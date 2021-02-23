‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Rachael Gives Me ‘Get Out’ Vibes & Serena P. Shocks Matt

Before turning on last night’s episode of The Bachelor, I wasn’t sure what to expect. Just a few hours before the much-awaited hometowns episode aired, Matt shared a statement to his personal Instagram account. In it, he addressed the recent controversy surrounding one of the women from his season, Rachael. In case you haven’t kept up with the offscreen drama, photos recently resurfaced of Rachael at an “Old South” antebellum-themed party in 2018.

She’s since been accused of being racist and shared her own statement about it. Now, is she racist? To be determined. But, is Matt falling for her? Absolutely. He called the situation “devastating” and “heartbreaking” before adding, “You will hear more from me in the end.” Is it just me or can you hear the dun dun dun after Matt’s statement? It left me wondering what drama would unfold for the rest of the season.

Despite Rachael being a clear frontrunner, the episode kicks off with Michelle taking Matt on a Minnesota-inspired date. There’s bike riding, hand-holding and even a sweet moment where her students grill Matt. It’s all very Midwestern—so much so that I almost forgot I was watching a TV show…almost. Reality set in once Michelle brought Matt to meet her mom and dad. I will point out that it’s the least ~dramatic~ “meet the parents” moment of the night, which is the norm for the first hometown date. You’ve got to start strong, you know? Anyway, Michelle’s parents are the epitome of a happily married couple and we see her genuine love for her parents and for Matt. She tells him that she’s falling in love with him and he smiles back, which is apparently all the encouragement she needs. The optimism—I love it.

As sweet as their date is, it doesn’t exactly serve the drama that we fans are hungry for. Enter, Rachael. The Georgia native makes a grand entrance by blindfolding Matt, putting him in a convertible and driving off to an unknown location. It was *this* close to giving me Get Out vibes. (Too soon?) In actuality, Rachael has an adventurous date planned: Skydiving. Yes, the thrill-seeking dates that the franchise loves to include are back, and boy did it deliver. Matt was all for jumping out of a plane until he saw Rachael endure a rough landing. Bachelor Nation collectively cringed as her body smacked the ground with an alarming force. It’s OK though because she survives and gets a declaration that Matt is falling in love with her. There’s nothing like a near-death experience to get a man’s attention. Even though Matt tells her that he didn’t ask for her father’s blessing to marry her, they are both clear about their feelings. Their relationship is solid (unlike her landing).

The adventurous spirit continues with Bri and Matt’s date as they off-road in a Jeep. You might get dizzy watching them bounce up and down in Pennsylvanian woods, but watching their heart-to-heart after is worth it. Bri opens up about her non-traditional family and admits that her mom might be tough on Matt at first. But, her worries are unfounded because as far as I could tell, Bri’s mom, best friend who’s also named Bri and baby sis all love Matt. After the meeting, Bri opens up to Matt about her feelings, which is what he’s been waiting for. Ee leave them seeming as confident in their connection as ever.

Then comes Serena P., who brings all her Canadian charm to her date with Matt. I don’t think anyone has ever looked so cute eating ham than Serena and Matt. Her energy is infectious and Matt is eating it up, literally. That all takes a turn once Serena comes face-to-face with her true feelings while talking to her sister and then her mom. The not-so-cute truth is that she has major doubts about Matt and he can sense it too. After a chat with Chris Harrison, Matt goes to Serena’s room to find out her true feelings and that’s when she drops a truth that feels too harsh to repeat. Basically, she tells him that he’s not “her person.” You can see the hurt all over Matt’s face and that’s when things get real.

There are only three women left. Three women who love or are at least falling in love with Matt. Two women will most likely leave heartbroken. As for Matt? Judging by the promos for next week and taking into account the new information that has come to light—there’s a good chance he will get his heart broken too.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.