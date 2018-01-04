StyleCaster
Share

53 Butts In Hollywood That Are Serious Goals

What's hot
StyleCaster

53 Butts In Hollywood That Are Serious Goals

by
53 Butts In Hollywood That Are Serious Goals
53 Start slideshow

For a while, it seemed like the butt fell out of fashion. All that’s changed now. While we loathe to give Kardashian all the credit in these cases, it doesn’t feel like a coincidence the butt obsession sweeping Hollywood commenced about the same time the reality star’s fame hit a fever pitch. And now it’s not just about having a big butt, it’s about workouts and toning and “growing your peach.” Sigh.

MORE: Why Olivia Wilde Considers Her Skin Care Routine a ‘Political Act’

That said, there have been celebrities whose butts have been been envied and admired long before Kardashian starting breaking the Internet—though they might not flaunt it quite as much.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson Reveals That She Was Asked to Move from First Class Because She’s Black

Here, we’ve put together a list of more than fifty of the best asses in Hollywood. In case you needed some squat inspiration.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 53

Ariel Winter

Photo: Getty Images

Diane Kruger

Photo: Getty Images

Kelly Ripa

Photo: Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Photo: Getty

Kylie Jenner

Photo: Getty

Beyoncé Knowles

Photo: Wenn

Jennifer Lopez

Photo: Wenn

Kim Kardashian

Photo: Wenn

Jessica Biel

Photo: Wenn

Scarlett Johansson

Photo: Wenn

Minka Kelly

Photo: Wenn

Iggy Azalea

Photo: Wenn

Shakira

Photo: Wenn

Rihanna

Photo: Wenn

Khloé Kardashian

Photo: Getty

Nicki Minaj

Photo: Wenn

Eva Mendes

Photo: Wenn

Jennifer Lawrence

Photo: Wenn

Serena Williams

Photo: Wenn

Sofia Vergara

Photo: Wenn

Nina Agdal

Photo: Getty

Emily Ratajkowski

Photo: Wenn

Ciara

Photo: Wenn

Rosario Dawson

Photo: Wenn

Chrissy Teigen

Photo: Wenn

Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo: Wenn

Kate Beckinsale

Photo: Wenn

Lady Gaga

Photo: Wenn

Naya Rivera

Photo: Wenn

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Photo: Wenn

Blake Lively

Photo: Wenn

Kate Upton

Photo: Wenn

Pippa Middleton

Photo: Wenn

Jennifer Hudson

Photo: Wenn

Eva Longoria

Photo: Wenn

Jessica Alba

Photo: Wenn

Penelope Cruz

Photo: Wenn

Miranda Kerr

Photo: Wenn

Christina Aguilera

Photo: Wenn

Candice Swanepoel

Photo: Wenn

Tyra Banks

Photo: Wenn

Amber Rose

Photo: Wenn

Fergie

Photo: Wenn

Solange Knowles

Photo: Wenn

Bar Refaeli

Photo: Wenn

Kate Hudson

Photo: Wenn

Cameron Diaz

Photo: Wenn

Lea Michele

Photo: Wenn

Salma Hayek

Photo: Wenn

Megan Fox

Photo: Wenn

Gisele Bundchen

Photo: Wenn

Gigi Hadid

Photo: Wenn

Hailey Baldwin

Photo: Wenn

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Style Rules We're Stealing from Male Musicians

Style Rules We're Stealing from Male Musicians
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share