53 Butts In Hollywood That Are Serious Goals

For a while, it seemed like the butt fell out of fashion. All that’s changed now. While we loathe to give Kardashian all the credit in these cases, it doesn’t feel like a coincidence the butt obsession sweeping Hollywood commenced about the same time the reality star’s fame hit a fever pitch. And now it’s not just about having a big butt, it’s about workouts and toning and “growing your peach.” Sigh.

That said, there have been celebrities whose butts have been been envied and admired long before Kardashian starting breaking the Internet—though they might not flaunt it quite as much.

Here, we’ve put together a list of more than fifty of the best asses in Hollywood. In case you needed some squat inspiration.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2017.