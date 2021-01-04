Does Your Fave Make It? Here’s the Order Matt’s ‘Bachelor’ Contestants Are Eliminated

Scroll To See More Images

Scared for your fave on Matt James’ Bachelor season? You may want to read The Bachelor 2021 elimination order and spoilers. Matt, a 29-year-old real estate agent from Raleigh, North Carolina, was announced as the season 25 Bachelor in June 2020.

Unlike the previous several Bachelors, Matt is the first Bachelor since Brad Womack in 2011 to not be a former Bachelorette contestant. (That said, many Bachelor Nation members may recognize him as the best friend of Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.) Matt—who was originally cast for Clare Crawley‘s season of The Bachelorette before he became the Bachelor—is also the first Black Bachelor in the Bachelor franchise’s 15-year-plus history. He is the third Black lead after season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and season 16 Bachelorette Tayshia Adams.

“It’s an honor,” Matt told Good Morning America in June 2020 after he was announced as the Bachelor. “I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me and hopefully when people invite me into their homes on Monday night they’re going to see that I’m not much different from them and they see that diverse love stories are beautiful.”

Matt’s Bachelor season premiered on January 4, 2021, and as we expected, there are tons of characters in his pool of women. Who wins? Who’s eliminated on night one? Who of your faves makes it until the end? Read on for The Bachelor 2021 elimination order. (At least, the ones we know so far.) (For a full list of Bachelor spoilers, click here.)

The First 12 Eliminated

According to Reality Steve, these are the first 12 women eliminated. Eight women are eliminated on night one.

Alana Milne

Age: 26

Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Alicia Holloway

Age: 24

Hometown: Morgantown, WV

Amber Andrews

Age: 30

Hometown: Rialto, CA

Carolyn Vallejo

Age: 30

Hometown: Newburyport, MA

Corrinne Jones

Age: 22

Hometown: Pomfret, CT

Emani Curl

Age: 25

Hometown: Albuquerque, NM

Illeana Pennetto

Age: 25

Hometown: South Salem, NY

Khayla Epps

Age: 28

Hometown: Bronx, NY

Kimberly Courneya

Age: 28

Hometown: Lake Tapps, WA

Kristin Hopkins

Age: 27

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Saneh St. Clare

Age: 25

Hometown: St. Augustine, FL

Sydney Johnson

Age: 28

Hometown: Nashville, TN

The Final 4

Ahead are the final four contestants on Matt’s season, including Matt’s winner, according to Reality Steve. Though Reality Steve couldn’t confirm these eliminations, he’s almost sure that these are the four finalists that make it Hometown Dates. Here’s the order they’re eliminated.

Bri Springs (Fourth Place)

Age: 24

Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Serena Pitt (Third Place)

Age: 22

Hometown: Markham, ON

Michelle Young (Runner Up)

Age: 24

Hometown: Los Angeles, CA

Rachael Kirkconnell (Winner)

Age: 24

Hometown: Cumming, GA

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

