready to say goodbye to the single life! She is so excited to meet Zach and hopes he’s the loyal, charismatic man she’s been looking for. Vanessa works in marketing and strives to be as successful as marketing genius Kris Jenner one day. We love a girl that dreams big! And while she’s passionate about her work, Vanessa’s priority right now is finding her life partner. She considers herself a top-notch foodie, so hopefully, Zach is hungry for good food and a good time! Will this be the end of Vanessa’s search for love? Fingers crossed!

Fun Facts:

• Growing up, Vanessa played a lot of freeze tag.

• Vanessa LOVES cherries.

• Vanessa’s dream duet partner is Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees.”



Sonia Sharma

Age: 29

Hometown: Jericho, New York

Hometown: Project Manager

Sonia Sharma is a 29-year-old from Jericho in Long Island, New. York, but now lives in New York City, New York. Her Instagram handle is @sonianatasha927. “There she goes! 🌹 The Bachelor premieres on January 23 on @bachelorabc 💍,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Sonia listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Project Manager.” She also works as a blogger and an ambassador for the brand Revolve, according to her Instagram biography. She also has a link to her Shop LTK account in her Instagram biography.

Read Sonia’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Sonia is the life of the party! This outgoing Long Island girl is ready to settle down and put her dating days behind her. After multiple serious relationships, Sonia knows she’s ready for marriage and hopes Zach is her future husband! She says she’s looking for a head-over-heels kind of love and truly believes her soul mate is out there. Sonia is extremely close with her family and hopes her future partner is as family-oriented as she is. And while she’s a city girl, for now, Sonia is hoping to move to the suburbs one day with her man and raise three golden retrievers. Hopefully, Zach is ready to be a dog dad!

Fun Facts:

• Sonia has been bungee jumping. Twice.

• Sonia never says ‘no’ to a game of truth or dare.

• Sonia is obsessed with Elvis.

• Sonia dreams of taking a trip to Arizona.”



Olivia Miller

Age: 25

Hometown: Delphos, Ohio

Job: Stylist

Olivia Miller is a 25-year-old from Delphos Ohio, who now lives in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her Instagram handle is @dib_miller.

Olivia M. listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Stylist.” She was also the fourth runner-up for Miss Ohio USA 2022. “4th runner up at Miss Ohio USA 💛 thank you to everyone who continues to help me chase my dreams,” she captioned an Instagram post of her at the pageant in May 2022. She also shared an Instagram post of her at the USA National Miss Pageant in July 2022 with the caption, “Pageant friends are the best. No matter how many months (or years) we go without seeing each other…we always pick up right where we left off. 🫶🏼 forever grateful for pageantry and all the beautiful friendships because of it.”

Olivia M. also dated Mike Renner from The Bachelorette season 14 with Becca Kufrin, according to Reality Steve. Mike posted photos of him and Olivia M. on a trip together in April 2022. Olivia M. also tweeted about Mike in August 2022. “When my bf is out of town I send probably 87 videos of his dog every night,” Olivia M. wrote. Mike told Reality Steve that he and Olivia M. broke up after he came back from that trip. “No, we broke up shortly after I got back from that. Was up in Green Bay. She told me when casting reached out to her a week or so later. I guess she was one of the last ones. I told her I was fine with her pursuing it. Seemed like from talking to her wouldn’t have done it if I was uncomfortable with it,” he said.

Read Olivia M.’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Born and raised in a small town with a loving family, Olivia M. is looking for the love of her life! She may be a city-slicker now, but Olivia will always be a small-town girl at heart. She studied fashion and has a passion for all things style and design. Zach, get your suit ready! When she’s not working hard at her career, Olivia loves going to hot yoga, trying new restaurants and cuddling up on the couch to binge-watch TV. Olivia is hoping to meet a loyal, loving and driven man. Will Zach be her prince charming?

Fun Facts:

• Olivia’s special talent is sounding like a dolphin.

• Olivia loves to read and has color-coded her bookshelf.

• Olivia loves carbs.”



Olivia Lewis

Age: 24

Hometown: Churchville, New York

Job: Patient Care Technician

Olivia Lewis is a 24-year-old from Churchville, New York and the Rochester, New York area. Her full name is Olivia Kaye Lewis and her Instagram handle is @itslivlew. “I’ll play you. One game, one on one for your heart ..or a rose 🌹Tune in to the season premiere on January 23rd on ABC,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Olivia L. listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Patient Care Technician.” She is also a basketball player, according to her Instagram biography. According to her Facebook page, Olivia attended the University at Buffalo and studied Pre-Medicine and Spanish at the University of Hartford. She graduated from Churchville-Chili High School.

Read Olivia L.’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“For Olivia L., basketball has always come easy. The one game she’s yet to win is Oliva vs. True Love, and this baller is here to find her teammate for LIFE! While basketball was her first love, she’s built a life outside of her sport, working full-time in healthcare, and has her dreams set on helping others as a physician assistant. Olivia has traveled to almost every state in the U.S. but still hasn’t met her perfect match. She is looking forward to meeting Zach and is hoping to find a relationship that will stand the test of time.

Fun Facts:

• Watching ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ inspired Olivia’s desire to work in the medical field.

• Olivia will yell at people who litter.

• Olivia comes from a family of jet-skiing enthusiasts.”



Mercedes Northup

Age: 24

Hometown: Bloomfield, Iowa

Job: Nonprofit Owner

Mercedes Northup is a 24-year-old from Bloomfield, Iowa, who now lives in Mount Juliet, Tennessee. Her Instagram handle is @mercedesnorthup. “Here goes nothing 🌹 #TheBachelor premieres January 23 on ABC,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Mercedes listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Nonprofit Owner.” According to her Linkedin, she’s worked as a Food Server at North Italia in Nashville, Tennessee, since 2019. Before that, she worked as a Social Media Marketing Intern at BRND House, a Case Manager Intern at Nashville Angels, and a Shipping Specialist at Uncommon James owned by Kristin Cavallari. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in General Studies.

Read Mercedes’ Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Mercedes is a fun-loving, bubbly woman ready to spread her wings! She has four jobs and works extremely hard to support herself, but she is ready to prioritize finding her perfect match. Mercedes is very close with her mother and will definitely be looking for her approval the next time she brings home a man! Mercedes has been in two serious relationships, but both ended because she knew those men weren’t her person. While Mercedes loves a night out on the town in Nashville, she also enjoys staying in and cuddling with her dog. She says she’s looking for a man who will make her laugh and is someone she can bring to family dinner on Sundays. Mercedes says her love language is giving and receiving gifts, so hopefully, Zach is ready to be showered with tokens of her love!

Fun Facts:

• Mercedes’ hobby is showing pigs at the Iowa State Fair.

• Mercedes loves to drive around with the windows down, blasting country music.

• Mercedes would rather order in than cook.”



Madison Johnson

Age: 26

Hometown: Fargo, North Dakota

Job: Business Owner

Madison Johnson is a 26-year-old from Fargo, North Dakota. Her Instagram handle is @madi_johnson. “I’ve never been more ready for this ♥️🌹 #TheBachelor premiers January 23 on ABC! #BachelorNation,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Madison listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Business Owner.” According to her Instagram biography, she’s the owner and CEO of MJM Consulting, a medical aesthetic marketing firm that specializes in business strategy, customized marketing and team training. “My love for digital marketing started 8 years ago when I accepted my first social media job. Fast forward a few years later to when I was halfway through my master’s program when I noticed the need for digital marketing experts in the ever-growing aesthetic industry. As a Botox loving, laser treatment fan-girl, I jumped into my first job in the aesthetic industry in 2017 with nothing but excitement,” Madison wrote in her about page for MJM Consulting. “I helped bring them to over 6,000 qualified followers within a year through strategic marketing initiatives. I lead them to the top of Google for all targeted keywords by implementing purposeful and personalized SEO tactics within two.”

She continued, “After a few years of growing the business, I started consulting. I was coming across practices that were spending thousands of dollars on marketing agencies but seeing a little-to-no return. Two plastic surgeons within 15 minutes of each other hired the same marketing agency who was creating and sharing the EXACT same content on their website and social media. (Even worse, some practices were not doing ANY marketing!) It was then that I realized just how bad the aesthetic industry needed qualified digital marketing individuals who knew all things marketing and cared about the value of each dollar spent on marketing.”

Madison is also friends with Elyse Delhorn, a contestant from The Bachelor season 23 with Colton Underwood, according to Reality Steve, who reported that Elyse was Madison’s makeup artist for pageants and that Madison used to have photos of them together on her Instagram before she deleted them when she started filming The Bachelor season 27.

Read Madison’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Madison is ready to receive the love she gives to so many others! While growing up, Madison took on the role of caretaker for her two younger sisters. So, when it comes to her love life, her little sisters are part of a package deal, and Madison wouldn’t have it any other way! She hopes to meet an honest, empathetic, loyal man with a caring family. Madison has worked extremely hard to get to such a great place in life and says she is more than ready to find someone to share it with. She is serious about finding love on this journey, so Madison, let the journey begin.

Fun Facts:

• Madison was a Presidential Scholar in college.

• Madison dislikes ALL sauces.

• If Madison could have any superpower, it would be the power to pause time.”



Lekha Ravi

Age: 29

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Job: Financial Advisor

Lekha Ravi is a 29-year-old from Miami, Florida. Her Instagram handle is @lekha_ravi. “Worth the wait 🙃 #BachelorNation #TheBachelor premiers January 23 on ABC 🌹,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Lekha listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Financial Advisor.” According to her Linkedin, she worked as Senior Investor Relations Associate at UpMarket in San Francisco, California, from 2021 to 2022. Before that, she worked at Citi Bank in New York City as a Private Banking Analyst from 2015 to 2017, a Financial Planning Associate from March 2017 to April 2018, and an Associate Banker from 2018 to 2021. She graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Business and Economics with a Philosophy, Politics and Economics minor in 2015. She received her Bachelor of Science in Corporate Finance and Investments from UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. She also received a degree in Financial Planning from New York University in 2020.

Read Lekha’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Lekha is a woman of the world! She was born in Chennai, India, and moved to the United States at 7 years old. Since then, she’s lived in California, North Carolina, New York and Florida. It may take a little while for Lekha to come out of her shell, but her exuberant personality and top-notch belly dancing skills are worth the wait! Lekha is ready to find ‘the one,’ and while her parent’s marriage was arranged, they are supportive of her journey to find love and happiness in her own way! Her close-knit family has her excited to start a family of her own. She can’t wait to meet Zach and says, ‘I want nothing more than to be a great mom and find my person to share a life with.’

Fun Facts:

• Massage is Lekha’s love language.

• Going to Stagecoach is on Lehka’s bucket list.

• Lehka’s biggest turn-on? Abs.”



Kylee Russell

Age: 25

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Job: Postpartum Nurse

Kylee Russell is a 25-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina. Her Instagram handle is @kyleemarie. “In case you were wondering about my dating life…. #TheBachelor premiers January 23rd on ABC 🌹” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Kylee listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Postpartum Nurse.” She’s also a professional NBA dancer with The Honey Bees for the Charlotte Hornets. “I just simply don’t feel deserving of this🥹 Year 3…wow time really does fly when you’re living your best life. I’ve said it a million times,but I’ll say it again becoming a Honey Bee has been one of the best things to ever happen to me,” she captioned an Instagram post in July 2022 of her at the Hornets’ Spectrum Center. “I finally felt like I found my place, and there is no where else I’d rather be. Thankful for an organization that has given me the best two years of my life,and affording me the opportunity to experience it all again. To the best coach in the business, @brandiim thank you for believing in me,trusting me and putting up with my anxious self lol. My beautiful sisters so excited for another year to share with you! BUZZ CITY IM BACK💜🤍🐝”

Read Kylee’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Kylee may best be known as an NBA dancer, but this girl has way more going on than just her killer dance moves and beautiful smile! Outside of her love of dancing, Kylee is a registered nurse who works in a postpartum unit. She is passionate about helping new mothers and can’t wait to have a baby of her own ASAP. She may only be 25, but Kylee is ready for the soccer mom life, so hopefully, Zach is on the same page! Kylee admits that she falls in love hard and fast, so time will tell if this hopeless romantic will be able to find her soul mate in Zach.

Fun Facts:

• You will never see Kylee with frizzy hair—Olaplex oil for life!

• Kylee likes her popcorn smothered in butter and mixed with M&Ms.

• Kylee’s celebrity crush is Jimmy Garoppolo.”



Kimberly Gutierrez

Age: 30

Hometown: Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

Job: Hospitality Manager

Kimberly Gutierrez is a 30-year-old from Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, who now lives in Miami, Florida. Her Instagram handle is @kimmyyg. “#thebachelor premieres january 23rd on abc 🌹,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

She listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Hospitality Manager.” According to her Linkedin, she’s worked as a VIP Client Concierge Manager at Fabel in Miami, Florida since October 2022. Before that, she worked as a Hospitality Manager at Rafi Lounge in Malibu, California, and a Lead Bottle Server at The West Hollywood Edition in West Hollywood, California. She graduate from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work in 2015.

Read Kimberly’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Kimberly is not here to mess around! She was in a serious relationship that lasted six years, but she was ready for her forever, and her ex was not. Kimberly has been single for the past few years and doesn’t want just to date around. She is waiting for her perfect man. The Puerto Rican beauty’s ideal date night would include watching the sunset at the beach with a picnic dinner. Zach, save that idea for later! Kimberly is ready to find her husband and start a family of her own. She is excited about the chance to fall in love again and can’t wait for her ‘Bachelor’ journey to begin!

Fun Facts:

• Kimberly loves to drink wine in her PJs.

• Kimberly can’t wait to be a mom one day.

• Kimberly’s favorite music is old-school hip-hop.”



Katherine Izzo

Age: 26

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Job: Registered Nurse

Katherine Izzo is a 26-year-old from Tampa, Florida. Her Instagram handle is @katizzzo. “hard launch 🌹 #TheBachelor premieres January 23 on ABC,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Katherine listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Registered Nurse.” According to her Linkedin, she’s worked as a Clinic Registered Nurse at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, since July 2021. Before that, she was a Travel Nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital, a Travel Nurse at Brandon Regional Hospital and a Travel Nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital. She graduated from University of Central Florida with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2019. She also graduated from South University with a Master of Science in Nursing and a a Family Nurse Practitioner degree in 2022.

Read Katherine’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Katherine is a vibrant go-getter with a witty sense of humor and a glass-half-full attitude. She loves spending time with her nieces and nephews and can’t wait to have a family of her own. Katherine’s career as a registered nurse is extremely important to her, but her No. 1 priority is to find her perfect match. Katherine’s dream man is loyal, trustworthy, a great communicator and, most importantly, her best friend. She is looking for a real man who will enhance her life, and she’s ready to put it all on the line to pursue love.

Fun Facts:

• People tell Katherine that she looks like Julia Roberts all the time.

• Katherine doesn’t camp; she only glamps.

• Katherine could live off breakfast pastries.”



Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar

Age: 27

Hometown: Kingston, Ontario

Job: ER Travel Nurse

Kaitlyn “Kaity” Biggar is a 27-year-old from Kingston, Ontario, Canada, who now lives in Austin, Texas. Her Instagram handle is @kaityylane.

Kaity listed her job on The Bachelor as an “ER Travel Nurse.” In January 2022, she posted an Instagram photo of her with a dog named Doc at Kingston General Hospital. “Just what the doctor ordered💙🚑” she captioned the post. According to her Instagram, she graduated from Laurentian University with a degree in nursing in June 2019. “Nursing school survivor🎓🤪,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her at her graduation at the time.

Read Kaity’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Kaity is 100% wife material! The Canadian nurse is not only passionate about her career but she’s got a great sense of humor and is extremely down to earth. Kaity is looking for her forever Prince Charming and says, “I truly hope to find love. I have so much love to give to the right man.” Hopefully, Zach is the right man for her! Kaity can’t wait to start a family and said that if a man didn’t want kids, that would be a dealbreaker for her. Will Zach be the one to show this beauty that true love is out there? Only time will tell.

Fun Facts:

• Kaity grew up figure skating.

• Kaity isn’t afraid of sliding into the DMs.

• Kaity LOVES roller coasters. Like, looooves them.

• Kaity enjoys swimming but hates that sharks may be swimming underneath her.”



Jessica “Jess” Girod

Age: 23

Hometown: Winter Springs, Florida

Job: E-Commerce Coordinator

Jessica “Jess” Girod is a 23-year-old from the Winter Springs, Florida and Orlando, Florida area. Her Instagram handle is @jessicagirod. “just a girl looking for a fairytale romance worthy of a tswift love song ✨🌹 #surprise!!! Tune in #TheBachelor premieres January 23 on ABC,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Jess listed her job on The Bachelor as an “E-Commerce Coordinator.” According to her Linkedin, Jess has worked as a Merchandise Coordinator in Women’s Contemporary clothing at Neiman Marcus Group since January 2022. Before that, she was an Anesthesia Consultant at Lotus Medical Staffing, a Sales Representative at Tally and Fin and a Customer Service Representative at BB Studios. She graduated from Florida state University with a degree in Retail Entrepreneurship and Merchandising in 2021.

Read Jess’ Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Jess is a sweet soul from Orlando, Florida, who says Zach is her dream man! While Jess is one of the younger women, she is mature, knows what she wants in a partner and doesn’t want to settle for anything less than her soul mate. Jess describes herself as a hopeless romantic and is ready for her fairytale romance worthy of a Taylor Swift love song. Jess comes from a big Puerto Rican family and hopes Zach is ready for her to spice up his life. Jess hopes Zach is as excited about her as she is about him!

Fun Facts:

• Jess’s favorite date activity is playing with puppies.

• Jess doesn’t leave the house without sunscreen. Ever.

• Jess could play Bananagrams all day and never get bored.”



Holland Parsons

Age: 24

Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida

Job: Insurance Marketer

Holland Parsons is a 24-year-old from Boca Raton, Florida. Her Instagram handle is @hollandparsons.

Holland listed her job on The Bachelor as an “Insurance Marketer.” According to her Instagram biography, she graduated from Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina.

Read Holland’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Holland is a spunky and confident woman who needs a man who can keep up with her energy! The top things Holland is looking for in a relationship are unwavering commitment, loyalty and a genuine personality. Oh, and he also MUST love wine and sushi. Hope you’re listening, Zach! Pilates and spending time at the beach in her home state of Florida are also important parts of Holland’s life, and it would be a huge plus if she could meet someone to enjoy her favorite things with her. Holland knows what she wants, and good luck to anyone who tries to stop her!

Fun Facts:

• Holland loves yachting with her girls.

• Holland does not function without air conditioning.

• Holland’s favorite TV show is ‘The Bachelor.'”



Greer Blitzer

Age: 24

Hometown: Bellaire, Texas

Job: Medical Sales Representative

Greer Blitzer is a 24-year-old from the Bellaire, Texas and Houston, Texas, Area, who now lives in New York City, New York. Her Instagram handle is @cheerio_greerio. “Does this count as a hard launch? 🌹 #TheBachelor premieres January 23 on ABC #TheBachelor#BachelorNation,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Greer listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Medical Sales Representative.” According to her Linkedin, Greer worked as an Account Executive at InMode from December 2020 to August 2022. Before that, she worked as a Sales Executive at Tom James Company and an Account Executive at Hitch Media. She graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing in 2020.

Read Greer’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Greer is a bold, hilarious woman who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. She was born and raised in Houston, Texas, but took a risk and moved to New York City, where she loves living life to the fullest. Greer is loyal and confident and is looking for a partner who can keep up with her quick wit and big personality. She is a hopeless romantic and is a sucker for forehead kisses. Zach, take notes! Will Greer and Zach have the love story of a lifetime?

Fun Facts:

• Greer loves to shop at flea markets.

• Greer says she is never embarrassed.

• Greer can tell a lot about someone by their sushi order.”



Genevieve Mayo

Age: 26

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Job: Neonatal Nurse

Genevie Mayo is a 26-year-old from the Joppa, Maryland, and Baltimore, Maryland. Her full name is Genevie Angele Anabel Mayo-Johnson and her Instagram handle is @pass_themayo. “Surprise!!!! Tune in to #TheBachelor premiering January 23rd on ABC #BachelorNation,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Genevie listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Neonatal Nurse.” According to her Instagram biography, she has a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and is a Registered Nurse.

Read Genevie’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Genevie is definitely the full package, with a smile that lights up every room she walks into! Not only is she a registered nurse, but she’s hoping to be CEO of a hospital one day. Boss moves! When she’s not working, Genevie loves reading Colleen Hoover books, playing sports and spending time with her family. The Maryland native is looking for a loyal and adventurous man and only dates to find the real deal. When Genevie loves, she loves hard and is looking for the right partner to settle down with.

Fun Facts:

• Genevie fears animals that are larger than her.

• Genevie goes hard for the Baltimore Ravens.

• Genevie can drive a stick shift … kind of.”



Gabriella “Gabi” Elnicki

Age: 25

Hometown: Pittsford, Vermont

Job: Senior Account Executive

Gabrielle “Gabi” Elnicki is a 25-year-old from Pittsford, Vermont, who now lives in Houston, Texas. Her Instagram handle is @sprinkling_sunshine. “Like for Gach, comment for Zabi Tune in to #TheBachelor on January 23rd to watch me sprinkle love,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Gabi listed her job on The bachelor as a “Senior Account Executive.” According to her Linkedin, she’s worked as a Senior Account Executive at Calculated Hire since June 2022. She started at the company as a Business Recruiter in 2019 before she was promoted to an Account Executive in March 2020. she’s also worked as a Marketing and Staffing Development Intern at SkyBridge Tactical and a Sales Associate at Miss Behavin. She graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing in 2019. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority.

Read Gabi’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Gabi is ready to find the one! She comes from a very loving family, and her parents’ marriage has been the blueprint for the kind of love she hopes to find. Gabi wants an honest, outdoorsy man who will always put her first. While it may take a little time for Gabi to come out of her shell, once she does, Zach will learn that she’s adventurous, loyal and driven. Gabi is so ready for marriage that she even has her dream wedding venue picked out in Italy on Lake Como. Hope Zach is ready for a destination wedding!

Fun Facts:

• Gabi’s favorite Kardashian is Kris.

• Gabi loves to tailgate.

• Gabi hopes to own her own Pilates studio one day.”



Davia Bunch

Job: 25

Hometown: Roebuck, South Carolina

Job: Marketing Manager

Davia Bunch is a 25-year-old from Roebuck, South Carolina, who now lives in Charleston, South Carolina. Her Instagram handle is @daviaesther. “can’t wait for y’all to meet my new boyfriend ♥️🌹 #TheBachelor premieres January 23 on ABC,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Davia listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Marketing Manager.” According to her Linkedin, Davia has worked as a Marketing Manager at The Design Group since October 2021. Before that, she worked as the Director Scheduling at Joe for South Carolina, an Account Executive and Finance Manager for SPEAK Strategic, and a Marketing Coordinator for South Carolina Women’s Leadership Network. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government in 2020. She minored in Public Relations and Advertising, and Russian.

Davia was the 2018 Miss South Carolina and competed in the 2019 Miss America pageant. She competed against Cat Wong, another contestant on The Bachelor season 27, in the 2018 Miss South Carolina pageant, and they both also attended the University of South Carolina. Davia’s mother died in 2013 of leukemia when she was in high school and her father remarried that year. According to Reality Steve, she then moved to Russia on a dance scholarship, where she struggled with an eating disorder, before coming back to the United States, entering pageants and winning the title of Miss South Carolina.

Read Davia’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Davia is a bold and strong woman who is ready for Mr. Right! While Davia’s life hasn’t always been easy, she’s always persevered and is ready to receive the love she has given to so many others in her life. Davia loves dancing, listening to Lizzo and reading romance novels like “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.” Davia is ready for marriage and wants it soon! She is looking for an honest man who will prioritize their relationship above all else. Hope you’re ready, Zach!

Fun Facts:

• No one has helped Davia through breakups more than Taylor Swift.

• Davia could live on oysters.

• Davia says she can out-burp anyone.”



Christina Mandrell

Age: 26

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Job: Content Creator

Christina Mandrell is a 26-year-old from Hendersonville, Tennessee, who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee. “It’s giving… the most dramatic season yet😉🌹 #hardlaunch #thebachelor,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Christina listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Content Creator.” At the time of The Bachelor season 27 premiere, Christin had more than 40,000 followers on Instagram and had done partnerships with brands like Donna Bella Hair, 1st Phorm and DreamCloud Mattress. Christina was also one of five Bachelor season 27 contestants who met Zach at The Bachelorette season 19 finale, along with Brooklyn Willie, Brianna Thorbourne, Cat Wong and Bailey Brown. Christina is divorced is the mom to a daughter named Blakely. Christina is also the niece of country singer, Barbara Mandrell, according to Reality Steve. Barbara is a two-time Grammy-winning country singer who was considered one of the most successful country music artists of the 1970s and 1980s. She was best known for songs like “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed”, “(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don’t Want to Be Right”, “Years”, “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool”, “‘Till You’re Gone” and “One of a Kind Pair of Fools.”

Read Christina’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Christina is ready for her perfect, fairytale love story! She is a mom to her amazing 5-year-old daughter, Blakely, who she lives to make happy. Since getting divorced, Christina has been searching for her perfect man but must be selective since she and her daughter are in this together. Christina is looking for a partner she can trust unconditionally and is open-minded to whatever life throws their way. Will Christina get the fairytale ending that she has always wanted with Zach? Only time will tell!

Fun Facts:

• Christina wants to learn how to hula dance.

• Christina considers herself a grandma to her daughter’s pet turtle.

• Christina’s favorite sport is CrossFit.”



Charity Lawson

Age: 26

Hometown: Columbus, Georgia

Job: Child and Family Therapist

Charity Lawson is a 26-year-old from Columbus, Georgia, who now lives in Auburn, Alabama. Her Instagram handle is @charitylawson. “my best kept secret is out.. if you didn’t know, well now you do. 🫶🏾 Tune into the @bachelorabc January 23rd @ 8PM EST,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Charity listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Child and Family Therapist.” According to her Linkedin, she’s worked as a Child Advocacy Center Therapist at Tri-County CAC since July 2021. Before that, she worked as a Special Education Aide at Muscoee County School District. She graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation and Disability in 2018. She also earned a Master of Education and Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Auburn University in May 2022.

Read Charity’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“It’s easy to see what makes Charity such a great catch! With a smile that lights up the room, a great career and a sweet personality to match, Charity is the total package! The Georgia beauty takes her name as a call to love and care for people and has built her life on that purpose. Charity is a mental health therapist and is extremely passionate about helping people live their best lives. Now, she is ready to receive the love she gives to so many others! Charity hopes her future husband is honest, loyal and shares similar morals. She says she is really excited to meet Zach and thinks the two of them could be a perfect match on paper. Time will tell if they’re also a perfect match in person!

Fun Facts:

• Charity’s all-time favorite movie is ‘The Notebook.’

• Charity wants to move to Walt Disney World one day.

• Charity throws a mean axe.”

Catherine “Cat” Wong

Age: 26

Hometown: Chevy Chase, Maryland

Job: Professional Dancer

Catherine “Cat” Wong is a 26-year-old from Chevy Chase, Maryland, who now lives in New York City, New York. She also uses the last name “Carter.” Her Instagram handle is @kitty_cat20_. “Absolutely no one saw this coming… 😏 SAD BOI HOURS 8pm every Monday starting January 23rd on ABC! 🌹❤️ #BachelorNation #TheBachelor #LOVEYA!,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Cat listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Professional Dancer.” Her Instagram biography describes her as an “artist,” “actress” and “dancer.” According to her Backstage profile, Cat has starred in Apple TV+’s Severance and commercials for Kaiser Permanent and Merge Mansion. She graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in Mass Communications, Public Relations and social Work in 2019. She also trained at the Broadway Dance Center in Musical Theatre, Hip-Hop, Street Style, Jazz and Ballet.

Cat was also one of five Bachelor season 27 contestants who met Zach at The Bachelorette season 19 finale, along with Brooklyn Willie, Brianna Thorbourne, Christina Mandrell and Bailey Brown. Cat and Davia Bunch, another contestant on The Bachelor season 27, attended the University of South Carolina at the same time and competed against each other at the 2018 Miss South Carolina pageant, which Davia won.

Read Cat’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“When it comes to living life to the fullest, Cat likes to just go for it! Cat is a free spirit who isn’t afraid to be silly and always tries to keep a positive attitude. Cat loves living in New York City, is passionate about dancing and enjoys a picnic in the park. Cheese and crackers in Central Park with Cat? Sounds like a dreamy one-on-one date to us! Cat is ready to find someone who accepts her for who she is and will make her a priority. Cat believes true love is within reach, and we hope she’s right!

Fun Facts:

• Cat LOVES hot dogs.

• Cat doesn’t do dinner dates.

• Cat was a sailing instructor in high school. She dreams of sailing around the world.”



Cara Ammon

Age: 27

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Job: Corporate Recruiter

Cara Ammon is a 27-year-old from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who now lives in New York City, New York. Her Instagram handle is @carakristine. “If you’re reading this it’s too late… 🌹 #TheBachelor premieres January 23 on ABC,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Cara listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Corporate Recruiter.” According to her Linkedin, she’s worked as a Recruiter in Corporate and Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan since 2021. Before that, she worked as a Lateral Recruiter in Investment Banking at Guggenheim Partners. She graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administrtion and Management in 2017.

Read Cara’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Cara is as ambitious and driven as she is beautiful. She really has her life figured out, from her career to her social life, but there’s one major piece missing ― a husband. Cara has tried dating apps and being set up, but she is way more excited about this new, unique opportunity to find love with Zach. When she isn’t hustling in the office, she’s jamming out to Justin Bieber while walking around New York City. Cara is hoping to meet an ambitious and intelligent man and hopes she feels sparks flying with Zach!

Fun Facts:

• Nothing upsets Cara more than seeing garbage on the sidewalk.

• Cara loves Christmas music.

• Cara is not a good cook, but she is great at ‘assembling meals.'”



Brooklyn Willie

Age: 25

Hometown: Mineola, Texas

Job: Rodeo Racer

Brooklyn Willie is a 25-year-old from Mineola Texas, who now lives in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Her Instagram handle is @brooklynwillie. “Can I steal you for #TheBachelor premiere on January 23rd on ABC?🌹❤️,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Brooklyn listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Rodeo Racer.” According to her Linkedin, she graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Sciences in 2020. Brooklyn was also one of five Bachelor season 27 contestants who met Zach at The Bachelorette season 19 finale, along with Cat Wong, Brianna Thorbourne, Christina Mandrell and Bailey Brown.

Read Brooklyn’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Brooklyn is a rodeo country girl ready to saddle up for the love story of a lifetime! At just 13 years old, Brooklyn discovered her passion for horse barrel racing and went on to study animal science. One day, she dreams of being a professional rodeo cowgirl and horse trainer. But now, Brooklyn works as a lab designer for an oral surgery practice where she custom designs teeth for life-changing dental procedures. Zach, get ready to say cheese and show off those pearly whites! Brooklyn hasn’t had the easiest path when it comes to her relationship history, so she’s ready for a fresh start with the Bachelor. Will Zach be the perfect cowboy for this fun-loving cowgirl? Only time will tell.

Fun Facts:

• Brooklyn would love to be able to teleport.

• Brooklyn is a two-stepping pro.

• Brooklyn loves to start her day with a delicious breakfast burrito.”



Brianna Thorbourne

Age: 24

Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey

Job: Entrepreneur

Brianna Thorbourne is a 24-year-old from Jersey City, New Jersey. Her Instagram handle is @iambriannakay. “Love is in the air 🌹 Ready for more? Catch me on The Bachelor January 23 on ABC ♥️,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Brianna listed her job on The Bachelor as an “Entrepreneur.” According to her Linkedin, Brianna is the founder of the cosmetics brand Bourne Beauty, which she launched in April 2021. Before that, she was the Search Coordinator of Dore Partnership and an Executive Assistant at Elite Realty NJ. She graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication and Media Studies. Brianna is also a model and represented by State Management. She describes herself as a “Storyteller,” “Model” and “Entrepreneur” in her Instagram biography. Brianna was also one of five Bachelor season 27 contestants who met Zach at The Bachelorette season 19 finale, along with Cat Wong, Brooklyn Willie, Christina Mandrell and Bailey Brown, and received America’s First Impression Rose.

Read Brianna’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Brianna is a boss woman looking to add some love to her life! She is smart, entrepreneurial and creative, which lead to her owning a successful beauty company at just 24 years old. Brianna is giving She-E-O vibes! Now that her career is in such a good spot, she seems to have everything in place except for a man. Brianna is a woman of the world and even lived in Paris for a few years growing up. So, she is looking for a ride-or-die partner with whom she can travel to new places. Brianna has high expectations, but she’s truly hopeful that Zach could be the man for her!

Fun Facts:

• Brianna hopes to go cage diving with sharks one day.

• Brianna created her own language as a child.

• Brianna does not do ‘Netflix and chill.'”



Becca Serrano

Age: 25

Hometown: Burbank, California

Job: Nursing Student

Becca Serrano is a 25-year-old from Burbank, California. Her Instagram handle is @iambeccaserrano. “The wait is finally over! Get your popcorn ready 🍿 Catch me on the #thebachelor #bachelornation #TheBachelorpremieresJanuary23onABC,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season. Becca listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Nursing Student.”

Read Becca’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Becca is incredible. She is a nursing student who has always put others before herself and dedicates her life to helping people. She comes from a close-knit Mexican American family and was raised by her mom, who she says is the person she loves most in this world. When it comes to what she wants in a partner, Becca is looking for someone she has a natural chemistry with who isn’t afraid to be goofy sometimes. She is hoping to meet a man who is as loyal, honest and supportive as she is. Becca is here to find her perfect match and hopefully return home with Zach by her side.

Fun Facts:

• Being outdoors relaxes Becca.

• Becca is a sucker for forbidden romance novels.

• Becca wore a lot of beanies in high school and gave off a skater-girl vibe.”

Bailey Brown

Age: 27

Hometown: Brentwood, Tennessee

Job: Executive Recruiter

Bailey Brown s a 27-year-old from the Brentwood, Tennessee and Nashville, Tennessee area. Her Instagram handle is @bailey__brown. “it’s like senior year photos … except this time i’m 27 and looking for love on national television 🌹 #TheBachelor premieres January 23 on ABC #BachelorNation #TheBachelor,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Bailey listed her job on The Bachelor as an “Executive Recruiter.” According to her Linkedin, Bailey has worked as a Senior Executive Recruiter at ForceBrands since August 2022. She started at the company as an Executive Recruiter in August 2021. Before that, she worked as a Marketing + Product Development Specialist at BSG Brands and a Marketing and Events Coordinator at Able. She graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, with a degree in Communication Studies in 2018. Bailey was also one of five Bachelor season 27 contestants who met Zach at The Bachelorette season 19 finale, along with Cat Wong, Brooklyn Willie, Christina Mandrell and Brianna Thorbourne.

Bailey is also the best friend of season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins’ wife, Jessica Clarke. Ben revealed this in an episode of his podcast “Almost Famous” after Bailey met Zach at The Bachelorette season 19 finale in September 2022.

Read Bailey’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Bailey is the perfect combination of loving and loyal. She is truly ready to settle down and meet her dream man! Bailey isn’t on dating apps because she says she’s not looking to date around; she is ready to find the one and thinks “The Bachelor” is the perfect place to do just that. Bailey is passionate about health and wellness and hopes to one day own her own business in the wellness world. She loves traveling and going on an adventure and hopes Zach is also looking for an adventure buddy. Bailey is extremely down to earth, gets along with everyone, and hopes her future husband will bring a similar energy to their relationship. We can’t wait to see if Bailey and Zach hit it off!

Fun Facts:

• Bailey would love to be a professional skydiver.

• Bailey likes her margaritas spicy!

• Bailey named her dog Charlie after Charlie Brown.”

Ariel Frenkel

Age: 28

Hometown: New York City, New York

Job: Marketing Executive

Ariel Frankel is a 28-year-old from New York City, New York. Her Instagram handle is @afrenkel1. “@jessepalmer called me a thrill seeker so here I am #TheBachelor premieres January 23 on ABC 🌹 #BachelorNation #TheBachelor,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Ariel listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Marketing Executive.” According to her Linkedin, Ariel has worked as a freelance Marketing Consultant since June 2022. Before that, she was a B2C Account Planner at Financial Times, a Project Manager at Earl Enterprises and a TV Scripted Assistant at William Morris Endeavor. She graduated from George Washington University with a Bachelor’s of Arts in Organizational Sciences in 2016.

Read Ariel’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Ariel is a thrill-seeker, and here at “The Bachelor,” thrill she will find. Ariel is adventurous, sophisticated, unapologetically herself and is looking for a man who can match her energy! Ariel comes from a big, loving Ukrainian family and is looking to find love like her parents have. She is a woman of the world and has traveled everywhere, from Europe to Asia to South America and more! When she’s not jet-setting, she loves exploring her hometown of New York City by going on long walks and listening to SZA. Ariel is truly hoping that Zach is her perfect match!

Fun Facts:

• Ariel loves to read Architectural Digest.

• Ariel doesn’t do tarantulas under any circumstance.

• Dancing to Abba makes Ariel smile.”



Anastasia Keramidas

Age: 30

Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Job: Content Marketing Manager

Anastasia Keramidas is a 30-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland, who now lives in San Diego, California. Her Instagram handle is @anastasiamidas. “Roses are red violets are blue, I’m feisty but I cry a lot too 🌹🙈 #TheBachelor premieres January 23 on ABC,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

She listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Content Marketing Manager.” According to her Linkedin, she has worked as a Content Marketing Manager at Mint Mobile since November 2020. She is also the owner and content creator of her own blog, AnastasiaMidas.com, which she reported as having more than 22,000 followers. She graduated from St. Mary’s College of Maryland with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology in 2014.

Read Anastasia’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Anastasia is really someone special. She comes from a big, loving Greek family and is ready to find love of her own! When it comes to finding a husband, Anastasia is looking for a mature man who has his life together and knows what he wants. In her free time, Anastasia enjoys watching the ‘Harry Potter’ movies, visiting her family in Greece and vibing out to Rufus Du Sol’s music. Anastasia is done wasting time when it comes to dating and is ready to jump into love with both feet. Will Zach be the man to take the plunge with her? Only time will tell.

Fun Facts:

• Anastasia loves animals but is intimidated by monkeys.

• Anastasia has always felt a strong connection to Cleopatra.

• Anastasia fears the day low-rise skinny jeans become fashionable again.”

Alyssa “Aly” Jacobs

Age: 26

Hometown: Smyrna, Georgia

Job: Healthcare Strategist

Alyssa “Aly” Jacobs is a 26-year-old from the Smyrna, Georgia and Atlanta, Georgia area. Her Instagram handle is @thealyjay. “@thatdoodtexas are you ready to meet your new dad? 🐾🌹 #TheBachelor premieres January 23 on ABC,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Aly listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Healthcare Strategist.” According to her Linkedin, she’s worked as a Project Manager in Strategic Planning at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta since October 2020. Before that, she was a Senior Audit associate at KPMG. She graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

Read Aly’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“With a beautiful smile and a personality to match, Aly is a Southern sweetheart ready to find love! Aly is a hopeless romantic and has even ended serious relationships because her exes weren’t ready for the real deal. She’s the full package and is as passionate about her work in healthcare as she is about Disneyland. Aly hopes Zach can match her energy and is excited to meet a man who’s ready for marriage. Nothing makes her happier than her goldendoodle named Texas, so hopefully, Zach can handle a little puppy love because these two are a package deal!

Fun Facts:

• Aly is a proud collector of porcelain dolls.

• Aly went to the same high school as Beyoncé.

• Aly loves broccolini but hates broccoli.”



Who is The Bachelor 2023, Zach Shallcross?

Who is the Bachelor 2023? The Bachelor season 27 is Zach Shallcross, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Zach was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in the final three. He was announced as the season 27 Bachelor at The Bachelorette season 19 “After the Final Rose” special in September 2022.

“As we know plans can always change last minute, and it won’t be “official” until next Tuesday on the ATFR, but I feel confident in reporting that the next Bachelor is going to be Zach Shallcross,” Reality Steve tweeted in September 2022 before Zach’s announcement. Reality Steve also wrote in a blog post before his confirmation about how Zach was the only contestant from The Bachelorette season 19 that he could see being the season 27 Bachelor after another frontrunner turned the role down. “It means we’re moving on to somebody else. I don’t know who from this season outside of maybe Zach,” Reality Steve wrote in a blog post in September 2022. Variety also reported in September 2022 that Zach was ABC’s top choice to become the next Bachelor, with two sources confirming the news. Zach will be announced as the season 27 Bachelor at The Bachelorette season 19 finale on September 20, 2022. Reality Steve also tweeted a video at the time of Zach filming his introduction for The Bachelor. “But from what I’ve been told, it’s going to be Zach. And here is footage I was sent today from this past Saturday of Zach filming his intro video in Austin,” he tweeted. Page Six also reported in September 2022 that Zach was a frontrunner to become the next Bachelor. “He’s been a frontrunner for a while,” the insider said at the time. “There’s no denying that the audience loves him.”

Zach is a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, but lives in Austin, Texas. His Instagram handle is @zachshall. According to his Bachelorette 2022 bio, Zach describes himself as an “old-fashioned romantic” who loves three things in his life: his mom, his dogs and football. Read Zach’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Zach is an old-fashioned romantic. He loves his mama, his dogs and football but promises he has more love to go around! He’s charismatic, personable and has a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman. Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick. He loves to plan thoughtful surprises, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated. Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!



Fun Facts:

– Zach would love to be Spiderman for a day.

– Zach doesn’t like breakfast. Eggs don’t agree with him.

– Zach loves beach volleyball and is a master of the ‘Top Gun’ high-five.”

Zach listed his job on The Bachelorette as “Tech Executive.” According to his Linkedin, Zach worked as a Senior Cloud Technology Account Executive at Oracle, where he’d worked for three years, at the time he was on The Bachelorette. He was promoted to his current position in September 2021 and had also held roles like Cloud Technology Account Executive and Cloud Technology Consultant. He also worked as a Supervisor at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California, and a Sales Operation Assistant at Gavel Group in Lake Forest, California. He graduated from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo in 2019 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. Zach played Collegiate Division 1 football for Cal Poly for five years. “My role consists of strategically helping business in Houston enhance, extend, and leverage their current software, platform, and infrastructure while educating them on what Oracle’s portfolio has to offer,” Zach’s Linkedin bio read.

Before Zach was confirmed as the season 27 Bachelor, Reality Steve reported on his podcast in September 2022 that Nate Mitchell, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, was offered the role but declined. “In regards to the Bachelor, obviously we’re about three weeks away from any announcement being made, I’m assuming it’s going to be made on the After the Final Rose, if not, within a day or two of that on GMA like they usually do. But after poking around a little bit, asking around, what I can tell you is: I don’t know who the Bachelor’s going to be, but you can cross Nate off the list. I have heard it is not him,” Reality Steve said. “I usually can’t get any details to stuff like that. I have heard, I have no idea if it’s true or not, but I have heard he rejected it, he doesn’t want to do it.” A source also told E! News in August 2022 that Nate was the frontrunner to become the next Bachelor.

The reports also came after Nate was photographed holding hands with a woman at a grocery store in Chicago, Illinois, in August 2022, weeks after he cried over his breakup with Gabby on The Bachelorette season 19 “Men Tell All” special. “Spotted Nate and another girl in Chicago today,” an anonymous source sent to the Instagram account @bachelorettewindmill along with a photo. “They were both holding hands so could be dating?”

While Nate wasn’t the Bachelor 2023, Gabby told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022 that he was her number-one choice as the next lead. “Nate. 100 percent Nate, Nate, Nate!” she said. “He knows how to treat women. He’s so smart, he’s old, he has a great job, he spends his time reading—not reading social media, reading actual books. He has a daughter, so he knows what it’s like to have responsibility. He’s a real, true definition of a man.” Host Jesse Palmer also voted for Nate. “Nate is a standup guy. He’s an amazing person. He’s mature, he has an incredible emotional maturity, he’s vulnerable, he respects women, and he’s a great dad,” Jesse said. “I there’s there’s very few negative things I can say about Nate.” Jesse also had another choice for the next lead. “Are we still saying Pete Davidson? Is that still a choice?” Jesse said. “… I wanna ride that train. Wanna talk about a wild Bachelor season? That would probably be it. We might have to change some of our parameters.”

Gabby and Rachel also voiced their support for two Bachelors like how there were two Bachelorettes on season 19. “We loved each other for it, and loved having one another by one another’s side,” Gabby said of her relationship with Rachel. “I don’t know if men would feel the same, it depends on their relationship, but I think there’s a lot of good to come out of our season.” Rachel added, “I think ultimately if the Bachelors supported each other and loved each other to the extent that Gabby and I do, it could be incredible as well, but they would definitely have to be on the same level as us. Lots to live up to, of course!”

Who is The Bachelor 2023 host?

Who is The Bachelor 2023 host? The Bachelor season 27 host is Jesse Palmer, who was the season 5 Bachelor in 2004 and was the youngest Bachelor in Bachelor Nation history at 24 years old. Jesse hosted his first Bachelor franchise show in 2022 with The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. During The Bachelor season 5 finale, Jesse gave his Final Rose to Jessica Bowlin, but didn’t propose to her. Jesse and Jessica continued to date, but ended their relationship a few weeks after the finale of their Bachelor season aired. In June 2020, Jesse and his girlfriend, Emely Fardo, married in an intimate wedding in New York City. Jesse told Us Weekly in November 2021 that he and Emely planned to marry in Provence, France, before the current health crisis cancelled their wedding date. “We had originally planned a wedding in Provence, France, for summer 2020, which was postponed until summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, but we didn’t want to wait any longer,” he said at the time. “So, we had a small, private and intimate ceremony with close friends who lived in New York City.”

Jesse graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, where he played football for the Florida Gators, in 2001 with a bachelor’s of arts degree in political science and a bachelor’s of science degree in marketing. After graduation, Jesse was drafted by the National Football League to play for the New York Giants. He played with the team for four seasons from 2001 to 2005 as a quarterback. After the New York Giants, Jesse was drafted by the Canadian Football League to play for the Montreal Alouettes. He played with the team until 2005 when he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. He then resigned with the Montreal Alouettes in 2006 before he retired from football in 2007 to pursue a broadcasting career. Since his broadcasting career started, Jesse has worked with networks like Fox, NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and SEC Network. He’s also guest starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and made guest appearances on shows like Recipe to Riches and Good Morning America, and hosted the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship and Holiday Baking Championship.

Jesse was announced as The Bachelor season 26 host in September 2021. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said at the time. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.” The announcement came after Chris Harrison, the former host of Bachelor Nation, confirmed in June 2021 that he had retired as the franchise’s host after 19 years. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Deadline reported at the time that Chris received a mid-range, eight-figure settlement as part of exit plan with ABC, the network that airs the Bachelor franchise, and Warner Bros. Television, the company that produces the Bachelor shows. The magazine also reported that Harrison’s settlement included a nondisclosure agreement. Chris’ decision to retire as Bachelor Nation’s host came after he was slammed for his response to season 25 Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Rachael, the winner of Matt James’ season, faced backlash at the time when photos resurfaced of her at an Old South Antebellum-themed party at Georgia College in 2018. Before the pictures went viral, Rachael was already under controversy after her former high school classmate accused her on TikTok of bullying her and other students for dating Black men. Other TikTok users then exposed Rachael for liking social media photos of her friends in culturally insensitive costumes and with Confederate flags.

Chris came under controversy after he was interviewed about the scandal by season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra. During the interview, Chris asked fans to give Rachael “grace” and explained that he didn’t find the Antebellum party photos offensive because they just looked like pictures a college student takes at a party. Harrison also questioned whether the photos would be considered racially insensitive in 2018 when they were taken. After the interview, many fans slammed Harrison and accused him of excusing Rachael’s behavior.

ABC confirmed in March 2021 that Chris wouldn’t host season 17 of The Bachelorette and would be replaced by Tayshia and Kaitlyn. “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.” He officially retired as the Bachelor Nation’s host in June 2021.

