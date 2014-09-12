The 50 Best Shoes From New York Fashion Week

Sure New York’s bi-annual fashion week is about what clothes we will be wearing next season, but for accessories fiends, it’s really all about the shoes. Wondering what you’ll be slipping your feet into come next spring?

Flats will continue to give heels a run for their money thanks to some seriously covetable brogues from the likes of Oscar de la Renta and Tibi. Plenty of new shoe trends emerged as well. DKNY and Derek Lam were just two of the runways that were all about the platform. Next spring get ready to slip into platforms in patent leather, bedecked in sequins, and with a wooden heel, there really was no limit of options.

And let’s not forget the athletic shoe trend, which is still going strong. Alexander Wang took the sneaker trend to new heights (literally) taking inspiration for sneakers for the heels in show. On the runway at Suno, sandals included sportswear buckles.

