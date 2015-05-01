The 50 Most-Followed People on Instagram: A Ranked Guide

Instagram has become almost everyone’s favorite form of social media. It’s growth as a site has been exponential over the last few years– and much of that can be owed to celebrities.

Instagram offers stars a place to cultivate a following and better connect with their fans, and perhaps thats why we are so damn addicted to it. Thanks to Business Insider, we got the specifics on just what Instagrams get the most attention… and the most followers. Can you guess who #1 is? We’re sure you can. But no cheating!

Below, behold the top 50 most followed Instagrams. Did your favorite Instagrammer make the cut?

#50 – Kris Jenner

The ultimate mom-ager boasts 5,917,048 followers.

#49 – Miranda Kerr

Supermodel with a super large following: 5,917,240 followers to be exact.

#48 – Zendaya

Her 6,058,548 followers prove that she is well loved far beyond her Disney years.

#47 – Jen Selter

Fitness model and fit-spo queen inspires her 6,087,548 followers with her sick body shots.

#46 – Amber Rose

Amber shares her sexy selfies with 6,153,286 followers daily.

#45 – Cameron Dallas

This vine star also shines in the Instagram follower department with 6,175,812 followers.

#44 – Shay Mitchell

This Pretty Little Liar has a pretty sum of followers: 6,187,474

#43 – Snooki

With 6,415,065, Snooki is able to entertain her “Jersey Shore” fans long after the show’s cancellation.

#42 – Austin Mahone

This teenage heartthrob singer breaks 6,485,900 of his followers’ heart each day with his adorable pics.

#41 – Ashley Benson

The “Pretty Little Liars” has a total of 6,619,044 followers to her name.

#40 – Lady Gaga

This pop star has 6,694,981 “little monsters” following her on insta.

#39 – Iggy Azalea

With 7,008,521 followers, this female rapper has definitely upped her street cred.

#38 – Vanessa Hudgens

With 7,172,907 adoring followers, who needs Zach Effron?

#37 – David Luiz

This soccer star really upped his insta game during last year’s world cup. And he has 7,285,307 followers to prove it.

#36 – Nash Grier

Another vine star to make the top 50 list, coming in hot with 7,548,847 followers.

#35 – Bruna Marquezine

This Brazilian actress has a whopping 7,626,338 followers on insta.

#34 – Shakira

Hips don’t lie, and neither do insta followers– her’s total 7,805,207 in number.

#33 – Lucy Hale

Of all the Pretty Little Liars, Lucy has the most followers: 7,887,576

#32 – Scott Disick

They don’t call him “The Lord” for nothin’. His followship is pretty royal at 7,904,661 followers.

#31 – Dan Blizerian

The self proclaimed “king of instagram” has secured himself 8,270,650 through his luxe lifestyle and playboy antics.

#30 – Drake

Champagne Papi shares his sultry selfies with 8,515,735 followers.

#29 – James Rodriguez

To see this Colombian soccer star is to love (and follow) him. 8,657,115 followers agree with me.

#28 – Chris Brown

Despite his spout in jail, Chris Brown still has a following of 8,919,940.

#27 – Niall Horan

This 1D star has a staggering 9,354,517 followers to his name.

#26 – Lebron James

King James proudly boasts 9,728,160 followers.

#25 – Justin Timberlake

We wonder if any of his N’SYNC bandmates have more followers than him– at 10,616,680 we doubt it.

#24 – Harry Styles

Often thought of as the true star of 1D, Harry has 11,029,716 followers to support him.

#23 – Cara Delevingne

Hot model of the moment has a staggering 11,706,227 followers who are probably equally as obsessed with her as we are.

#22 – Ellen Degeneres

The talk show queen reaches 11,797,933 of her fans via Instagram

#21 – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

With 11,966,166 followers, “The Rock” is definitely not washed up just yet.

#20 – Leo Messi

Perhaps the most recognizable name in soccer, Messi has 13,536,541 followers to confirm that.

#19 – Demi Levato

At 13,942,293 followers, Demi has made a full comeback from her brief stint out of the spotlight.

#18 – Kevin Hart

A little man with a lot of followers– 14,475,364 to be exact

#17 – Jennifer Lopez

At 15,799,222 followers, this beauty is one the biggest names of pop music.

#16 – Christiano Rolando

Another Soccer star in the top 20– we don’t know if it’s soccer skills or killer good looks that secured him his 16,316,271 followers.

#15 – Kourtney Kardashain

It’s about time we saw a Kardashian in the line up– Kourt has the least number of followers of her sisters at a sad 16,357,055. HA! We wish.

#14 – Rihanna

Bad Gal RiRi boasts an impressive 17,840,811 followers on Instagram– that’s over 62 times the number of people living in her home country of Barbados. Woah.

#13 – Katy Perry

This pop princess shares likably adorable selfies with her staggering 17,921,656 followers on insta.

#12 – Miley Cyrus

Miley has racked up a grand total of 18,501,048 followers over the past few years– we are guessing people tune in to see what absurdity Miley is going to post next.

#11 – Neymar Jr.

Neymar, another soccer heart throb beats out all of his other fellow futballers with 19,720,001 followers.

#10 – Nicki Minaj

Nicki raps about how shes the #1 female rapper– and when it comes to Insta, that’s defintely true. With 20,703,276 followers, she beats almost all other rappers in the follower department.

#9 – Khloe Kardashain

Khloe sits pretty at #9, with 20,886,169 followers. Sadly, she didn’t beat her younger sisters.

#8 – Kylie Jenner

Known for sexy selfies and age-inappropriate outfits, Kylie’s Instagram is definitely a popular one. With 22,085,476 followers, Kylie is getting more attention than any 17 year old… like ever.

#7 – Kendall Jenner

So Kendall takes the Jenner-sister Insta crown. With 24,825,481 followers, she is roughly 2 million followers ahead of younger sister. But, hey, you know what they say: age before beauty, right? Or is it the other way around?

#6 – Justin Beiber

Despite his questionable past, his possible deportation, and numerous scandals, the Beibs still is manage to pull hard in the follower department– 26,178,787 followers is pretty impressive.

#5 – Taylor Swift

T. Swift opens up the female dominate top 5 Instagram accounts. With 28,618,806 followers, her fan base is stronger than ever.

#4 – Selena Gomez

Disney star turned It-Girl Selena brings in a whopping 29,230,925 followers to her Instagram page… suck on that Beiber.

#3 – Ariana Grande

Ariana’s rise to the top was swift and she know boasts 30,358,705 followers on Instagram. We wonder how Big Sean feels about this.

#2 – Kim Kardashian

Kim K. is so close to the top! With 31,093,533 followers—that’s bigger than Australia’s entire population—her Instagram reach is astounding, and a huge part of why she has been named one of Time’s most influential people.

#1 – Beyoncé

They don’t call her Queen B for nothing! With 31,119,687 followers, Beyonce tops the charts yet again. Thats right, bow down bitches.