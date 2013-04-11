The 10 Coolest Hotels in Palm Springs

There are just a few places in the United States where sipping martinis at noon and lazing by the pool can be considered worthwhile pursuits.

But Palm Springs—the former stomping grounds of Frank Sinatra and current location of the Coachella Valley Music Festival—is one such oasis.

This year, skip the overcrowded tent park (believe us—you don’t want to camp with twenty-five thousand dirty, sweaty teenagers on hallucinogens) and kick up your heels at one of the city’s coolest boutique hotels and luxury resorts. After all, what could be better after a day of Wu Tang Clan and Postal Service than poolside cocktails and marshmallows around a private firepit (like the ones attached to guest rooms at the Ace Hotel)?