The A-List: The House With Yacht Parking

It’s such a pain after you have invested millions in a yacht to have to think about anchoring it at some far flung marina (these are .00001 percent problems at their best). Poland based architectural firm MooMoo Architects decided to take on the problem, building plans for the “Yachting House” which includes an area to actually anchor a yacht within the house’s structure. A water canal runs through the house’s central area, along with having a lock lift, which enables a yacht to sail in along beside the windows that line the living room and kitchen of the house.

The design of the house is also meant to evoke a yacht. The terrace railings are inspired by mooring handles. Outdoor spaces were designed to evoke the seating arrangements on the stern of a boat.

Think this is possibly the coolest house ever? So do we. And this isn’t just a spec house. One of MooMoo’s clients in Poland has already requested the house. Color us jealous. That being said, we would love an invite to the housewarming party.



For more information on the Yachting House visit moomoo.pl.