The 40 Best Runway Looks From London Fashion Week (So Far)

After three full days and dozens of runway shows, London Fashion Week is officially in full swing. So far we’ve seen Preen, Mary Katrantzou, Topshop Unique, Burberry, Issa, Mulberry, Emilia Wickstead, and more big British names in fashion design debut their fall 2015 collections on the runway.

While the typical, muted fall colors continue to trend on the catwalk, we’re also seeing an injection of vibrant orange statement pieces (coats, scarves, and dresses), and plenty of soft floral prints more typically suited to spring.

To save you from scrolling through hundreds of runway shows to find the pieces you want to shop next fall, we rounded up the 40 runway highlights you really want to see. Keep clicking to get that wish list started way in advance.