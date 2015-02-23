StyleCaster
The 40 Best Runway Looks From London Fashion Week (So Far)

The 40 Best Runway Looks From London Fashion Week (So Far)

The 40 Best Runway Looks From London Fashion Week (So Far)
After three full days and dozens of runway shows, London Fashion Week is officially in full swing. So far we’ve seen Preen, Mary Katrantzou, Topshop Unique, Burberry, Issa, Mulberry, Emilia Wickstead, and more big British names in fashion design debut their fall 2015 collections on the runway.

While the typical, muted fall colors continue to trend on the catwalk, we’re also seeing an injection of vibrant orange statement pieces (coats, scarves, and dresses), and plenty of soft floral prints more typically suited to spring.

To save you from scrolling through hundreds of runway shows to find the pieces you want to shop next fall, we rounded up the 40 runway highlights you really want to see. Keep clicking to get that wish list started way in advance.

1 of 40

Preen's blue and beige wool coat.

Photo: Imaxtree

Eudon Choi's incredible, fringe blanket scarf.

Photo: Imaxtree

Preen's pretty, embellished white dress with the envelope skirt hem.

Photo: Imaxtree

The powder blue jumpsuit with the choker neckline from Emilia Wickstead.

Photo: Imaxtree

This fit-and-flare, long-sleeve dress from Antonio Berardi.

Photo: Imaxtree

Topshop Unique's eggshell grey coat with furry trim.

Photo: Imaxtree

This one-shoulder cocktail dress from Antonio Berardi.

Photo: Imaxtree

This oversize jacket from Antonio Berardi.

Photo: Imaxtree

Burberry's suede fringe pencil skirt.

Photo: Imaxtree

Amanda Wakeley's grey and cream sweater with the bell sleeves.

Photo: Imaxtree

This gem-encrusted, high-shine pink jacket from Holly Fulton.

Photo: Imaxtree

Amanda Wakeley's orange midi-length coat.

Photo: Imaxtree

Preen's colorful, plaid-print shearling coat.

Photo: Imaxtree

Playful and floral prints from Erdem.

Photo: Imaxtree

This whispy evening top from Holly Fulton.

Photo: Imaxtree

This entire Mary Katrantzou outfit.

Photo: Imaxtree

The striped furry stole from Shrimps.

Photo: Imaxtree

This electric orange winter dress by Issa.

Photo: Imaxtree

This minimalist, white maxi from J.JS Lee.

Photo: Imaxtree

A stunning, fringe black maxi from Issa.

Photo: Imaxtree

David Koma's fun, cobalt and black A-line mini skirt.

Photo: Imaxtree

Holly Fulton's perfectly OTT coat.

Photo: Imaxtree

This grey coat from J.JS Lee.

Photo: Imaxtree

The orange and white topper from Mulberry.

Photo: Imaxtree

This color-block dress from Jonathan Saunders.

Photo: Imaxtree

Simone Rocha's A-line black dress.

Photo: Imaxtree

This entire look from Marcus Lupfer.

Photo: Imaxtree

The orange and white cape from Mulberry.

Photo: Imaxtree

Sass and Bide's grey and blue coat.

Photo: Imaxtree

The fluffy and sparkly boxy coat from Osman.

Photo: Imaxtree

The cozy shearling coat from Paul Smith.

Photo: Imaxtree

Osman's vibrant orange party dress.

Photo: Imaxtree

Paul Smith's plaid pants.

Photo: Imaxtree

The swirly cocktail dress with cutouts from Osman.

Photo: Imaxtree

Preen's classic camel coat.

Photo: Imaxtree

Pringle's roll-neck, fringe-hem black dress (worn over pants, obviously.)

Photo: Imaxtree

Pringle's long, skinny scarf.

Photo: Imaxtree

Sass and Bide's cutout black party dress.

Photo: Imaxtree

This shaggy coat from Matthew Williamson.

Photo: Imaxtree

The slink black maxi with a cutout from Osman.

Photo: Imaxtree

