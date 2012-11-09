The A-List: A Jewelry Line Sure to Be a Michelle Obama Favorite

House of Lavande has been offering up possibly the best curated selection of estate and vintage jewelry for the past six years (even Michelle Obama is a fan) under the direction of Tracy Smith. Now, Smith is striking out into design herself, designing a collection of high costume jewelry named House of Lavande Made in Italy. There are 35 pieces in the first collection which takes inspiration from Tony Duquette, Mazer, and Palm Beach where Smith resides.

Materials used in the collection include Swarovski, wood, natural stone, Lucite, resin and crushed coral. Prices range from $450 to $3,500, the price of the necklace pictured above. Something tells us it won’t be too long until we see the First Lady donning a few of these things.

For more information visit houseoflavande.com.