The 15 Best Instagrams From #NYFW Day Five

We get it: Your feed is flooding with #NYFW street style and runway news, and you really don’t have time to see them all. You want the highlights reel of short, snappy style news and pictures, and you want ’em fast. That’s why we rounded up the 15 Instagram photos you have to see from the fifth day of New York Fashion Week–from Gigi Hadid hanging with Jourdan Dunn backstage, to Tommy Hilfiger‘s athletic-themed runway and gorgeous gowns at Rosie Assoulin.

1. Tommy Hilfiger took the fashion crowd to the Super Bowl with an athletic-inspired runway.

2. Is it just us, or are furry keychains turning up on every street style star’s handbag this season?

3. This Carolina Herrera dress would be dreamy on any woman, but on Karlie Kloss it was jaw-dropping beautiful.

4. Trust Chiara Ferragni to make us want to wear a neckerchief.

5. Gigi Hadid played dress-ups with Jourdan Dunn while taking over Harper Bazaar‘s Instagram today.

6. Look who was spotted front row at Karen Walker!

7. Eva Chen‘s Les Petits Joueurs was definitely one of the cutest accessories to hit fashion week’s sidewalks today.

8. Phillip Lim played with plaid for Fall 2015.

9. Photos of Rosie Assoulin‘s black and white ballgown flooded social media this afternoon. Stunning, right?

10. Despite below-freezing temperatures, street style star Leandra Medine faced the elements in sheer stockings and a shirt dress–brave.

11. The front row loved this soft, feminine dress at Angel Sanchez.

12. Dancing shoes debuted at Paul Andrew.

13. Rosie Assoulin’s dress-over-pants combo was a favorite among show-goers.

14. All white looks caught the eye of street style photographers in NYC.

15. Color-block shift dresses felt seriously ’60s at Edun.