All the Bachelor Spoilers You Need to Read About How Clayton’s Season Ends & Who Wins

Scroll To See More Images

It’s time, Bachelor Nation. The Bachelor 2022 spoilers Clayton’s winner and season are here, and like The Bachelor seasons that came before his, Clayton’s season is full of twists, turns and lots of drama.

Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, where he was eliminated in eighth place. Clayton was announced as the season 26 Bachelor in November 2021, however, photos of him filming The Bachelor leaked in September 2021, a month before Michelle’s Bachelorette season even premiered.

According to Reality Steve, several contestants from The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston were on the short list to be the next Bachelor, such as Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer, but ABC chose Clayton for his story. “Clayton stood out right off the bat,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Producers ended up going with him because they believed he was the best fit for the role. They wanted to switch things up and go with someone new and someone who hasn’t been in the spotlight yet.”

In an interview with Good Morning America in November 2021, Clayton confirmed that he found love on The Bachelor season 26. “I did find love, and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought,” he said. “I’m just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well.” Clayton also told Good Morning America that came into The Bachelor with a “checklist of sorts” but but the women surprised him when “they brought all of that and so much more.”

So what drama happens on Clayton’s Bachelor season? Read on for The Bachelor 2022 spoilers about Clayton’s winner and season, and what to expect from one of the most dramatic seasons yet.

What are The Bachelor 2022 spoilers for Clayton’s season?

Read on for The Bachelor 2022 spoilers including who won Clayton’s season, who his runner-ups were and when his contestants were eliminated.

Salley Was Engaged a Month Before Clayton’s Bachelor Season Started

Salley Carson, a 26-year-old from Charlottesville, Virginia, was engaged to a man named Avery Buccholz one month before The Bachelor 2022 started filming. Clayton’s Bachelor season started filming on September 29, 2021, and Salley had her Bachelorette party in Mexico as early as August 16, 2021, according to an Instagram photo posted by her friend. Salley and Avery’s wedding date was September 26, 2021 (three days before The Bachelor season 26 started filming), according to their wedding registry page on Crate & Barrel’s website. Salley and Avery broke up a couple weeks before their wedding date, according to Reality Steve.

Salley was the first contestant eliminated on The Bachelor season 26 and didn’t even film her Night One limo entrance, according to Reality Steve. Reality Steve reported that production learned of Salley’s engagement to Avery days before Clayton’s Bachelor season started filming and asked if she still wanted to be on the show, to which she said no. Production told Clayton about Salley’s engagement, and they had a talk in his hotel room, where she told him about her decision to quit his Bachelor season. Clayton is quoted in the premiere saying that the first rose of his Bachelor season was rejected, which was a reference to Salley deciding to not stay on the show.

Avery is a neurosurgeon and an assistant professor of neurosurgery at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. Avery also owns his own practice in Virginia and specializes in “adult degenerative scoliosis, complex spine revisions, and minimally invasive spinal procedures.” Salley, who works as an associate robotics and navigation consultant at Medtronic, nods to Avery’s profession as a neurosurgeon in her bio for The Bachelor, in which she references Grey’s Anatomy couple Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd (who was also a neurosurgeon). Salley is a real-life Meredith Grey looking for her McDreamy. She is a spine surgery robot operator who keeps a tight circle of friends that she likes to have dinner and drinks with but is a career-focused girl who is usually in bed by 11 p.m,” her Bachelor bio reads. “She describes herself as religious, family-oriented and adventurous. She says she wants a man who is loyal, fun and willing to give her lots of attention because, why lie?”

Claire Is Eliminated on Night One After She Drinks Too Much

Claire Heilig, a 28-year-old spray tanner from Virginia Beach, Virginia, is the second contestant eliminated on The Bachelor 2022 after she becomes too drunk and is sent home before the First Rose Ceremony. “We’ve got a drunk girl this season. It does not end well for her,” Reality Steve tweeted. According to Reality Steve, Claire also called Clayton a pussy when he sent her home, which wasn’t aired.

Teddi Gets the First Impression Rose

Teddi Wright, a 24-year-old surgical unit nurse from Highland, California, received Clayton’s First Impression Rose on The Bachelor 2022. Though she received the First Impression Rose, Teddi didn’t have her first One-on-One date with Clayton until the sixth week. Teddi was eliminated at the seventh Rose Ceremony before Hometown Dates and comes in fifth to sixth place, according to Reality Steve. This makes Teddi one of 20-plus Bachelor contestants to receive the First Impression Rose but not win the season. The only Bachelor contestants to receive the First Impression Rose and win the season are Hannah Ann Sluss from The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber and Catherine Giudici from The Bachelor season 17 with Sean Lowe.

Susie, Sarah, Rachel, Serene, Gabby & Teddi Have One-on-One Dates

The six Bachelor 2022 contestants who receive One-on-One dates with Clayton are: Susie Evans (a 28-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia), Sarah Hamrick (a 23-year-old wealth management advisor from New York City, New York), Rachel Recchia (a 25-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida), Serene Russell (a 26-year-old elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma), Gabby Windey (a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado) and Teddi.

Susie (L.A. and Vienna), Sarah (L.A. and Croatia) and Serene (Houston and Vienna) had two One-on-One dates, while Rachel (Houston), Gabby (Toronto) and Teddi (Croatia) had one. Susie had the first One-on-One date of the season in L.A. All six contestants received roses on their One-on-One dates.

The First Group Date Is a Kid’s Birthday Party

The first group date of The Bachelor 2022 was a kid’s birthday party at the Bachelor Mansion, according to Reality Steve, who posted a screenshot of a casting call for children between the ages of nine and 12. “We are looking for 10 fun-loving, sassy, questioning pranksters to attend a kids Birthday Party with our contestants in a Mansion. Strong ‘in the moment’ improvisation skills are required. There will be cake eating, face-painters, games, balloons and all things kids would rather be doing, than a Friday morning in school,” the ad read.

Cassidy Texted Another Man While on Clayton’s Bachelor Season

Cassidy Timbrooks, a 26-year-old executive assistant from Los Angeles, California, was caught texting another man in her hotel room before Night One, which becomes part of the drama on The Bachelor 2022, according to Reality Steve. “There is a woman this season who was texting a guy in the hotel pre-show before she got her phone taken away. This becomes a storyline on the show,” Reality Steve tweeted.

Clayton Takes Away Cassidy’s Group Date Rose & She’s Eliminated

Cassidy receives a Group Date Rose in the week two, but Clayton takes the rose away during the second Rose Ceremony after he was told that Cassidy was texting another man right before The Bachelor 2022 started filming, according to Reality Steve, who also reported that Cassidy is a super fan of The Bachelor. “At the cocktail party before the rose ceremony, it’s found out either because she told someone who then spread it or something to that effect, that Cassidy Timbrooks was still texting a guy while she was in quarantine before she got her phone taken away. This news made it’s way back to Clayton, and even though Cassidy already had a group date rose from that week, he decides to take it away from her and send her home,” Reality Steve wrote.

Gabby Wins One-on-One Time During a Baywatch-Themed Group Date

Gabby Windey, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado, won one-on-one time with Clayton during a Baywatch-themed group date in week three of The Bachelor 2022, according to Reality Steve. She also received the group date rose. “Yesterdays group date was Baywatch themed at the beach. 10 women had to wear the iconic red one piece from the show and compete in life guard related activities. Gabby Windey ‘won’ and got extra time with Clayton,” Reality Steve tweeted.

Gabby Is Dean Unglert & Blake Horstmann’s Ex-Girlfriend

Gabby is the ex-girlfriend of both Dean Unglert from The Bachelorette season 13 with Rachel Lindsay and Blake Horstmann from The Bachelorette season 14 with Becca Kufrin. Dean, who also starred on Bachelor in Paradise season 5 and 6, confirmed the relationship on an episode of his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast in October 2021. “She was, like, one of the main exes. She was my girlfriend from college,” he said. “Producers called me and were like, ‘Hey, we’re thinking of casting this person — what do you think of her? We know that you dated 10 years ago.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, she’s great. If she gets selected for the show, she’ll either win the show or she’ll be the next Bachelorette.’ And I firmly believe that.”

Blake, who was also on Bachelor in Paradise season 6, also confirmed that he dated Gabby for a “couple months” on an episode of the “Behind the Rose” podcast in October 2021. “We like the same girls, man. I didn’t know Dean until obviously, like, 2018, but Gabby was a good friend of one of my very good friends from college, they were roommates,” he said. “I met Gabby long before I was on The Bachelorette, like, I want to say maybe 2015 or 2016. We hung out for a little bit, so I know her very well. And Dean, I don’t know how it came up, but one time, me and Dean were sitting there — I think we were in Buffalo, and he mentioned Gabby — and I was like, ‘How do you know Gabby?’ And he was like, ‘Dude, she was, like, my girl in college, you know, we were in love and blah blah.’”

He continued, “She’s fun. She has a very outgoing personality, very loud, like, when she walks into a room, you know she’s in a room. You never know if the lead is going to be into something like that. You never know if they like the more shy, quiet type or they like the loud, outgoing type, but she’s definitely very loud, very outgoing, she has a lot of friends. So if Clayton’s into that, I see her getting hometowns, for sure. She’s a beautiful woman. … They’re gonna have the football player, cheerleader story line.”

Shanae Is Clayton’s Bachelor Villain

Shanae Ankney, a 29-year-old recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio, is the villain of The Bachelor 2022, according to Reality Steve, who reported that Shanae wasn’t on the winning team of a group date in week four but crashes their party and breaks their trophy, which is seen in the trailer. Shanae also has a fight with Elizabeth Corrigan, a 32-year-old real estate advisor from Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Shanae received a rose during the fourth Rose Ceremony, but became a main storyline in week five, when the other contestants talked about how she wasn’t liked in the house on a group date and were worried if she would also show up on their group date.

Reality Steve also claimed that he was e-mailed other details about Shanae that support her villain edit. “Why Shanae is the villain and the things she did will be shared later. Lets just say there are a few who emailed me pre-filming that won’t be surprised by this news. This isn’t hate. This isn’t “go attack Shanae” now. Every season has a villain. She’s this seasons,” he tweeted. “I feel I have to say this now bc of how Toxic Bachelor Nation reacts when you say anything negative about anyone. Lets not make it more than it is now. She’s the villain. Her level of ‘villainy’ will be for each viewer to determine on their own, & we know there are diff levels.”

Shanae & Genevieve Go on a Two-on-One Date

Shanae and Genevieve Parisi, a 26-year-old bartender from Los Angeles, California, went on a Two-on-One date in the week five, according to Reality Steve, who tweeted videos of Shanae and Genevieve on the date. According to Reality Steve, Shanae and Genevieve took a Maid of the Mist to Dufferin Island Park in Ontario, Canada. He also posted videos of Shanae and Genevieve with Clayton at Queen Victoria Park, where he gave Genevieve a rose and eliminated Shanae.

Clayton Has Sex With Sarah & Rachel

Clayton had sex with both Sarah Hamrick, a 23-year-old wealth management advisor from New York City, New York, and Rachel Recchia, a 25-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, according to Reality Steve. The moment Clayton tells Sarah and Rachel he had sex with them is seen in The Bachelor 2022 trailer, which shows him telling that he was “intimate” with both of them. According to Reality Steve, Clayton told Sarah and Rachel this during the sixth Rose Ceremony in Vienna, Austria, where he eliminated Sarah and gave a rose to Rachel.

The Hometown Dates Are at the Final Four’s Real Hometowns

The Bachelor 2022 is the first Bachelor Nation show since the current health crisis to have Hometown Dates at the final four contestant’s real hometowns. The last season to do this was The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber. For The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston and The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, the final four contestants’ families were brought to the hotel or resort where the show was filming.

Clayton’s final four Bachelor contestants who received Hometown Dates are Susie, Rachel, Serene and Gabby. Susie had the first Hometown Date in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Rachel was second with her Hometown Date in Orlando, Florida. Serene was third with her Hometown Date in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Gabby was fourth with her Hometown Date in Denver, Colorado

Serene Is Eliminated in 4th Place

Serene Russell, a 26-year-old elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was eliminated in fourth place after Hometown Dates. She received two One-on-One dates with Clayton in Houston in week four and at the Hofsburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, in week seven, one week before she was eliminated.

The Final Three Are Susie, Rachel & Gabby

Clayton’s final three Bachelor contestants are Susie, Rachel and Gabby. Susie received her first One-on-One date in Los Angeles, California, in week two (the first One-on-One date of the season) and her second in Vienna, Austria, in week seven. Rachel received one One-on-One date in Houston, Texas, in week four. Gabby also received one One-on-One date in Vienna, Austria, in week five. Susie, Rachel and Gabby had their Fantasy Suite dates in Iceland, where the Final Rose Ceremony was also filmed. In The Bachelor 2022 trailer, Clayton is seen telling his final three contestants that he’s in love with all three of them.

Who wins The Bachelor 2022?

Who won The Bachelor 2022? The winner for The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard hasn’t been confirmed yet, but a Reddit post by @workingbach13 in December 2021 theorized that the winner was either Susie Evans, a 28-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, or Rachel Recchia, a 25-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, who were both in Clayton’s final three Bachelor contestants, along with Gabby Windey, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado.

The post speculated that Susie could’ve won Clayton’s Bachelor season because she was the first of the final three Bachelor contestants to return to social media, which has been consistent with past Bachelor and Bachelorette winners. Susie’s family and friends also follow Clayton on Instagram. A fan account has also posted an alleged screenshot of Susie commenting heart eye emojis on one of Clayton’s recent Instagram photos, which he liked. Susie also received the Pretty Woman date—a.k.a. a date where the lead and the contestant go on a shopping spree—in Vienna, Austria, in week seven, which has been indicative of other Bachelor and Bachelorette winners who have had similar dates, such as Rachel Kirkconnell from The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James; Hannah Ann Sluss from The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber; Becca Kufrin from The Bachelor season 22 with Arie Luyendyk Jr.; and Bryan Abasolo from The Bachelorette season 13 with Rachel Lindsay. Reality Steve also hinted in a tweet in November 2021 that there’s evidence that Susie won Clayton’s Bachelor season. “Do I post pics of Susie from Clayton’s season out last night so the subsequent dissection of the pics, freak out, and speculation from the fans can commence?” he tweeted.

The post, however, also speculated that Rachel could’ve won Clayton’s Bachelor season because she returned to social media at the exact time Clayton did. Rachel’s mom also followed Clayton on Instagram but unfollowed him when filming ended. Rachel Clayton also both liked the same Instagram photo of The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer 20 minutes after it was posted, even though Rachel doesn’t follow Jesse on Instagram. Rachel was also the only contestant from Clayton’s final three that liked season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young’s first photo with her winner, Nayte Olukoya, which Clayton also liked.

It hasn’t been confirmed whether Clayton and his Bachelor winner are engaged, but if he did propose, it’s almost certain that the ring was designed by Neil Lane, a celebrity jeweler, who has created engagement rings for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise since 2008. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, former host Chris Harrison revealed that Bachelor Nation couples have to stay together for a certain amount of time, otherwise they have to return the free engagement ring to Neil Lane. “There’s some rule, after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway,” he said. “But after months… it goes back.”

Lane told StyleCaster in 2016 that he doesn’t know where the rings go, but that he designs them with the hope that the couple to stays together. “I make rings hoping that people stay together forever, but after they get the ring, I don’t have a say in it, and what happens after that, I don’t know,” he said. “Where the ring goes, I have to say, I don’t really know. I just say it goes to ring heaven.”

Where was The Bachelor 2022 filmed?

Read on for where The Bachelor 2022 filmed, including where Hometown Dates were and where the Final Rose Ceremony was shot.

The Bachelor Mansion in Agoura Hills, California

The Bachelor season 26 was the first Bachelor or Bachelorette season since the current health crisis to film at the Bachelor Mansion in Agoura Hills, California. The last season to film at the Bachelor Mansion was The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber. The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James filmed at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania. The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams filmed at the La Quinta Resort and Club in La Quinta, California. The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston filmed at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. The Bachelor season 18 with Michelle Young started filming at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, California, before moving production to to Minnesota and Mexico.

The Bachelor Mansion is a seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate in Agoura Hills, California, about 45 minutes from Los Angeles. The house—which is owned contractor Marshall Haraden, whose family lives in the Bachelor Mansion when The Bachelor and The Bachelorette aren’t filming—was built in the 1800s and is 10,000 square feet. The mansion sits on 10 acres of land and is surrounded by the Santa Monica Mountains. Amenities include a pool, two jacuzzis and a pool table. The Bachelor Mansion was also available to book on Airbnb for $5,828 per night in 2020. According to Reality Steve, the first three Rose Ceremonies were filmed at the Bachelor Mansion, which narrowed the contestants from 30 to 15.

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas, was the second location where The Bachelor season 26 filmed. There was one Rose Ceremony there, which narrowed the contestants from 15 to 12, according to Reality Steve. WARNING SPOILERS: According to Reality Steve, Rachel, a 25-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, had a One-on-One date with Clayton in Houston, which was “small town in Texas”-themed. She received the rose. Serene Russell, a 26-year-old elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, also had a One-on-One date with Clayton at the Galveston Pleasure Pier. Reality Steve also reported that there was a group date football game at NRG Stadium, which was a tackle football game. The winning team received extra time with Clayton. Shanae Ankney, a 29-year-old recruiter from Sycamore, Ohio, was on the losing team and crashed the winning team’s party and broke their trophy, according to Reality Steve.

Toronto & Vancouver, Canada

After Houston, The Bachelor season 26 filmed in Toronto and Vancouver, Canada. There was one Rose Ceremony in Vancouver, which narrowed the contestants from 12 to nine, according to Reality Steve. Reality Steve reported that, on the flight from Houston to Toronto, Clayton’s Bachelor contestants told people they were a Bachelorette party for “Jessica” to avoid spoilers and were seen singing “The Boy Is Mine.” For past seasons, Reality Steve reported that other Bachelor or Bachelorette casts have told people were teams for sports like soccer or lacrosse. There was one group date at the archeo restaurant in Toronto, where there was a roast by Canadian comedian Russell Peters. There was also a date in the Distillery District. WARNING SPOILERS: Shanae and Genevieve Parisi, a 26-year-old bartender from Los Angeles, California, went on a Two-on-One date in the week five in Canada, according to Reality Steve, who tweeted videos of Shanae and Genevieve on the date. According to Reality Steve, Shanae and Genevieve took a Maid of the Mist to Dufferin Island Park in Ontario, Canada. He also posted videos of Shanae and Genevieve with Clayton at Queen Victoria Park, where he gave Genevieve a rose and eliminated Shanae.

Hvar, Croatia

Hvar, Crotia, was the fourth location where The Bachelor season 26 filmed. There was one Rose Ceremony there, where the contestants were narrowed from nine to seven, according to Reality Steve, who also tweeted a screenshot of a casting call for extras in Croatia, which paid 35 euros. WARNING SPOILERS: Teddi Wright, a 24-year-old surgical unit nurse from Highland, California, and Sarah Hamrick, a 23-year-old wealth management advisor from New York City, New York, both have One-on-One dates in Croatia and both receive roses.

Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria, was the fifth location where The Bachelor season 26 filmed. There was one Rose Ceremony there, which narrowed the contestants from seven to four. WARNING SPOILERS: Both Serene, and Susie Evans, a 28-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, had One-on-One dates in Vienna and both received roses. Serene and Clayton had their date at Hofsburg Palace.

Hometown Dates

The Bachelor 2022 is the first Bachelor Nation show since the current health crisis to have Hometown Dates at the final four contestant’s real hometowns. The last season to do this was The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber. For The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, The Bachelorette season 16 with Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston and The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, the final four contestants’ families were brought to the hotel or resort where the show was filming. Clayton’s final four Bachelor contestants who received Hometown Dates are Susie, Rachel, Serene and Gabby. See below for where their Hometown Dates were and when they were filmed in order.

Susie – Virginia Beach, Virginia

Rachel – Orlando, Florida

Serene – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Gabby – Denver, Colorado

Iceland

Iceland was the final location where The Bachelor season 26 filmed. Fantasy Suites and the Final Rose Ceremony were also filmed in Iceland, according to Reality Steve.

Who is The Bachelor 2022, Clayton Echard?

In case you didn’t know: Clayton Echard is The Bachelor 2022. Clayton, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young. He was eliminated in week six in eighth place. He was sent home after a One-on-One date with Michelle, who told him that there’s “something missing” between them. “I just want to find love so badly,” he said in a confessional interview after his elimination. “And have a family. And start that chapter of my life. I want it more than anything else. I’ll do whatever it takes to get there. Whatever it takes.” After his elimination, Clayton received a letter from Michelle’s student, who cheers him on. “This just shows me I want kids one day,” Clayton said as he read the letter. The episode also shows a producer asking the student what should be next for Clayton, to which the student says, “He’ll be the next Bachelor.”

So who is The Bachelor 2022, Clayton Echard? According to his Linkedin, Clayton graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in health professions and related clinical sciences. He’s also set to earn a Master of Business Administration in health and healthcare from Southeast Missouri State University in 2023. Clayton has worked a sales representative at Stryker, a medical devices company, since January 2018. He was hired in 2016 as a sales associate.

While at the University of Missouri, Clayton was a division 1 collegiate athlete for the university’s football team, the Missouri Tigers. After graduation, he was a professional NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks from August to September 2016. “After outperforming 4 other tight ends on a tryout basis with the Seattle Seahawks, I signed on as a free agent. While there, I practiced daily with the team and played in 4 preseason games. I made it past the first round of cuts, however, I was not able to make the final roster. Nonetheless, it was a unique experience that I was blessed to be a part of,” Clayton’s Linkedin reads. According to his Instagram, @claytonechard, Clayton is also a former freestyle rapper and refers to himself as a “washed-up athlete.” He confirmed that his current industry is still orthopaedic sales.

In his bio for Michelle’s Bachelorette season, Clayton described his “perfect woman” as someone who is “funny, independent, intelligent and athletic enough to join him at the gym for a workout.” “Clayton is a Missouri thoroughbred who has it all – good looks, a great job and a wonderful family,” his bio read. “The only thing missing is the perfect woman with whom to share his life. His dream woman is funny, independent, intelligent and athletic enough to join him at the gym for a workout. He wants to find something truly special and is willing to put in the hard work to find love that will last forever. Clayton is so excited to meet Michelle and loves that she has a passion for her career. His mom is a teacher just like Michelle, and he finds it impressive that she’s made this journey work without having to take time away from her students. Clayton truly believes that Michelle could be the perfect match for him. Will they hit it off?”

For his fun facts, Clayton listed the following:

– Clayton had a mohawk in college.

– Clayton’s rapping alter ego is named Clay-Doh.

– Clayton would love to own multiple gyms

Who is The Bachelor 2022 host?

Who is The Bachelor 2022 host? The Bachelor season 26 host is Jesse Palmer, who was the season 5 Bachelor in 2004 and was the youngest Bachelor in Bachelor Nation history at 24 years old. During The Bachelor season 5 finale, Jesse gave his Final Rose to Jessica Bowlin, but didn’t propose to her. Jesse and Jessica continued to date, but ended their relationship a few weeks after the finale of their Bachelor season aired. In June 2020, Jesse and his girlfriend, Emely Fardo, married in an intimate wedding in New York City. Jesse told Us Weekly in November 2021 that he and Emely planned to marry in Provence, France, before the current health crisis cancelled their wedding date. “We had originally planned a wedding in Provence, France, for summer 2020, which was postponed until summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, but we didn’t want to wait any longer,” he said at the time. “So, we had a small, private and intimate ceremony with close friends who lived in New York City.”

Jesse graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, where he played football for the Florida Gators, in 2001 with a bachelor’s of arts degree in political science and a bachelor’s of science degree in marketing. After graduation, Jesse was drafted by the National Football League to play for the New York Giants. He played with the team for four seasons from 2001 to 2005 as a quarterback. After the New York Giants, Jesse was drafted by the Canadian Football League to play for the Montreal Alouettes. He played with the team until 2005 when he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. He then resigned with the Montreal Alouettes in 2006 before he retired from football in 2007 to pursue a broadcasting career. Since his broadcasting career started, Jesse has worked with networks like Fox, NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and SEC Network. He’s also guest starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and made guest appearances on shows like Recipe to Riches and Good Morning America, and hosted the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship and Holiday Baking Championship.

Jesse was announced as The Bachelor season 26 host in September 2021. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said at the time. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.” The announcement came after Chris Harrison, the former host of Bachelor Nation, confirmed in June 2021 that he had retired as the franchise’s host after 19 years. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Deadline reported at the time that Chris received a mid-range, eight-figure settlement as part of exit plan with ABC, the network that airs the Bachelor franchise, and Warner Bros. Television, the company that produces the Bachelor shows. The magazine also reported that Harrison’s settlement included a nondisclosure agreement. Chris’ decision to retire as Bachelor Nation’s host came after he was slammed for his response to season 25 Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Rachael, the winner of Matt James’ season, faced backlash at the time when photos resurfaced of her at an Old South Antebellum-themed party at Georgia College in 2018. Before the pictures went viral, Rachael was already under controversy after her former high school classmate accused her on TikTok of bullying her and other students for dating Black men. Other TikTok users then exposed Rachael for liking social media photos of her friends in culturally insensitive costumes and with Confederate flags.

Chris came under controversy after he was interviewed about the scandal by season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra. During the interview, Chris asked fans to give Rachael “grace” and explained that he didn’t find the Antebellum party photos offensive because they just looked like pictures a college student takes at a party. Harrison also questioned whether the photos would be considered racially insensitive in 2018 when they were taken. After the interview, many fans slammed Harrison and accused him of excusing Rachael’s behavior.

ABC confirmed in March 2021 that Chris wouldn’t host season 17 of The Bachelorette and would be replaced by Tayshia and Kaitlyn. “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.” He officially retired as the Bachelor Nation’s host in June 2021.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.