The 2015 Golden Globes in GIFs: 14 Can’t-Miss Moments

In case you haven’t checked any websites, newspapers, or your social media feeds lately, the 2015 Golden Globe Awards took place last night in Los Angeles.

Not everyone has the wherewithal to slog through two hours of glitter-soaked red carpet coverage, followed by a three-hour awards telecast—and that’s if you even have a cable subscription!—so we put together this handy recap of the night’s most memorable moments in GIFs.

Now, you can participate in your office’s water cooler conversation—or those social media debates over who wore the best dress (or which joke was the most offensive)—and avoid missing out on all the pop culture fun.

Jennifer Aniston fondled Kate Hudson’s butt (which, incidentally, looked spectacular in a white Versace gown) on the red carpet in front of Ryan Seacrest.

In one of the night’s most awkward moments, E!’s Giuliana Rancic tried to convince George and Amal Clooney to do a shot of Clooney’s tequila on the red carpet. George passed, but Giuliana went for it—while Amal looked on likely thinking, “Who are these people?”

In Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s opening sketch, the duo said the Golden Globes telecast would honor “all of the movies that North Korea was OK with.” Comedian Margaret Cho later appeared as a fanatical North Korean who insisted on taking a photo with Meryl Streep.

Michael Keaton took the photo, which Benedict Cumberbatch perfectly photo-bombed, generating a social media meme known as the “Cumberbomb.”

Poehler joked that “one of those famous Big Eye paintings” was on display at the awards ceremony, at which point the camera panned to Emma Stone. Stone’s reaction? Brilliant.

Bill Cosby jokes? Yep, they went there. Poehler briefly recapped the plot of “Into the Woods,” saying, “Sleeping Beauty just thought that she was getting coffee with Bill Cosby.” The two then went even further, doing some cover-your-eyes-but-still-laugh impressions of the disgraced comedian.

Speaking of jokes that were maybe-funny / maybe-offensive, Jeremy Renner made a 13-year-old’s joke about Jennifer Lopez’s boob-a-licious dress.

John Legend and Common won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song with their collaborative work, “Glory,” from the movie “Selma.” During Legend’s acceptance speech, the camera found wife Chrissy Teigen making one of the best so-proud-I’m-making-an-ugly-almost-crying faces we’ve ever seen. Needless to say, the face become the meme of the night—which social media star Teigen gamely took on in an Instagram less than an hour later.

Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig’s presentation of the award for Best Original Screenplay was one of the night’s best—especially when Wiig attempted a so-bad-it-was-hilarious Robert De Niro impression.

Lupita N’yongo wore glasses. The Internet freaked out.

After eight nominations, Kevin Spacey finally won a Golden Globe Award—and promptly dropped the F-bomb during the telecast.

Ricky Gervais’ tipsy presenting speech was so good it made us rethink him maybe hosting the awards again.

George Clooney endured some (disappointingly) gentle roasting before accepting his Lifetime Achievement Award, and then made women’s hearts the world over melt with a seriously mushy speech about how lucky he feels to have found Amal.

Prince showed up and promptly shut the house down.

And yes, that was Channing Tatum whistling for him.