Here’s When All of Clayton’s ‘Bachelor’ Contestants Are Eliminated & Who Makes It to the End

If you already have a fan favorite, you may want to know what The Bachelor 2022 elimination order for Clayton’s season is to know whether your frontrunner makes it to the end or is cut before the Final Rose Ceremony.

Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, where he was eliminated in eighth place. Clayton was announced as the season 26 Bachelor in November 2021, however, photos of him filming The Bachelor leaked in September 2021, a month before Michelle’s Bachelorette season even premiered.

According to Reality Steve, several contestants from The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston were on the short list to be the next Bachelor, such as Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer, but ABC chose Clayton for his story. “Clayton stood out right off the bat,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Producers ended up going with him because they believed he was the best fit for the role. They wanted to switch things up and go with someone new and someone who hasn’t been in the spotlight yet.”

In an interview with Good Morning America in November 2021, Clayton confirmed that he found love on The Bachelor season 26. “I did find love, and I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than what I had thought,” he said. “I’m just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well.” Clayton also told Good Morning America that came into The Bachelor with a “checklist of sorts” but but the women surprised him when “they brought all of that and so much more.”

So what is The Bachelor 2022 elimination order for Clayton’s season? Ahead are The Bachelor week-by-week eliminations we know so far, including who Clayton’s finalists are and who he cut before the end. (For more Bachelor 2022 spoilers, click here.)

Week 1 Eliminations

Salley Carson (Eliminated Outside of Rose Ceremony)

Hometown: Greenville, SC

Age: 26

Claire Heilig (Eliminated Outside of Rose Ceremony)

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Age: 28

Daria Rose

Hometown: Baldwin, NY

Age: 24

Hailey Malles

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Age: 26

Ivana Noble

Hometown: Snellville, GA & Enterprise, AL

Age: 31

Jane Paik

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Age: 33

Lindsay Rae Dobbs

Hometown: Warner Robins, GA

Age: 27

Samantha Jeffries

Hometown: Dayton, OH

Age: 26

Rianna Hockaday.

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, TX

Age: 26

Week 2 Eliminations

Cassidy Timbrooks (Eliminated Outside of Rose Ceremony)

Hometown: Cave Creek, AZ

Age: 26

Ency Abedin

Hometown: Burbank, CA

Age: 28

Kate Gallivan

Hometown: Clarksville, TN

Age: 32

Tessa Tookes

Hometown: Stamford, CT

Age: 26

Week 3 Eliminations

Elizabeth Corrigan

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO

Age: 32

Kira Mengistu

Hometown: Greensboro, NC

Age: 32

Melina Nasab

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Age: 27

Week 4 Eliminations

Jill Chin

Hometown: Scituate, RI

Age: 26

Sierra Jackson

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

Age: 26

Lyndsey Windham

Hometown: Orange, TX

Age: 28

Week 5 Eliminations

Shanae Ankney (Eliminated Outside of Rose Ceremony)

Hometown: Sycamore, OH

Age: 29

Hunter Haag

Hometown: Lake Wylie, SC

Age: 28

Marlena Wesh

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Age: 30

Week 6 Eliminations

Eliza Isichei

Hometown: Berlin, Germany

Age: 25

Mara Agreat

Hometown: Cherryhill, NJ

Age: 32

Week 7 Eliminations

Genevieve Parisi (Eliminated Outside of Rose Ceremony)

Hometown: Rehoboth, MA

Age: 26

Sarah Hamrick

Hometown: Spartanburg, SC

Age: 23

Teddi Wright

Hometown: Redlands, CA

Age: 24

Fourth Place

Serene Russell

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

Age: 26

Final Three

Gabby Windey

Hometown: O’Fallon, IL

Age: 30

Rachel Recchia

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Age: 25

Susie Evans

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Age: 28

Who is The Bachelor 2022, Clayton Echard?

In case you didn’t know: Clayton Echard is The Bachelor 2022. Clayton, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young. He was eliminated in week six in eighth place. He was sent home after a One-on-One date with Michelle, who told him that there’s “something missing” between them. “I just want to find love so badly,” he said in a confessional interview after his elimination. “And have a family. And start that chapter of my life. I want it more than anything else. I’ll do whatever it takes to get there. Whatever it takes.” After his elimination, Clayton received a letter from Michelle’s student, who cheers him on. “This just shows me I want kids one day,” Clayton said as he read the letter. The episode also shows a producer asking the student what should be next for Clayton, to which the student says, “He’ll be the next Bachelor.”

So who is The Bachelor 2022, Clayton Echard? According to his Linkedin, Clayton graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in health professions and related clinical sciences. He’s also set to earn a Master of Business Administration in health and healthcare from Southeast Missouri State University in 2023. Clayton has worked a sales representative at Stryker, a medical devices company, since January 2018. He was hired in 2016 as a sales associate.

While at the University of Missouri, Clayton was a division 1 collegiate athlete for the university’s football team, the Missouri Tigers. After graduation, he was a professional NFL player for the Seattle Seahawks from August to September 2016. “After outperforming 4 other tight ends on a tryout basis with the Seattle Seahawks, I signed on as a free agent. While there, I practiced daily with the team and played in 4 preseason games. I made it past the first round of cuts, however, I was not able to make the final roster. Nonetheless, it was a unique experience that I was blessed to be a part of,” Clayton’s Linkedin reads. According to his Instagram, @claytonechard, Clayton is also a former freestyle rapper and refers to himself as a “washed-up athlete.” He confirmed that his current industry is still orthopaedic sales.

In his bio for Michelle’s Bachelorette season, Clayton described his “perfect woman” as someone who is “funny, independent, intelligent and athletic enough to join him at the gym for a workout.” “Clayton is a Missouri thoroughbred who has it all – good looks, a great job and a wonderful family,” his bio read. “The only thing missing is the perfect woman with whom to share his life. His dream woman is funny, independent, intelligent and athletic enough to join him at the gym for a workout. He wants to find something truly special and is willing to put in the hard work to find love that will last forever. Clayton is so excited to meet Michelle and loves that she has a passion for her career. His mom is a teacher just like Michelle, and he finds it impressive that she’s made this journey work without having to take time away from her students. Clayton truly believes that Michelle could be the perfect match for him. Will they hit it off?”

For his fun facts, Clayton listed the following:

– Clayton had a mohawk in college.

– Clayton’s rapping alter ego is named Clay-Doh.

– Clayton would love to own multiple gyms

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

