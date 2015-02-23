The 40 Best Runway Looks From London Fashion Week (So Far)

After three full days and dozens of runway shows, London Fashion Week is officially in full swing. So far we’ve seen Preen, Mary Katrantzou, Topshop Unique, Burberry, Issa, Mulberry, Emilia Wickstead, and more big British names in fashion design debut their fall 2015 collections on the runway.
While the typical, muted fall colors continue to trend on the catwalk, we’re also seeing an injection of vibrant orange statement pieces (coats, scarves, and dresses), and plenty of soft floral prints more typically suited to spring.
To save you from scrolling through hundreds of runway shows to find the pieces you want to shop next fall, we rounded up the 40 runway highlights you really want to see. Keep clicking to get that wish list started way in advance.
Preen's blue and beige wool coat.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Eudon Choi's incredible, fringe blanket scarf.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Preen's pretty, embellished white dress with the envelope skirt hem.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The powder blue jumpsuit with the choker neckline from Emilia Wickstead.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This fit-and-flare, long-sleeve dress from Antonio Berardi.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Topshop Unique's eggshell grey coat with furry trim.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This one-shoulder cocktail dress from Antonio Berardi.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This oversize jacket from Antonio Berardi.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Burberry's suede fringe pencil skirt.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Amanda Wakeley's grey and cream sweater with the bell sleeves.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This gem-encrusted, high-shine pink jacket from Holly Fulton.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Amanda Wakeley's orange midi-length coat.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Preen's colorful, plaid-print shearling coat.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Playful and floral prints from Erdem.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This whispy evening top from Holly Fulton.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This entire Mary Katrantzou outfit.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The striped furry stole from Shrimps.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This electric orange winter dress by Issa.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This minimalist, white maxi from J.JS Lee.
Photo:
Imaxtree
A stunning, fringe black maxi from Issa.
Photo:
Imaxtree
David Koma's fun, cobalt and black A-line mini skirt.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Holly Fulton's perfectly OTT coat.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This grey coat from J.JS Lee.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The orange and white topper from Mulberry.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This color-block dress from Jonathan Saunders.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Simone Rocha's A-line black dress.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This entire look from Marcus Lupfer.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The orange and white cape from Mulberry.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Sass and Bide's grey and blue coat.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The fluffy and sparkly boxy coat from Osman.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The cozy shearling coat from Paul Smith.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Osman's vibrant orange party dress.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Paul Smith's plaid pants.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The swirly cocktail dress with cutouts from Osman.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Preen's classic camel coat.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Pringle's roll-neck, fringe-hem black dress (worn over pants, obviously.)
Photo:
Imaxtree
Pringle's long, skinny scarf.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Sass and Bide's cutout black party dress.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This shaggy coat from Matthew Williamson.
Photo:
Imaxtree
The slink black maxi with a cutout from Osman.
Photo:
Imaxtree