The 10 Most Shocking Celebrity Sex Tape Scandals

The latest in the seemingly never-ending pool of celebrity sex tapes involves Farrah Abraham, one of MTV’s “Teen Mom” stars who hired porn star star James Deen to shoot a “home video” with her. We all scoffed at her shameless ways—but today it was confirmed that she sold the video for $1.5 million.
Of course, a huge sum of money doesn’t make an act like this okay, but celebrity sex tapes have been big business for years. While many only seem to remember recent examples like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, there actually have been a number other (and not so famous) stars who have had their intimate business released for the world to see. And, in some cases, they’ve even released the tapes themselves, like Abraham.
Farrah Abraham: The latest sex tape scandal involves "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham, who bizarrely hired popular porn star James Deen (who stars alongside Lindsay Lohan in "The Canyons") to film a home video with her. She claimed that the tape wasn't staged, but he confirmed it was. Everyone thought she was pretty pathetic, until it was announced today that she bagged $1.5 million. "I am very pleased with the outcome and to have this opportunity to be an entrepreneur in another unexpected light in my life. I look forward to my future goals of completing my Masters degree, focusing on being a great mother for my daughter as well as many other culinary business endeavors in my future," she stated.
Kim Kardashian: When someone says sex tape, they probably picture this reality queen. In February 2007, a home video featuring Kardashian and singer Ray J leaked. The tape was filmed a few years before Kim was seeking fame, and it was released as "Kim Kardashian: Superstar" by Vivid Entertainment. Kardashian sued the company and won $5 million, but perhaps the most shocking thing about this sex tape scandal is it made her an A-list star.
Paris Hilton: Hilton had long been a fixture on the New York and LA socialite scene, her sex tape—released in 2004 and known as "1 Night in Paris"—truly caused her fame to skyrocket. Filmed in 2001 with ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon (who released the tape), this likely was the video that started young Hollywood's sex tape craze. Notably, the video featured much-parodied moments like Paris pausing the rendezvous so she could answer her cell phone. While she claims to have not received a dime from the profits, it certainly helped her build her empire.
Kate Moss: Who knew Kate Moss had a sex tape scandal?! For years, Moss was involved with bad boy rocker and drug addict Pete Doherty, who allegedly shopped around a few of their sex tapes when the relationship went sour (for the umpteenth time) back in 2007. Considering Doherty was dealing with a fledgling career and a massive drug habit, it's really not surprising that he tried to capitalize on Moss' celebrity (we all saw what a stir the photos of her using cocaine caused.) Luckily for her, the sex tapes never saw the light of day.
Pamela Anderson: Before the days of Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, "Baywatch" babe Pamela Anderson was the queen of the sex tape. Her most infamous sex tape was with her ex-husband, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. The video was allegedly stolen from their home—it featured illicit scenes from their honeymoon—and became an Internet sensation. Later, another sex tape featuring Anderson and rocker Bret Michaels hit the web. It's safe to say this girl has a type.
Colin Farrell: The tale of bad-boy Irish actor Colin Farrell's sex tape is a dramatic one. It always gets complicated when you have to sue an ex-lover, as he did in 2006 when Playboy model Nicole Narain shopped around a 14-minute tape the duo had made while dating in 2003. Lawsuits went back and forth, with Farrell ultimately claiming she was bitter and trying to damage his acting career. Narain later became an outspoken sex addict, peddling her stories on a media tour. We'd say Farrell ended up on top in this one.
Rob Lowe: Although Rob Lowe is now known as a dapper family man, he suffered public scrutiny back in 1988 when a tape surfaced of him having a threesome with two women—one of whom was 16—in a Georgia hotel room the night before the Democratic National Convention. He was campaigning for Michael Dukakis at the time. That same year, another tape leaked with he and a friend having intercourse with a young model in Paris. His public image was severely damaged, but he was able to revive it over the years.
Verne Troyer: Yes, the dude who played Mini-Me has a sex tape scandal under his belt. His former live-in girlfriend Ranae Shrider filmed the video with him back in 2008, and later tried to shop it around in the market of $100,000. She also spoke to numerous media outlets about what, um, relations was like with him, proving that people truly have no boundaries.
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart: This was a weird one: "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane and his actress wife Rebecca Gayheart were caught in the middle of a 2009 scandal when a video from years before leaked that featured them naked—along with former Miss U.S. Teen Kari Ann Peniche—and talking about being on drugs and their sexual fantasies. Technically, there was no sex in the video—but it caused quite a stir. Here's the pair last month with their two kids, so we guess they made it through unscathed.
Dustin Diamond: No, your eyes are not deceiving you. That is Dustin Diamond, as in Screech from "Saved by the Bell." In 2006, the C-lister released a sex tape with two women which he titled "Screeched – Saved by the Smell." Not surprisingly, it was slammed in the press, and ignored by most.
