All the ‘Bachelor’ Spoilers You Need to Read About Matt’s Twist-Filled Season

In the words of Chris Harrison: Prepare for the most dramatic season yet. Don’t believe us? The Bachelor 2021 spoilers for Matt’s winner will convince you. (Let’s just say there was more than one twist this season.) But before we dive into The Bachelor 2021 spoilers and what we know about Matt’s winner, let’s explain why this season is unlike anything Bachelor Nation has seen before.

Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James premiered on Monday, January 4. Unlike previous seasons of The Bachelor, Matt’s season was filmed in quarantine at the Nemacolin Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, from September to November 2020. As fans know from The Bachelorette season 16 (which was filmed at the La Quinta Resort & Spa in La Quinta, California), the Bachelor franchise decided to film its recent seasons at resorts instead of the Bachelor Mansion to keep the cast and crew in a quarantine bubble throughout the whole process.

As for the Nemacolin Resort, the estate is much more spacious than the Bachelor mansion. With 2,200 acres in the Laurel Highlands of Pennsylvania, the resort is the home of several restaurants (for those romantic one-on-one dates), outdoor scultpures, wild animal and natural landmarks. At the resort is also a 3,000-foot zip line, a paintball area, spas, salons and cars for off-road driving, so you can expect a lot of these activities to be worked into Matt’s season.

Matt was announced as the season 25 Bachelor in June 2020. Though Matt is known for his friendship with Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, he’s the first Bachelor in several years to not be a former Bachelorette contestant. (The most recent was Brad Womack) Matt is also the first Black Bachelor in the franchise’s 18-year-plus history, and only the third Black lead after season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. “It’s an honor,” Matt told Good Morning America in June 2020. “I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me and hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night they’re going to see that I’m not much different from them and they see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

So that’s the gist about Matt and his Bachelor season. Read on for The Bachelor 2021 spoilers and what we know about Matt’s winner.

Abigail Got the First Impression Rose

The first Bachelor 2021 spoiler is who got Matt’s First Impression Rose. Reality Steve reported in October 2020 that Abigail Heringer, a 25-year-old financial manager from Opus, Oregon, received Matt’s coveted First Impression Rose. According to Abigail’s Bachelor bio, she works as a financial manager at Opus Agency and graduated from Linfield College in 2017 with a bachelor of science in finance. According to Reality Steve, Abigail was born deaf and wears cochlear implants. Unlike The Bachelorette, where the past six First Impression Rose receivers (except for Tayshia’s season) have gone on to win, The Bachelor‘s First Impression Rose recipient doesn’t have the same track record. Still, it is an indication that Abigail will go far in Matt’s season and likely be a finalist.

Victoria Is the Villain

From Matt’s Bachelor promos, it’s clear that Victoria Larson is the villain, and Reality Steve confirmed it. On night one, Victoria set the tone of the season by wearing a crown and calling herself a queen. Reality Steve also compared her to Corrinne Olympios from Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. He describes her as controversial in the way that she’s often the comedic relief of the season but also gets under the skin of the other contestants.

More Contestants Come After Night One

Matt meets 32 women on night one , but according to Reality Steve, there are more suitors to come. According to Reality Steve, five women come after the second rose ceremony, which seems to be an idea taken from Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette when four men came after she replaced Clare Crawley. The five contestants who join Matt’s season after the second rose ceremony are: Brittany Galvin, Catalina Morales, Kim Li, Michelle Young and Ryan Clator (pictured above).

Matt’s Ex-Girlfriend Was Almost a Contestant

Matt’s ex-girlfriend, Madison Nelson, was almost a contestant on his season. Before his season started filming, ABC posted a photo of Madison Nelson as one of Matt’s contestants. According to Reality Steve, Madison and Matt dated in the summer of 2019 when Matt’s best friend, Tyler Cameron, dated Gigi Hadid. There are also photos of the four of them at a fashion show. The two were together for a couple of months. However, after fans noticed that Madison was one of Matt’s ex-girlfriends, ABC decided not to have her as a contestant on the show. “Was actually told once they found out she HAD dated Matt last summer, they decided against bringing her on,” Reality Steve wrote.

Cynthia Rowley’s Daughter Is a Contestant

One famous-ish face from Matt’s season is Cynthia Rowley’s daughter, Kit Keenan, who is a contestant. Unlike many of the other contestants, Kit is already verified on Instagram and has more than 45,000 followers (as of writing this.) She’s also a bonafide influencer, has her own merch site, kitkeenan.com, and is a co-host on the Ageless Podcast with her designer mom. Kit, who is 21, is also the youngest contestant on Matt’s season.

Katie Is a Sex-Positive TikToker

Reality Steve reports that Katie Thurston is the resident sex-positive contestant on Matt’s Bachelor season. For one, her limo entrance on night one included a vibrator. Katie is also a sex-positive TikToker with more than 240K followers. Her most viewed video is one where she talks about having sex with a ghost.

Brittany Is Accused of Being an Escort

According to Reality Steve, Brittany Galvin, one of the five women brought on after the second rose ceremony, is accused of being an escort. One of the Bachelor promos shows Katie saying, “Well, I’ve heard two different terms going around. I’ve heard ‘sugar baby’ and ‘escort.'” Then viewers see Anna Redman say, “She may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men.” Reality Steve reports that the woman Katie and Anna are talking about is Brittany.

Per Reality Steve, Kalli Anderson, who works in the club scene in Chicago, is the contestant who accuses Brittany of being an escort based on what she’s heard. The drama continues when Anna, who is also from Chicago, also jumps in with what she’s heard.

“Never Been Kissed” Heather Is a Contestant

Reality Steve teased in December 2020 that a former Bachelor contestant from the past three seasons returns for Matt’s Bachelor season. We now know that the contestant is Heather Martin, from season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood. As fans remember, Heather was known for never having a first kiss until her smooch with Colton during a one-on-one date. Like Colton, Heather was also a virgin. Heather quit Colton’s season in sixth place. Despite the surprise appearance, Reality Steve reports that Heather was sent home by Matt a few hours after she came on his season.

Hannah Brown Introduces Heather to Matt

According to Reality Steve, Heather and Hannah Brown, the season 15 Bachelorette, were best friends on Colton’s season. (Hannah was eliminated right before Heather sent herself home.) Per Reality Steve, Hannah, who knows Matt through her runner-up Tyler (all three were in the Quarantine Crew of 2020), introduces Heather to Matt. This also means that Hannah makes a cameo on Matt’s season.

“So in looking at this from the outside, it’s clear this was put together by Hannah Brown. I don’t know any other details of what I just shared, but Heather is Hannah’s BFF. They post all the time together on each other’s IG stories,” Reality Steve wrote. “Clearly Hannah told her this would be a good idea since she’s friends with Matt (you know, Quarantine Crew and all), and I guess convinced Heather she thought the two of them would get along. Or hell, maybe at some point Heather has met or at least spoken to Matt in the past. I’m not sure. But Heather showing up on Matt’s season and getting eliminated the same day, well, kinda embarrassing. Especially when Hannah was probably pushing her to do it. Why wouldn’t she? She’s friends with both. Knowing what the end result is now, clearly it was done for dramatic purposes and Heather never stood a chance of lasting.”

Tyler Cameron Makes a Cameo

As Matt’s best friend and roommate, fans expected Tyler to make a cameo. And they were correct. Reality Steve confirmed in November 2020 that Tyler makes a cameo on Matt’s season, along with a few other Bachelor Nation alums, who all arrived at the Nemacolin Resort.

JoJo Fletcher, Tayshia Adams & Wells Adam Also Make Cameos

Other Bachelor Nation cameos also include JoJo Fletcher, Tayshia Adams and Wells Adam, who were all seen at the Nemacolin Resort. According to Reality Steve, these Bachelor Nation alums were invited to Nemacolin to introduce dates for Matt and his contestants.

Bri Is Eliminated in the Final 4

Though he hasn’t received confirmation, Reality Steve has reason to believe that Bri Springs is Matt’s fourth-place finalist and is one of his four contestants to make it to Hometown Dates. Bri is a 25-year-old communications manager from San Francisco, California.

Serena P. Is Eliminated in the Final 3

Serena Pitt, who is one of two Serenas on Matt’s Bachelor season, is likely his final three finalist, according to Reality Steve. Though he hasn’t received confirmation that Serena is eliminated in the final three, Reality Steve has strong reason to believe that Serena makes it to Hometown Dates and doesn’t win Matt’s season. Third place also means that Serena is in the prime position to be the next Bachelorette.

Michelle Is the Runner-Up

According to Reality Steve’s sources, Michelle, one of the five contestants who is brought on after the second rose ceremony, is in Matt’s final two but doesn’t win. Michelle is a 24-year-old food truck owner from Los Angeles, California.

Rachael Is the Winner

The question Bachelor Nation wants to know: Who is Matt’s winner? According to Reality Steve, Rachael Kirkconnell, a 24-year-old graphic designer from Cumming, Georgia, receives Matt’s final rose. However, Reality Steve acknowledges that he’s been wrong in the past. So far, most of the sources who have told him that Rachael is the winner are her friends and family from Cumming, so the narrative is skewed. These sources also confirm that Michelle is the runner-up. That said, Reality Steve is almost sure that Rachael is the winner after receiving evidence that Matt’s other two finalists, Serena P. and Michelle, don’t win.

Matt Proposes to Someone

We know that Rachael is Matt’s winner. But is Matt engaged? Reality Steve doesn’t know that, but in The Bachelor trailer, Matt does propose to someone, who is likely his winner, which makes us think that Matt will have a traditional ending to his Bachelor experience. Of course, this could be a red herring (there are a lot of engagement-themed dates and challenges on The Bachelor), but it could also be a hint that Matt and his winner are engaged.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

