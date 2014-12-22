The 50 Best Model-Off-Duty Outfits of 2014

Like with many things (glossy hair, flawless skin, etc.), models just have the ability to nail a casual dress code better than most of us. Sure, it seems obvious that models will always look flawless in fashion campaigns and on the runway, but it’s the knack that these women have for creating incredible off-duty outfits that really impresses us.

Whether it’s a positive side-effect of spending so much time working around designers, stylists, and photographers, a great eye for style, or just a matter of anything looking great on bodies like these, we’re not sure.

As a general rule, model street style is highly casual in nature (we assume skinny jeans, leather moto jackets, sneakers and t-shirts take up most of their wardrobes), but it’s how they wear it, not what they were that makes these women so damn skillful.

So with that in mind, and the holidays–several days in which you don’t need be mindful of an office dress code–upon us, keep scrolling for 50 get-in-my-wardrobe-now outfits debuted by catwalk queens this year.