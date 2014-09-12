The 50 Best Shoes From New York Fashion Week

Sure New York’s bi-annual fashion week is about what clothes we will be wearing next season, but for accessories fiends, it’s really all about the shoes. Wondering what you’ll be slipping your feet into come next spring?
Flats will continue to give heels a run for their money thanks to some seriously covetable brogues from the likes of Oscar de la Renta and Tibi. Plenty of new shoe trends emerged as well. DKNY and Derek Lam were just two of the runways that were all about the platform. Next spring get ready to slip into platforms in patent leather, bedecked in sequins, and with a wooden heel, there really was no limit of options.
And let’s not forget the athletic shoe trend, which is still going strong. Alexander Wang took the sneaker trend to new heights (literally) taking inspiration for sneakers for the heels in show. On the runway at Suno, sandals included sportswear buckles.
MARC JACOBS: Leave it to Marc Jacobs to start a new footwear trend for spring, bedazzled Dr. Scholl's.
PROENZA SCHOULER: One of the biggest trends to come from the Proenza Schouler show was fringe. It even appeared on the shoes.
PROENZA SCHOULER (continued): One of the hottest shoes on the runways? These python open-toe boots on the runway at Proenza Schouler.
CALVIN KLEIN: These lucite heels at Calvin Klein are sure to start footwear trends come spring.
CYNTHIA ROWLEY: Cynthia Rowley's sixties-inspired collection featured plenty of metallic accents and scalloped edges and the high-heeled mules outfitting the model's feet were no exception.
ALEXANDER WANG: Chanel, Dior, and now Alexander Wang are all putting sneakers on the runway. This season self proclaimed "sneakerhead" Wang took inspiration from his favorite footwear style, but turned them into a serious cool pair of heels.
ALEXANDER WANG (continued): The designer didn't stop with the sneaker/heel combination. These white strappy heels seemingly defy gravity.
OSCAR DE LA RENTA: Masculine brogues in springtime hues accompanied ladylike ensembles at Oscar de la Renta.
DEREK LAM: It was all about flatform sandals on the runway at Derek Lam this year.
DKNY: Donna Karan's contemporary line DKNY, was filled with dramatic colors and silhouettes. Karan is another designer who believes the platform sandal will still be the "it" shoe for next spring. She gave one of her designs an added edge with some sparkle.
DONNA KARAN: Quirky-shaped mules made of wood graced the queen of urban chic's runway this season.
EDUN: We loved the mix of lucite and animal prints on the sandals on the runway at Edun this season.
CAROLINA HERRERA: Jewel-toned espadrille platforms stole the show at Carolina Herrera's Spring 2015 runway show.
TOMMY HILFIGER: Taking inspiration from sixties music and flower children, Tommy Hilfiger embelished colorful metallic stars onto velvet Beatle boots with red scalloped-edge heels.
LACOSTE: Looking for the perfect wear-with-anything sandals? Look no further than these from Lacoste.
MONIQUE LHULLIER: Inspired by sunsets over the ocean, Monique Lhullier embraced shades of blush and lavender which can be seen in these eye-catching ombre lucite-heeled pumps.
LIBERTINE: Jean-Michel Cazbat, behind this season's shoes at Libertine, took an elegant silhoutete and added a mix of sequins and ethnic patterns—not to mention a center eyeball—to create something truly unqiue.
MARC BY MARC JACOBS: Perfect for all of those spring showers—chunky pastel rainboots were a top trend at Marc by Marc Jacobs.
MARISSA WEBB: These cowboy inspired booties on the runway at Marissa Webb are about as cool as it gets.
NICOLE MILLER: Nicole Miller's ode to Rio de Janiero even came through in the footwear. Florals and stripes were combined to create the perfect spring shoe.
BADGLEY MISCHKA: These ladylike stilettos on the runway at Badgley Mischka are about as chic as it gets.
PETER SOM: Peter Som kept all of his models in flats this season. These silver fringe sandals with chain detailing on the soles will travel easily from the beach to the street.
PHILLIP LIM: These sandals, inspired by safari fashions, are just about as perfect as it gets. Pair with a little black dress and you'll be good to go.
PHILLIP LIM (continued): Another shoe option on the runway at Phillip Lim was these color-blocked mules.
PRABAL GURUNG: Sexy, and bondage-esque, these shoes were a part of Prabal Gurung's first ever shoe collection.
RAG & BONE: Rag & Bone deisgners, Marcus Wainwright and David Neville, unvieled utilitarian mules with thick rubber soles that are sure to be an "it" item come spring.
REBECCA TAYLOR: Glitter platforms? We'll take three pairs Rebecca Taylor.
RICHARD CHAI: Shoe booties were a huge trend on the Spring runways. Here, one of our favorite options on the runway at Richard Chai.
NARCISO RODRIGUEZ: These minimalist slingbacks on the runway at Narciso Rodriguez pair perfectly with this season's 90s inspired silhouettes.
THAKOON: These statement flatforms on the runway at Thakoon had a fun edge thanks to wood heels.
VIVIANNE TAM: Birkenstock-style sandals (a huge trend for this spring) made their way onto Vivienne Tam's Spring 2015 runway.
TIBI: One of the best pairs of flats on the runway for spring was this pair of menswear inspired brogues at Tibi.
TORY BURCH: Tory Burch showed one of our favorite footwear trends of the season, geometric print sandals.
TRACY REESE: Tracy Reese paired all of her pretty frocks with easy flat sandals, like these, that are sure to fly out of stores come spring.
VERA WANG: Vera Wang's take on Mary Jane pumps give just the right amount of edge to this classically pretty shoe.
VERSUS: Leave it to Versus, the secondary line to Versace, to show some seriously sexy boots, and for spring!
VICTORIA BECKHAM: These blue velvet platform shoes shined in Victoria Beckham's Spring 2015 runway show.
DIANE VON FURSTENBERG: The black-and-white gingham pattern was all over the DVF runway this season not to mention on the strappy sandals with contrasting tortoise shell heels.
BOSS BY HUGO BOSS: Ankle-strap sandals are having a huge moment, and this was one of our favorite pairs.
KAREN WALKER: Karen Walker showed her collection paired with these metallic accented brogues that are the ultimate wear-with-everything investment.
ZAC POSEN: Retro, and too chic for words, these white pumps on the runway at Zac Posen would work just well at the office, as they would at an evening event.
ANNA SUI: For the fashion forward, look no further than these killer purple boots on the runway at Anna Sui.
DELPOZO: These emerald green, patent leather platforms were showstoppers on the runway at Delpozo.
JEREMY SCOTT: Gold combat boots graced the runway at Jeremy Scott.
BCBG MAX AZRIA: These cut-out beige mules off-set with rose gold heels stole the show at BCBG.
MICHEAL KORS: Michael Kors took the ultimate spring espdrille and made it rugged by adding leather and a thick rubber sole.
JASON WU: These lizard and satin sandals on the runway at Jason Wu are sure to be one of the "it" shoes of spring.
SUNO: One part athletic-inspired, one part 1970s inspired, these shoes on the runway at Suno—all produced by Nicholas Kirkwood—are both functional and fashion-forward.
ALTUZARRA: These cage sandals on the runway at Altuzarra paired perfectly with all of the gingham the designer showed for spring.
RALPH LAUREN: These python sandals paired perfectly with Ralph Lauren's safari themed spring collection.