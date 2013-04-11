The 10 Coolest Hotels in Palm Springs

There are just a few places in the United States where sipping martinis at noon and lazing by the pool can be considered worthwhile pursuits.
But Palm Springs—the former stomping grounds of Frank Sinatra and current location of the Coachella Valley Music Festival—is one such oasis.
This year, skip the overcrowded tent park (believe us—you don’t want to camp with twenty-five thousand dirty, sweaty teenagers on hallucinogens) and kick up your heels at one of the city’s coolest boutique hotels and luxury resorts. After all, what could be better after a day of Wu Tang Clan and Postal Service than poolside cocktails and marshmallows around a private firepit (like the ones attached to guest rooms at the Ace Hotel)?
The Ace Hotel: Since opening in 2009, the Ace Hotel—built in a former Howard Johnson motel—has become a stylish (and surprisingly affordable) desert oasis, with rooms furbished in vintage baubles, southwestern rugs and private outdoor fire pits. Of course, like any Ace location, the cool aesthetics attract a rowdy, party-ready crowd. 701 East Palm Canyon Drive; acehotel.com.
Photo:
Ace Hotel/Ace Hotel
Colony Palms: With its sleek, midcentury architecture and retro-modern furnishings, the Colony Palms feels like a place Frank Sinatra would have frequented with a gaggle of martini-swilling ladies on his arm. Order drinks and appetizers at the Purple Palm, the hotel's top-notch on-site restaurant and bar. 572 North Indian Canyon Drive; colonypalmshotel.com.
Photo:
Colony Palms/Colony Palms
Del Marcos: This minimalist Palm Springs escape was the first architectural undertaking of William S. Cody, and boasts some of his original furnishings as well as a signed autograph by Tarzan's sidekick, Cheeta, hanging in the lobby. 225 West Baristo Road; delmarcoshotel.com.
Photo:
Del Marcos/Del Marcos
The Horizon Hotel: With jaw-dropping views of the surrounding San Jacinto mountains, the chic Horizon Hotel—another project of William F Cody's—is among Palm Spring's most picturesque desert escapes. A strict no-kids policy means you'll never have unwanted splash-sessions at the pool, and the modest 22-room layout means you'll never feel lost in a giant lobby. 1050 East Palm Canyon Drive; thehorizonhotel.com.
Photo:
Horizon Hotel/Horizon Hotel
Korakia Pensione: Furnished with white linen curtains and Moroccan-inspired accents, a trip to the Korakia Pensione feels like a sojourn on the Mediterranean sea. For added zen, try a weekend-morning yoga session on the outside deck. 257 South Patencio Road; korakia.com.
Photo:
Korakia/Korakia
The Movie Colony: Back in 1969, Jim Morrison was known to leap from his suite balcony into the Movie Colony pool. You might not get away with the same antics today, but there's still plenty to love about this old-timey Palm Springs hotel, which was designed by modernist architect Albert Frey and features a "sunset wine hour" around an outdoor fire pit. 726 North Indian Canyon Drive; moviecolonyhotel.com.
Photo:
Movie Colony Hotel/Movie Colony Hotel
The Parker: It's possible to spend a week in Palm Springs and never leave the Parker Hotel. Even if you tire of lounging by the fabulous pool or inside one of the Jonathan Adler-decorated guest villas, you can reserve time for a private game of croquet or "petanque"— compete with Pimms Cups, of course. 4200 East Palm Canyon Drive; theparkerpalmsprings.com.
Photo:
The Parker Palm Springs/The Parker Palm Springs
The Rendez Vous B&B: Looking to avoid the Coachella crowds? This low-key bed and breakfast—formerly known as Ballantine's—offers fuss-free luxury with just a dash of kitsch. Best of all, each of the ten rooms surrounding a central swimming pool has its own theme. Our top pick: the Elvis suite, which features giant pictures of the King suspended over the bed. 1420 North Indian Canyon Drive; palmspringsrendezvous.com.
Photo:
The Rendezvous B&B/The Rendezvous B&B
Riviera Resort & Spa: With 406 glitzy guest suites, the Riviera Resort & Spa is easily the most glamorous accommodation in Palm Desert. Its 24 acres feature massive swimming pools, a sunny spa area, and plenty of umbrella-shaded tables for sipping afternoon pina coladas. 1600 North Indian Canyon Drive; psriviera.com.
Photo:
PSRiviera.com/PSRiviera.com
The Viceroy Palm Springs: With furnishings hand picked by Kelly Wearstler, the swanky Viceroy Palm Springs offers a modern take on Hollywood Regency. Fitness-obsessed travelers will appreciate the lap pool and indoor-outdoor yoga terrace, while lazier voyagers will enjoy the scene in its colorful bar and lobby. 415 South Belardo Road; viceroyhotelsandresorts.com.
Photo:
Viceroy Palm Springs/Viceroy Palm Springs