If any industry should be dominated by women it’s fashion, which is why it remains so surprising that the top echelons are, in many ways, a boys club. But that could all be changing, because there are some seriously powerful women in fashion who are poised to take things over.
Women are forging their way to the top, and the CFDAs serve as proof: In 2014, not one single woman was nominated for the Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, but in 2016 four of the eight nominees for the same award were female. We still have a little work to do, ladies, but were on our way.
That being said, there is an abundance of powerful women in fashion, whose accomplishments are nothing short of extraordinary. From Sara Blakely—Spanx’s founder and CEO—who created a multi-billion shapewear empire, to Song of Style’s Aimee Song, who’s proved firsthand that blogging can mean big business, women are continually proving to be fashion’s best innovators.
So how did we decide who to include on our list of the 50 most powerful women in fashion? First we considered the diversity of high-powered jobs in fashion—from retail executives, to entrepreneurs, to media titans. Then we looked at the numbers, from the women overseeing billion dollar empires, to those with social media followers in the millions. Ultimately, the list reflects the range of women who are shaping the fashion industry today.
Originally published September 2014. Updated March 2017.
Patricia Adams (pictured left), Target's Executive Vice President, Merchandising, Apparel and Home
You owe Patricia [Trish] Adams a big thanks for making designers like Proenza Schouler, Phillip Lim, and Zac Posen accessible, because if anyone should be crowned as the pioneer of the trend of top designers partnering with mass market retailers on affordable capsule collections, it is Adams. Since helping to launch Mossimo for Target in 2001, Target's Go International cheap-chic lines have been estimated to pull in $100 million in annual sales for the retail giant. Next up for Target? It's collaboration with Joseph Altuzarra, which launches on September 14. Get in line now.
Photo:
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Francesca Amfitheatrof Headshot
Francesca Amfitheatrof, Tiffany & Co.'s Design Director
Francesca Amfitheatrof joined Tiffany & Co. as its Designer Director in September 2013, but her career leading up to that was already pretty prolific. Just to name a few things on her resume: jewelry collections for Chanel, Fendi, and Alice Temperley, jewelry and accessories for Marni, and jewelry and silverware for Asprey & Garrard. Now at the helm of one of the revered jewelers in the world, Amfitheatrof's modern sensibility is already proving to be a win for the heritage brand, particularly with the just launched Tiffany T collection, which she spearheaded.
Louis Vuitton : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear S/S 2015
Delphine Arnault, Louis Vuitton's Executive Vice President
Think of powerful women in fashion, and Delphine Arnaut usually tops the list. Yes, she is the daughter of Bernard Arnault, the chairman and CEO of luxury conglomerate LVMH, but Arnault the daughter has been quietely proving herself in various roles in the the empire, and has become known as a force in her own right. She became the first female director in the company in 2004, and in 2013 she landed one of the most high-profile gigs at LVMH as Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton. Many industry watchers expect Arnault to be the heir to her father's $70 billion empire when he decides to step down.
Photo:
Rindoff/Dufour/Getty Images
Nasty Gal Founder And CEO Sophia Amoruso Signs Copies Of Her New Book "#GIRLBOSS"
Sophia Amoruso, Nasty Gal's Founder and CEO
Out of an eBay vintage clothing shop (run out of her Aunt's basement starting at age 22), Sophia Amoruso created one of the fastest growing e-commerce sites around. Nasty Gal began in 2008, selling sexy, retro inspired looks at reasonale prices. Now an author, Amoruso's recent book #GIRLBOSS became a New York Times best seller and is inspiring a new generation of young women to take their careers into their own hands.
Photo:
David Livingston/FilmMagic
Amazon Fashion Ribbon Cutting - Williamsburg Photography Studio Opening
Cathy Beaudoin (pictured third from left), Amazon's President of Fashion
That you can literally buy anything and everything on Amazon today has a lot to do with Cathy Beaudoin's influence on the e-commerce giant. After co-founding Gap's Piperlime shoe site, Amazon's Chief Executive Jeff Bezos tapped Beaudoin to spearhead Amazon Fashion, with a focus on adding contemporary brands like Michael Kors, Vivienne Westwood, Catherine Malandrino, Jack Spade, and Tracy Reese. The Amazon Fashion team now shoots 3,000 fashion images a day in their studio, and new items can be placed on the website hours after being shot. Also under Beaudoin's umbrella? Amazon owned sites including Shopbop and Zappos.
Photo:
L-R) Joseph Lentol, Kyle Kimball, CathyBeaudoin, Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Kenneth Adams attend Amazon Fashion Ribbon Cutting at Williamsburg Photography Studio Opening on October 18, 2013 in Brooklyn City.
FORTUNE Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2
Sara Blakely, Spanx's Founder and CEO
Sara Blakely has come a long way since the age of 29 when she was selling fax machines door-to-door. Since launching Spanx in 2000, Blakely has become the world's youngest self-made billionaire, according to Forbes. Her undergarments have changed the way women wear their clothes, and she now sells over 200 different skews including menswear and a new line of jeans. Talk about girl power.
Photo:
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for FORTUNE
"Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Gisele Bündchen, Model and Entrepreneur
There are models, and then there is Brazilian bombshell Gisele Bündchen. In 1997, Bündchen got her big break when she was chosen to walk in Alexander McQueen's spring 1998 "rain" ready-to-wear show, because she was one of the few who could walk in heels on a slippery runway. The rest is history. Since 2002, she has continued to earn more money than any model in the world, according to Forbes, and in the last year alone has pulled in an estimated $47 million, which comes out to about $128,000 a day. Just how is she doing it? There are lucrative contracts for H&M, Chanel, and Carolina Herrera, she gets a cut of sales from the jelly sandals she designs for Brazilian shoemaker Grendene, and is the face of Pantene hair products and Oral-B in Brazil. Clearly Bündchen is more than just a pretty face.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2014 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Tory Burch, Tory Burch's Creative Director and Chief Executive
This self-made billionaire's clothing line, was, believe it or not, born in Tory Burch's own kitchen. Since, Burch has been able to build a multi-billion dollare empire thanks to signatures like ballet flats with a distinctive double-T logo. Today, Burch's namesake line includes handbags, ready-to-wear, and most recently, a perfume line, and most importantly continues to inspire a loyal following. Need more proof of Burch's power status? Forbes named her as the 79th most powerful woman in the world in 2014.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Unknown
Jin Sook Chang (pictured left), Forever 21's Co-Founder and Chief Merchandising Officer
Cheap and chic fashion would not be the same without Forever 21, and therfore much is owed to Jin Sook Chang's vision. Chang, along with her husband, founded Forever 21 in 1984 in Downtown L.A. beginning with a humble 900 square-foot-store. Cut to today and there are Forever 21 stores everywhere from Canada to Chile, and it is one of the most recognizable retailers in the world, with Chang still overseeing all design and buying for the brand.
Glamour Magazine Honors the 2008 Women of the Year - Arrivals
Maureen Chiquet, Chanel's Global Executive Officer
A Francophile since childhood, Maureen Chiquet climbled the fashion industry ladder from a fashion merchandiser to the head of one of the world's most glamorous brands over the course of her career. The St. Louis native spent most of her career at Gap Inc. but made her way to Chanel in 2003, eventually becoming CEO in 2007 (one of the few women CEOs of a major fashion brand). While numbers for Chanel are scarce (it is privately held) the brand is estimated to be worth $6.2 billion, thanks in large part to Chiquet's leadership.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris
Altuzarra - Front Row - Fall 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Shirley Cook (pictured right), Proenza Schouler's CEO
Think of high-fashion brand Proenza Schouler, and the label's two designers, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, likely come to mind. Still, look a little deeper into the brand's history, and Shirley Cook clearly deserves a lot of the credit for the brand's success. Cook, who met McCollough and Hernandez through a mutual friend, began to help the duo with their receipts and business issues while they were still in school at Parsons. After Barneys purchased their entire thesis collection, Cook came on full time. Lately, Cook has overseen the brands international retail strategy, particularly in Asia, and is increasingly focused on growing Proenza's e-commerce presence.
Photo:
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party - Arrivals
Cara Delevingne, Model
Cara Delevingne's big break came was she was spotted by Burberry’s Christopher Bailey in 2012 while working part-time in the office of ASOS. Yes, things like that actually happen, when your stunningly gorgeous like Delevingne. Cut to the Spring 2013 runways, and she was tapped to walk for 39 labels. In 2013, she became the most Googled fashion person in the UK (just think about what a big deal that is for a second) while starring in ad campaigns for Mulberry and Chanel. And yes, while there are legions of successful models, what sets Delevingne apart from the pack is her status as a modern day supermodel, particularly thanks to her over six million Instagram followers.
Photo:
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Thakoon - Front Row - Spring 2012 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Lauren Santo Domingo, Moda Operandi's Co-founder and Creative Director
Lauren Santo Domingo has long held the title as one of the world's most recognized style authorities as well as a bona find street style. While Santo Domingo previously worked for luxury brands like J. Mendel and Carolina Herrera, when she co-founded Moda Operandi in 2011, an e-commerce platform that allows customers to pre-order fashion almost directly from the runway, her status as a fashion power player was full cemented. The company raised a staggering $36 million in funding from LVMH and IMG in 2012, and along with the pre-order options, now has also dived into traditional e-commerce with high-fashion brands like Rochas and Delpozo on offer.
Photo:
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images
Derek Lam - Front Row - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014
Linda Fargo, Bergdorf Goodman's Senior Vice President
One of the most recognizable figures during Fashion Week (her flawless silver hair probably has something to do with that), Linda Fargo is responsible for spotting and shaping the trends that ultimately end up in one of the most important luxury department stores in the world, New York City's Bergdorf Goodman. Fargo has held her current role at Bergdorfs since 2006, and previously worked at a range of brands and retailers including the Gap and Macy's. Claim to fame? She has created over 1,000 window displays for Bergdorfs.
Photo:
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
2014 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Diane von Furstenberg, Diane von Furstenberg Studio's Owner and Designer and CFDA President
Diane von Furstenberg became a fashion sensation in in 1973, thanks to the debut of her now iconic jersey knit "wrap dress." Her early designs came to symbolize power and independence for an entire generation of women, landing her on Newsweek's 1976 cover. Decades later, Von Furstenberg continues to be an innovator. For instance, at her Spring 2013 show, she had all of her models don Google Glass. This power player doesn't show signs of slowing down any time soon, and with her role as CFDA President, she has proven to be an invaluable mentor to up-and-coming American designers.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Barneys New York And Disney Electric Holiday Window Unveiling Hosted By Sarah Jessica Parker, Bob Iger, And Mark Lee - Arrivals
Bridget Foley, Women's Wear Daily's Executive Editor
As Executive Editor of Women's Wear Daily (fashion's go-to trade bible), a position she's held for over decade, Bridget Foley has the power to make and break a designer's career. Direct and informed Patrick McCarthy, WWD's former editorial director said in 2003 of Foley: “She can look at two or more sides of any issue from any particular angle, in a discussion with Bridget about anything she will always bring up the counter argument before you get to it.”
Photo:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Barneys New York
Glamour Women Of The Year Awards - After Party
Katie Grand, Love Editor and Stylist
Katie Grand is not only the founding editor of Love, a bi-annual magazine she launched in 2009 with Condé Nast International, she is one of the most important stylists in the business, and one of Marc Jacobs' secret weapons (she's worked with him for over a decade). Beyond Jacobs, Grand has worked with luxury brands including Bottega Veneta, Prada, Armani, and Dolce & Gabbana, and even designed a line of shoes for Hogan. Grand's influence should not be undervalued. For instance, when Grand suggested Kendall Jenner walk in Marc Jacobs' Fall 2014 runway show, she subsequently turned her into one of the most in-demand model's around. Now that's power.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images
UJA-Federation of New York's Fashion Division 2014 Annual Luncheon
Jill Granoff, Vince's CEO
Jill Granoff arrived at Vince from Kenneth Cole in 2012, and is known as the woman in the business to call if you are looking to infuse life back into a brand, while subsequently putting it on the map. Since Granoff's tenure at Vince began, she has overseen the brand's IPO, the prize accomplishment for any company. Her success should come as no surprise, Granoff happens to have one of the best resumes in the business, and has previosuly worked for Liz Claiborne and Victoria's Secret.
Photo:
Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
2014 Outstanding Mothers Awards
Mindy Grossman, HSN's CEO
Mindy Grossman took the reigns of HSN in 2006, and has since been credited with innovating the retail powerhouse. Just some of her accomplishments? She pushed HSN to be an early adopter of mobile technology long before other retailers and found unique ways of selling products on TV and online via live concerts and online games. Her biggest accomplishment, though, is the sell-out power of HSN products. Just take Nicki Minaj, for instance, who sold $1.4 million of her new fragrance in one day on HSN. Yet another accomplishment for Grossman? HSN.com is a top-10 most trafficked e-commerce site.
Photo:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
The Cinema Society & Rent the Runway host a screening of Samuel Goldwyn Films' "Robot & Frank" - Arrivals
Jennifer Hyman and Jenny Fleiss, Rent-the-Runway Co-Founders
The inspiration for Jennifer Hyman nd Jenny Fleiss' startup sprang from a common problem: Women want to wear something amazing for those special occasions like weddings and charity galas, but they don't want to spend a ton of money on something they'll only wear once. Hyman and Fleiss thought they could solve this problem for women, providing low-cost rentals of the season’s latest designer styles. The business was an instant hit, and today the company is backed by $55.4 million in venture capital funding, and employs over 200 people.
Photo:
Steven A Henry/WireImage
H&M & Vogue Studios Celebrate "Between The Shows"
Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M's Creative Head of Design
One of the best career stories in the business, Ann-Sofie Johansson started out at H&M working on the sales floor in 1987, rising through the ranks, first becoming a design assistant in 1990, and by 2008 was head of design. Her accomplishments at one of the biggest fast fashion retailer's in the world run the gamut from her role in getting H&M's Conscious Collection, the retailer’s first major push into eco-friendly fashion, off the ground, to overseeing H&M's Design Awards supporting young talent.
Photo:
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for H&M
Happy Hearts Fund 10 Year Anniversary Of the Indian Ocean Tsunami Tribute - Arrivals
Donna Karan, Donna Karan and DKNY's Creative Director
Think of women fashion pioneers and Donna Karan will top the list, every time. By age 26, in 1974, Karan was the head designer for Anne Klein. By 1985, Karan debuted her namesake line, making a mark designing clothes for modern working women, including her now famous collection of seven easy pieces. In the year's that followed, Karan expanded into everything from jeans to fragrances, building up such a successful brand that in 2000, Karan was able to sell to LVMH, in a deal estimated at $450 million. She's remained on as Creative Director.
Photo:
Brad Barket/Getty Images for Happy Hearts Fund
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2007 - Front Row
Karen Katz, Neiman Marcus Group's President and CEO
There aren't many people as powerful in retail as Karen Katz, who holds the top ranking position at Neiman Marcus. Although one of the three founders of Neiman Marcus was a woman, Katz became the company's first female CEO when she was named to the position in 2010, breaking more than a few glass cielings along the way. With news that Neiman Marcus is expanding into New York City for the first time, with plans for a massive flagship, Katz's value as a leader is at an all time high.
Photo:
Peter Kramer/Getty Images For IMG
2013 Breast Cancer Foundation's Hot Pink Party - Inside
Kay Krill, Ann Inc.'s President and CEO
Credited with turning LOFT into a major hit, and a billion dollar business, Krill was subsequently named CEO and President of its parent company Ann Inc. (which also owns Ann Taylor) in 2005. Krill told Forbes: "You know the statistics—less than 4% of us are female CEOs and only 15% are board members. I think women are opting out early on in their careers. They’re having trouble figuring out how to have a family and a career at the same time. I worked hard at that. I admired Shelly Lazarus, one of my favorite mentors, because she was the CEO of Ogilvy & Mather and a mother of four children. She figured it out."
Photo:
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Lucky Magazine's Two-Day East Coast FABB: Fashion and Beauty Blog Conference - Day 2
Jess Lee, Polyvore's Co-Founder and CEO
Jess Lee was working for Google as a product manager when she became an avid fan of Polyvore, which allowed users to “clip” images of clothing and accessories from fashion sites and online stores and assemble collages, known as “sets.” Lee made the jump to Polyvore in 2012, becoming the company's CEO and honorary co-founder, making her one of the few female CEOs in Sillicon Valley. Since, she has been instrumental in helping Polyvore attract over 20 million unique visitors a month while turning it into an actually profitable business. And yes, while Lee started as a superuser, now there are quite a few Polyvore addicts out there.
Photo:
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Lucky Magazine
2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Annie Leibovitz, Photographer
One of the most famous photographers in the world, Annie Leibotvitz needs no real introduction. Beginning as a staff photographer for Rolling Stone magazine, Leibovitz became known for her celebrity portraits. Who hasn't Leibovitz shot? John Lennon, Miley Cyrus, and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for the cover of Vogue, are some of Leibovitz's notable shots, but trust us when we say that list goes on and on and on.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Opening Ceremony - Runway - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2014
Carol Lim (pictured right), Opening Ceremony's Co-Founder and Designer and Kenzo's Designer
Carol Lim not only co-founded trendsetting boutique Opening Ceremony in 2002 (which now has outposts in Los Angeles, Tokyo and London), her, and her professional partner Humberto Leon, also took the reigns of Parisian label Kenzo, owned by LVMH, in 2011, breathing new life into the line. One of Lim's many claims to fame as a fashion force to be reckoned with? She was the first to introduce Americans to brands like Acne and Topshop, selling them at Opening Ceremony.
Photo:
Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Kate Spade 20th Anniversary Celebration - Fall 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Deborah Lloyd, Kate Spade's President and Creative Director
The creative force behind Kate Spade is Deborah Lloyd, who spent six years as the EVP of design and product at Banana Republic before joining the cult womenswear label. Today, Lloyd oversees all creative aspects of the Kate Spade and Jack Spade brands, including product design, merchandising, creative services, and public relations. So yes, we have Lloyd to thank for this season's "it" takeout container bags and glitter Mary Janes. A big thanks.
Photo:
Fernando Leon/Getty Images
HBO's In Vogue: The Editor's Eye Screening At The Met
Jenna Lyons, J.Crew's President and Executive Creative Director
Street style star and merchandising genius, Jenna Lyons is widely credited for morphing J.Crew from a floundering catalogue chain into one of the most coveted brands around (even by none other than our First Lady Michelle Obama who regularly wears J.Crew). Lyons became Creative Director in 2008, then President in 2010, all while overseeing the brand's image overhaul, marketing campaigns, and clothing design, even down to details like what buttons are chosen. Considered a style icon in her own right, there are countless blogs dedicated to what she wears, and in 2013, Lyons was featured in Time magazine's list of the '100 Most Influential People.'
Photo:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HBO
Jonathan Newhouse & Tommy Hilfiger Host Private Dinner Celebrating London Collections: Men SS15
Natalie Massenet, Net-a-Porter Group's Founder and Executive Chairman
Natalie Massenet is credited with bringing high-fashion to the world, with her groundbreaking e-commerce site Net-a-Porter, which she launched in 2004. Massenet realized her calling while working at Women's Wear Daily and Tatler, observing that most consumers weren't able to buy the collections of designers who showed on the runway. With that tidbit, Massenet created a website that allowed people to buy the products they coveted with just the click of a mouse. Sound obvioius? At a time when most people were barely shopping online, Massenet was the first to create such a platform for luxury goods and entirely reshaped the industry. Net-a-Porter became a huge success story, and in 2010, Massenet sold the company to Richemont for an estimated $80 million, though remains involved as Executive Chairman and an investor.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images
Chief Executive Officer Of Yahoo!Inc. Marissa Mayer At the 2014 Cannes Lions
Marissa Mayer, Yahoo! CEO
Marissa Mayer started her career as Google employee number 20 (yes, take a minute to think about that) rising through the ranks to become one of the most important executives in Sillicon Valley, and in 2012 was tapped by Yahoo! to become their CEO. Clearly one of the most influential women in the world, what makes Mayer a fashion power player is her focus on turning Yahoo! into the ultimate destination for fashion and beauty enthusiasts. With that goal, Mayer has brought on big name hires like Joe Zee and Bobbi Brown to realunch Yahoo's style and beauty content, and the fashion world is keenly watching Mayer's next moves. Fittingly, Mayer happens to be a fashion enthusiast herself. She's appeared in Vogue, and is rumored to be one of Oscar de la Renta's best customers.
Photo:
Didier Baverel/Getty Images
adidas By Stella McCartney - Presentation: London Fashion Week SS14
Stella McCartney, Stella McCartney's Creative Director
Not content to be known as the daughter of a Beatle, Stella McCartney entered the fashion world at the age of 16, interning at Christian Lacroix, and then honing her craft at Savile Row tailor Edward Sexton. In 1997, she assumed the creative reighns at Chloé, following in the footsteps of Karl Lagerfeld. Four years later, McCartney struck out on her own, showing under own name in a joint venture with the Gucci Group, under Kering. The Stella McCartney brand now operates 23 freestanding stores around the world and is distributed in over 50 countries. Paul who? It's all about Stella.
Photo:
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Barneys New York And Disney Electric Holiday Window Unveiling Hosted By Sarah Jessica Parker, Bob Iger, And Mark Lee - Arrivals
Pat McGrath, Makeup Artist
Often referred to as the most important makeup artist in the world, despite not having formal training, Pat McGrath has worked with everyone from Jil Sander to Prada to John Galliano to craft runway beauty looks. In 1999 Giorgio Armani called on her to design his beauty line, and in 2004 Proctor and Gamble named her the Creative Design Director for its cosmetics lines, including Cover Girl and Max Factor. Claim to fame? McGrath is known for not using makeup brushes, instead preferring to use her hands.
Photo:
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Barneys New York
Agnona Collezione Zero By Stefano Pilati - Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2014
Marigay McKee, Saks Fifth Avenue's President
Known as the creative force behind Harrods for years, master retailer Marigay McKee jumped across the pond in 2013 for the role of a lifetime, President of Saks Fifth Avenue. With a name like McKee at the helm of the storied department store, big things are inevitably in store for the retailer, something McKee hinted at in a Wall Street Journal article. Apparently she's given herself up until Saks's 95th birthday in 2019 to finish her action plan. "I think we'll shock some people, please others, and I think it will be great," she said. Naturally, we can't wait to see what she has in store for the shopping destination.
Photo:
Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images for Agnona
2014/2015 International Woolmark Prize U.S.A Regional Awards
Leandra Medine, The Man Repeller's Founder and Editor
The premise of Medine's blog, which she started in 2010? Fashion that appeals to women repels men, plain and simple. Medine started out musing about man-repelling style statements like turbans, drop-crotch pants, and jumpsuits, and now The Man Repeller draws millions of pageviews a month and her initial concept has entered the fashion vernacular. Medine's power is only growing: She signed with entertainment talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and has collaborated with brands ranging from Michael Kors to Dannijo. In 2013, she released a book, Man Repeller: Seeking Love, Finding Overalls.
Photo:
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
David Bailey: Bailey's Stardust - Private View - Inside
Kate Moss, Model
At just 18, Kate Moss made waves when she became the face of Calvin Klein, most famously fronting his underwear line alongside Mark Wahlberg. Since, she's graced more than 300 magazine covers, is one of fashion's biggest influencers, and despite being 40, her career shows no signs of slowing down. Claim to fame? Moss has been the muse to countless designers including Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, and Marc Jacobs. She has even dabbled in fashion design, creating capsule collections for Topshop that are inspired by her own street style.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images
2014 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, Founders of The Row and Elizabeth & James
From child stars to fashion icons, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are full-fledged moguls thanks to their successful The Row and Elizabeth & James lines. After winning the fashion industry's top trophy, the CFDA Award for Womenswear in 2012, with past winners including Proenza Scholouer and Marc Jacobs, they fully cemented their status in the fashion industry making them one of the most successful celebrities turned designers, possibly ever. Way to go ladies!
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Opening Of Fondazione Prada's Exhibition 'Art Or Sound'
Miuccia Prada, Prada Co-CEO and Creative Director
Miuccia Prada first dazzled the fashion world in 1985 with a collection of black nylon handbags and backpacks. Decades later, Prada is still at the top, and fashion trends often begin and end with what this Italian trendsetter puts on the runway for the two collections she oversees, Prada and Miu Miu. "If you want to know what a season is about, you don't miss the Prada show," Julie Gilhart, the former Fashion Director for Barneys famously said. Not only are the Prada brands trendsetting, they are moneymakers, bringing in over $4.6 billion in revenue per year.
Photo:
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Prada
Kate Moss For TopShop Collection - Global Launch - VIP Preview
Kate Phelan, Topshop's Global Creative Director
Style star Kate Phelan began her career in magazines, working at British Vogue and Marie Claire, before leaving to join Topshop in 2012. “I had achieved so many of my dreams but I wanted to know if I could survive without Vogue as it had carried me all my working life. I needed to take the risk," she told The Telegraph. In her role, Phelan directs the collections and brand images, and has overseen wildly successful launches like Kate Moss' capsule collection for the retailer.
Photo:
David M. Benett/Getty Images for TopShop
2011 CFDA Fashion Awards - Winner's Walk
Phoebe Philo, Céline's Creative Director
Phoebe Philo began her career at Chloé, rising through the ranks to become Creative Director. Her minimalist aesthetic has steered women towards a more classic and practical way of dressing. Now at the French house Céline, she has amassed an even bigger following, and she knows how to keep the industry on its toes by consitently designing collections that change the face of fashion (remember her now infamous fur Birkenstocks, for instance). Cementing her weight in the fashion world, she was named one of Time magazine's '100 Most Influential People' in 2014.
Photo:
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
Donna Karan New York - Front Row & Backstage - Spring 2014 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Carine Roitfeld, CR Fashion Book Editor and Harper's Bazaar Global Fashion Director
Carine Roitfeld is nothing short of a fashion legend. A quick rundown: a close working relationship with Mario Testino, a key consultant for Tom Ford during his days at Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, and former editor of Vogue Paris. Roitfeld left Vogue Paris in 2011, having been there a decade, launching her own magazine CR Fashion Book, and was also named Harper's Bazaar's Global Fashion Director, working on shoots that appear in all of the international editions of the magazine.
Photo:
WireImage
Forbes Women's Summit:The Entrepreneurship of Everything
Jessica Simpson, The Jessica Simpson Collection Founder
Who would have thought that entertainer and former reality star Jessica Simpson would launch a billion dollar fashion business? But that's exactly what's she done. Launched almost ten year's ago in conjunction with Vince Camuto, the Jessica Simpson Collection is now made up of over over 30 product categories, from her hugely popular shoe line to sunglasses and jewelry, and reportedly rakes in about $1 billion a year at retail. Forbes has estimated that Simpson herself takes home tens of millions of that annually. If that isn't power, what is?
Photo:
Rommel Demano/Getty Images
Kye - Front Row - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2015
Aimee Song, Song of Style blogger
It's no secret that personal style bloggers have completely transformed the fashion space. At the top of the pack? Song of Style's Aimee Song, who began blogging in 2008 while studying architecture in San Francisco. When she uploaded a photo of herself wearing an outfit she'd picked out for a job interview, it gained traction, and Song of Style was born. The site now covers everything from fashion to home decor, and attracts a staggering 3.7 million monthly pageviews, while Song currently has a whopping 1.6 million instagram followers, the kind of numbers that would make even large media companies envious.
Photo:
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
2014 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Nadja Swarovski, Swarovski Executive Board Member
Nadja Swarovski joined the family business in 1995, and has been instrumental in repositioning it as a fashion power player, working with brands like Maison Martin Margiela, Victor & Rolf, and Versace. She has also been key in spearheading the brand's sponsorship of both the CFDA as well as the British Fashion Council, particularly working to help emerging talent. No wonder many designers refer to her as fashion's fairy godmother.
Photo:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - After Party Arrivals
Sharen Jester Turney, Victoria's Secret President and CEO
Following stints at Federated Department Stores and Neiman Marcus, in 2000 Sharen Jester Turney joined Victoria's Secret, and by 2006 was named President and CEO. During her tenure, revenue has risen from $4.5 billion to over $6.6 billion, and the brand continues to be the largest retailer of intimate apparel in the world. In 2013, Bloomberg named her the fourth highest compensated woman executive in the United States, proof that she is one of the most in demand businesswomen in the world.
Photo:
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
3rd Annual BeautyCon Summit Presented By ELLE Magazine At Pier 36 In New York City
Amber Venz, RewardStyle Co-Founder and President
Amber Venz began her blog VENZedits.com in 2010. Realizing that she wasn't able to easily profit off the product recomendations she made to readers got her thinking about the common pain problem many bloggers faced at the time, and led Venz to develop RewardStyle. The premise? RewardStyle provides fashion, beauty, and lifestyle bloggers with relevant product links for items they are featuring. These links then allow them to get paid in a similar fashion to the way personal shoppers are compensated offline. The simple idea has allowed many bloggers to become big businesses, and with Women's Wear Daily reporting this year that top bloggers can make $1 million a year just from affiliate links, it is clear that the sky is really the limit. Meanwhile, RewardStyle continues to grow, and the company has even developed a platform for shopping content from Instagram.
Photo:
Brian Ach/Getty Images
ASP- The World Surf League Cocktail Party
Anna Wintour, Vogue Editor-in-Chief and Condé Nast Artistic Director
No magazine editor is as influential and Anna Wintour, point blank. American Vogue reaches 11.4 million readers in print and an average of 1.2 monthly visitors online. Wintour's legacy? She pioneered the concept of featuring celebrities on the covers of magazines, championed new American designers through the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, and raised countless millions for the Costume Institue at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Recently, Wintour was named Artisitc Director Condé Nast, taking a role overseeing the direction of titles including Glamour and Self.
Photo:
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
3.1 Phillip Lim - Front Row - Fall 2013 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Wen Zhou, 3.1 Phillip Lim's CEO
Wen Zhou has propelled the Phillip Lim brand from a small startup into a major international fashion brand with stores in Tokyo, New York, and Los Angeles thanks to her background in fabric sourcing and production management. In 2013, Phillip Lim's revenue was estimated at $85 million, no small feat for a label that has been around for less than ten years. Zhou told Time magazine: “The thing I remember from childhood is the soothing sound of my mother's sewing machine putting me to sleep. I came from a town that had no plumbing, no heat, we were simply looking to survive. I wanted to do better."
Photo:
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
ELLE's 20th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration - Roaming Inside
Rachel Zoe, Stylist and Designer
Single-handedly, Rachel Zoe has redefined what being a Hollywood stylist means today. Zoe rose to prominence dressing Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Richie in the early aughts, but became a household name when a reality show focusing on her business launched on Bravo in 2008. She parlayed that success into a line for QVC, a daily Newsletter, The Zoe Report, and in 2011 even launched an eponymous contemporary fashion collection. It's no wonder The Hollywood Reporter has described her as "Hollywood's most powerful fashion player."
Photo:
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE