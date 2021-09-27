The Next ‘Bachelor’ Cast Is Here & It Includes a Contestant Who Was Engaged a Month Ago

Scroll To See More Images

More roses. The Bachelor 2022 contestants for Clayton Echard’s season are here, and they included an Olympian, a real estate agent who works at the same office as the Selling Sunset cast, and a woman who was engaged less than a month before filming started.

Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old from Eureka, Missouri, is the season 26 Bachelor. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young and was confirmed as the next Bachelor in September 2021 after he was photographed filming promotions for the new season in his hometown in Missouri. So who is Bachelor Clayton? Well, according to his Linkedin, Clayton is an orthopaedic sales representative and works for Stryer, a medical technology company, in Columbia, Missouri. Clayton graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in health professions and related clinical sciences. He’s also set to graduate from Southeast Missouri State University in 2023 with a master’s of business administration.

While at the University of Missouri, Clayton was a devision 1 collegiate athlete. After graduation, he played as a tight end for the Seattle Seahawks, but didn’t make the final roster. “After outperforming 4 other tight ends on a tryout basis with the Seattle Seahawks, I signed on as a free agent. While there, I practiced daily with the team and played in 4 preseason games. I made it past the first round of cuts, however, I was not able to make the final roster. Nonetheless, it was a unique experience that I was blessed to be a part of,” he wrote on his Linkedin. In his Instagram bio, Clayton refers to himself as a “former freestyle rapper” and a “washed-up athlete.”

According to a September 2021 report by The Hollywood Reporter, several contestants from The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston—including Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer—were considered to be the next Bachelor, but in the end, ABC decided on Clayton because he has a story that “resonated most with producers, who leaned toward giving the newcomer a second chance.” So who are The Bachelor 2022 contestants who will be on Clayton’s season? Read on for all The Bachelor 2022 contestants who will be on The Bachelor season 26—including an Olympian, an NFL cheerleader and a Disney World character performer.

Breauna Jade Kading

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Age: 28

Breauna, whose Instagram is @breaunajade_, is a partner relations manager for X-team, a software development company, in Los Angeles, according to her Linkedin. “Building your software engineering teams by day,” he Instagram bio reads. She currently lives in Austin, Texas. She graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies. She’s also a co-host of the podcast, Strong Coffee Club.

Cassidy Timbrooks

Hometown: Cave Creek, AZ

Age: 26

Cassidy, whose Instagram is @cassidytimbrooks, is from Arizona but lives in Santa Monica, California. She works as an executive regional recruiter for Titanium Recruiting Inc., a recruitment company, according to her Linkedin. She graduated from Arizona State University in 2016 with an associate’s degree in business administration and management. She also lived in Boston for a time, where she was a bartender at Legal Sea Foods, Stephanie’s On Newbury, Scampo and Fox Restaurants. “taker of great risks. believer in the grander plan,” her Instagram bio reads.

Claire Heilig

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Age: 28

Claire, whose Instagram is @claireheilig, lives in Virginia Beach, Virginia. She’s the regional director of cosmetics at Anne Arundel Dermatology, according to her Linkedin. In her Instagram bio, Claire notes that she’s a cosmetic dermatologist and a spray tan artist with Island Toned, a spray tan salon in Virginia.

Daria Rose

Hometown: Baldwin, NY

Age: 24

Daria, whose Instagram is @darilynmonrosee, lives in New York City. Her most recent job was as a legal intern at Sony Music from July to August 2021, according to her Linkedin. She’s a law student at Yale Law School, where she’s set to graduated from in 2022. She also attended Harvard University from 2015 to 2019.

Eliza Isichei

Hometown: Berlin, Germany

Age: 25

Eliza, whose Instagram is @lizaisichei, worked in Berlin, Germany, as an influencer marketing coordinator at Junique, a poster company, from March 2020 to March 2021, according to her Linkedin. Her most recent job was as a talent coordinator at Gleam Futures, a talent management firm, in Los Angeles from August 2021 to September 2021. She graduated from the University of Florida in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications. She also attended Richmond, The American University in London, where she studied journalism, as well as John F. Kennedy High School in Berlin.

Elizabeth Corrigan

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO

Age: 32

Elizabeth, whose Instagram is @ecorrigan5280, is a contestant on The Bachelor season 26.

Ency Abedin

Hometown: Burbank, CA

Age: 28

Ency, whose Instagram is @ency_abedin, lives in Los Angeles. She’s Korean-Iranian-American, according to her Instagram bio.

Gabby Windey

Hometown: O’Fallon, IL

Age: 30

Gabby, whose Instagram handle is @gabriela.windey, was a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos. She became the first female winner of the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award in April 2021. “Windey is the first female and NFL cheerleader in the history of the award, which has traditionally been awarded to NFL players,” Pop Warner Little Scholars wrote in a press release. “Both Windey and Duvarney-Tardif’s selflessness and commitment to helping others are an embodiment of sacrifice and teamwork, making them model representatives for young student-athletes across the nation.”

Gabby also worked as a registered nurse in the medical ICU at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. “We’re all leaning on each other, and it really becomes a new normal kind of fast,” she told The Athletic in 2020 of working on the frontlines of the current health crisis. “All of health care is ever-changing because we’re always trying to make sure we’re doing things the best way, which comes with evidence-based practice and re-evaluating the way we’re doing things. So we are used to change. But it is hard and, of course, this is different because of the seriousness of it and how many people it’s affecting.”

Genevieve Parisi

Hometown: Rehoboth, MA

Age: 26

Genevieve, whose Instagram handle is @genparisi, lives in Los Angeles, as well as Boston, according to her Instagram bio.

Hailey Malles

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Age: 26

Hailey, whose Instagram handle is @haileyluhoo, is a nurse and artist, according to her Instagram bio. “main character energy. living on dreams and caffeine,” her bio reads. She’s also a singer and has a YouTube channel, where she’s posted videos of original songs like “Coming Down (From Your High”).

Hunter Haag

Hometown: Lake Wylie, SC

Age: 28

Hunter, whose Instagram is @hunterchaag, lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. Her most recent job was as a character performing at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, from May 2016 to December 2020, according to her Linkedin. She graduated from the College of Charleston in 2015 with a bachelor’s in arts management.

Ivana Noble

Hometown: Snellville, GA & Enterprise, AL

Age: 31

Ivana, whose Instagram is @ivananoble, is an actor, model and hand model, according to her Instagram bio. She’s also the host and creator of the Instagram and YouTube page, We Art What We Eat, which promotes healthy cooking. Ivana has starred in The Retreat, a series on Black Oak TV, according to her IMDb.

Jane Paik

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Age: 33

Jane, whose Instagram bio is @janeoliviapaik, lives in Los Angeles. She works as the social media director for Cousins Maine Lobster, and graduated from Loyola Marymount University in 2010 with bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies, according to her Linkedin. “passionate about growth + empowering others,” reads her Instagram bio.

Jill Chin

Hometown: Scituate, RI

Age: 26

Jill, whose Instagram bio is @jillchin_, lives in Scituate, Rhode Island, and works as an architectural historian and social media coordinator for Public Archaeology Lab, according to her Linkedin. She graduated from Salve Regina University in 2017 with bachelor’s degree in cultural and historic preservation.

Kara Gandy

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Age: 30

Kara, whose Instagram handle is @_karagandy, lives in New York City, and works as a professional dancer and fashion designer, according to her Instagram bio.

Kate Gallivan

Hometown: Clarksville, TN

Age: 32

Kate, whose Instagram is @kategallivan, lives in Los Angeles and is a real estate agent for The Oppenheim Group, which is the same company that’s in Selling Sunset. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2011 with a bachelor’s in electronic media journalism, according to her Linkedin.

Kira Mengistu

Hometown: Greensboro, NC

Age: 32

Kira, whose Instagram is @kiramengistu, is an attending physician in internal medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, according to her Linkedin. She graduated from Harvard University with a bachelor’s degree in 2011. She graduated from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill’s School of Medicine in 2016, where she earned her MD. She also earned her master of business administration fro The Wharton School in 2021. “Living in a Grey’s Anatomy episode,” reads her Instagram bio.

Lindsay Dobbs

Hometown: Warner Robins, GA

Age: 27

Lindsey, whose Instagram is @lindsayraedobbs, works as a NICU nurse in Florida. She was also the 2013 Miss Teen America.

Lyndsey Windham

Hometown: Orange, TX

Age: 28

Lyndsey, whose Instagram is @Lyndsey_windham, is a contestant on The Bachelor season 26.

Mara Agreat

Hometown: Cherryhill, NJ

Age: 32

Mara, whose Instagram is @agreat_mara, runs the travel Instagram, The Map Quester. She’s also a model and actor with The Talent Group.

Marlena Wesh

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Age: 30

Marlena, whose Instagram is @marlenawesh, is a sprinter and Olympian who competed for Haiti at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London in the 200-meter and 400-meter sprints. She currently works as a real estate investor and an Airbnb super host, according to her Instagram bio.

Melina Nasab

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Age: 27

Melina, whose Instagram bio is @melnasab, works as a personal trainer and runs her own fitness site, Melina Nicole Fitness. She’s also the founder of KANGABOOTS and KANGABOOTCAMP, a bounce-boot fitness company. She’s also an equestrian rider. Her horse is named King, and he’s a 6-year-old Dutch Warmblood from Germany

Rachel Recchia

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Age: 25

Rachel, whose Instagram is @pilot.rachel, lives in Orlando, Florida, and works as a commercial pilot and flight instructor.

Rianna Hockaday

Hometown: Mount Pleasant, TX

Age: 26

Rianna, whose Instagram is @riannahockaday, works in the pediatric cardiovascular ICU in Texas, according to her Instagram bio. “Ask me about Jesus, he’s my dude,” her bio reads.

Salley Carson

Hometown: Greenville, SC

Age: 26

Salley, whose Instagram is @salleycarson, is one of the most controversial contestants from The Bachelor season 26. According to Reality Steve, Salley was engaged to a man named Avery Buccholz and had her bachelorette party in Mexico one month before Clayton’s Bachelor cast was announced. Reality Steve also reported that Salley’s wedding date was on September 26, 2021, the day after the contestants were revealed, but she called off the date a couple weeks prior.

“Salley Carson was engaged & having her bachelorette party a month ago. She was set to be married TOMORROW but wedding was called off a couple weeks ago. Now she’s on the Bachelor ha ha,” Reality Steve tweeted.

Samantha Jeffries

Hometown: Dayton, OH

Age: 26

Samantha, whose Instagram is @samcjeffries, is a registered and license doctor of occupational therapy, a certified educator of infant massage, and a licensed social worker, according to her Instagram bio.

Sarah Hamrick

Hometown: Spartanburg, SC

Age: 23

Sarah, whose Instagram is @sarahahamrick, lives in New York City but is from South Carolina. Her most recent job was as a financial advisor in the development program of Bank of America Merrill Lynch from January 2020 to August 2021, according to her Linkedin.

Serene Russell

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

Age: 26

Serene, whose Instagram is @serenebrookrussell, is a model for Wilhelmina Denver and Tabb Models. “I will never be a morning person, for the moon and I, are much too in love,” her Instagram bio reads.

Shanae Ankney

Hometown: Sycamore, OH

Age: 29

Shenae, whose Instagram is @shanae.a, is a relationship analyst and director of recruiting for OPOC.us, a financial services company, and lives in Dublin, Ohio.

Sierra Jackson

Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK

Age: 26

Sierra, whose Instagram is @sierrajackzen, is a yogi, model and tech entrepreneur, according to her Instagram bio. She lives in Dallas, Texas, and is represented by The Driven Agency.

Susie Evans

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Age: 28

Susie, whose Instagram is @susiecevans, works in video production for her own company, Susie Evans Media, according to her Instagram bio. “Never doing what I’m supposed to,” her bio reads. She was also the 2020 Miss Virginia USA and graduated from Lindenwood University in 2014 with a bachelor’s in digital cinema arts, according to her Linkedin.

Teddi Wright

Hometown: Redlands, CA

Age: 24

Teddi, whose Instagram bio is @teddiwright, is a registered nurse, according to her Instagram bio. “let all my life tell of who You are,” her bio reads.

Tessa Tookes

Hometown: Stamford, CT

Age: 26

Tessa, whose Instagram is @tessauce, lives in New York City but is from Connecticut. She works as a people team specialist for Hinge, according to her Instagram bio.

The Bachelor is available to stream on Hulu.

To get more of an inside scoop, check out Los Angeles Times writer Amy Kaufman’s book, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, for a deep dive into the Bachelor franchise. The book uncovers the secrets of Bachelor Nation, from how much the Bachelor and the Bachelorette are paid to the rules contestants have to follow, that producers don’t want fans to know. It’s a must-read for any Bachelor Nation member.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.